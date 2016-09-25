Player Page

Homer Bailey | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/3/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (7) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Homer Bailey will be shut down for 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his throwing elbow.
The expectation is that he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Bailey made his return from Tommy John surgery last year and posted a rough 6.65 ERA over six starts before being shut down with biceps tendinitis. It's hard to be optimistic about him with 2017 already off to a rough start, but at least his ulnar collateral ligament and flexor mass are said to be fine. He's owed $63 million over the next three seasons. Feb 8 - 2:42 PM
Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CIN66230023351917727006.651.83
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Pensacola(SOU)AA11010465123002.2502.000
Louisville(INT)AAA7712024311715919005.6251.667
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Brandon Phillips
SS1Zack Cozart
2Jose Peraza
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
3Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Aristides Aquino
3Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Tim Adleman
7Robert Stephenson
8Barrett Astin
9Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Tony Cingrani
4Drew Storen
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Austin Brice
9Ariel Hernandez
10Louis Coleman
11Lucas Luetge
12Luis Castillo
 

 