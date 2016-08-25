Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Ronny Rodriguez
(SS)
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Nick Goody
(R)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Carlos Santana
(DH)
Greg Allen
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Eric Stamets
(SS)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Dan Otero
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Yandy Diaz
(3B)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Josh Martin
(S)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Perci Garner
(R)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Bradley Zimmer
(OF)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Nelson Rodriguez
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Austin Jackson | Outfielder | #10
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/1/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 203
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Indians signed OF Austin Jackson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
This confirms reports from ESPN's Buster Olney and Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The deal carries a $1.5 million base salary if Jackson makes the team and additional incentives worth $4 million. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has the ability to opt-out of his contract at the end of spring training, but it's very likely that he carves out a part-time role in center field alongside the left-handed hitting Tyler Naquin. It's worth a shot, even coming off a couple of rough seasons.
Jan 25 - 3:38 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the Indians are closing in on a deal with free agent outfielder Austin Jackson.
Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that it's expected to be a minor league deal. The move would give the Indians a right-handed hitting alternative for center field. Jackson hit just .254/.318/.343 in 54 games with the White Sox last season before undergoing surgery in June to repair the medial meniscus in his right knee. He was unable to make it back by the end of the year, but he's capable of being a useful part-timer if healthy.
Jan 25 - 3:15 PM
Source:
Buster Olney on Twitter
The White Sox have ruled Austin Jackson (knee) out for the season.
Jackson was always a long shot to return after undergoing knee surgery in June. He'll close out his 2016 campaign with a .254 average and no homers over 54 appearances. Jackson will hit free agency this winter and has probably played his final game for the White Sox.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 08:44:00 PM
Source:
CSN Chicago
White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Thursday that Austin Jackson (knee) is still several weeks away from a potential return.
The veteran outfielder underwent surgery in early June to repair the medial meniscus in his right knee. It's a long and slow recovery process, so expecting him to return and make any sort of fantasy impact before the end of August looks to be a longshot.
Thu, Jul 21, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Source:
Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Jan 25 - 3:38 PM
Report: Indians near deal with Austin Jackson
Jan 25 - 3:15 PM
Austin Jackson (knee) done for 2016
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 08:44:00 PM
Austin Jackson (knee) several weeks away
Thu, Jul 21, 2016 07:08:00 PM
More Austin Jackson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
54
181
46
12
2
0
18
24
17
39
2
1
.254
.318
.343
.661
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
54
0
Austin Jackson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Austin Jackson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Austin Jackson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Austin Jackson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
3
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Indians president Chris Antonetti said Wednesday that Michael Brantley (shoulder) has progressed to hitting off a tee.
Brantley was doing non-contact swings earlier this month, so he's continuing to make some encouraging strides. The 29-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder in November of 2015 and required two more surgeries last year while appearing in just 11 games. He remains a huge question mark moving forward, but it would be quite a boost to Cleveland's lineup if he can be anything close to his normal self again.
Jan 18
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
4
Greg Allen
5
Bradley Zimmer
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Kyle Crockett
7
Hoby Milner
8
Joseph Colon
9
Austin Adams
10
Nick Goody
11
Adam Plutko
12
Perci Garner
13
Shawn Armstrong
14
Steve Delabar
