Austin Jackson | Outfielder | #10

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/1/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 203
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Indians signed OF Austin Jackson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
This confirms reports from ESPN's Buster Olney and Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The deal carries a $1.5 million base salary if Jackson makes the team and additional incentives worth $4 million. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has the ability to opt-out of his contract at the end of spring training, but it's very likely that he carves out a part-time role in center field alongside the left-handed hitting Tyler Naquin. It's worth a shot, even coming off a couple of rough seasons. Jan 25 - 3:38 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
541814612201824173921.254.318.343.661
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000540
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
3Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
4Greg Allen
5Bradley Zimmer
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Kyle Crockett
7Hoby Milner
8Joseph Colon
9Austin Adams
10Nick Goody
11Adam Plutko
12Perci Garner
13Shawn Armstrong
14Steve Delabar
 

 