Austin Jackson | Outfielder | #10 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (29) / 2/1/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 203 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5 million, 2017: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Indians signed OF Austin Jackson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. This confirms reports from ESPN's Buster Olney and Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The deal carries a $1.5 million base salary if Jackson makes the team and additional incentives worth $4 million. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has the ability to opt-out of his contract at the end of spring training, but it's very likely that he carves out a part-time role in center field alongside the left-handed hitting Tyler Naquin. It's worth a shot, even coming off a couple of rough seasons. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the Indians are closing in on a deal with free agent outfielder Austin Jackson. Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that it's expected to be a minor league deal. The move would give the Indians a right-handed hitting alternative for center field. Jackson hit just .254/.318/.343 in 54 games with the White Sox last season before undergoing surgery in June to repair the medial meniscus in his right knee. He was unable to make it back by the end of the year, but he's capable of being a useful part-timer if healthy. Source: Buster Olney on Twitter

The White Sox have ruled Austin Jackson (knee) out for the season. Jackson was always a long shot to return after undergoing knee surgery in June. He'll close out his 2016 campaign with a .254 average and no homers over 54 appearances. Jackson will hit free agency this winter and has probably played his final game for the White Sox. Source: CSN Chicago