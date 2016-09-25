Homer Bailey | Starting Pitcher | #34 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (30) / 5/3/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (7) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $18 million, 2017: $19 million, 2018: $21 million, 2019: $23 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Homer Bailey will be shut down for 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his throwing elbow. The expectation is that he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Bailey made his return from Tommy John surgery last year and posted a rough 6.65 ERA over six starts before being shut down with biceps tendinitis. It's hard to be optimistic about him with 2017 already off to a rough start, but at least his ulnar collateral ligament and flexor mass are said to be fine. He's owed $63 million over the next three seasons. Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter

Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday it's "not impossible but improbable" that Homer Bailey (biceps) will pitch again this season. Bailey has been throwing off a mound and is feeling good, but it's been four weeks since he's last pitched and he's running out of time to make it back. "If there’s more time left in the season, he’d go someplace and pitch in a game somewhere (in the minor leagues) and come back here and be activated," Price said. "We can’t really provide him with that opportunity unless we want to send him to Arizona. That … doesn’t make sense at this point in time." With Bailey looking like a no-go for the final week, he'll finish the season having posted a 6.65 ERA over just six starts. Source: Cincinnati Enquirer

Reds manager Bryan Price said Wednesday that if Homer Bailey (biceps) isn't ready to start by Sunday in Milwaukee, it's "unlikely" he would make another start this season. Bailey felt fine during a lengthy bullpen session Tuesday, but the club still hasn't decided when or if he'll rejoin the rotation. "If you haven’t seen him on the mound in Milwaukee and we’ve gone through that series, and I can’t say the first day in St. Louis that we have him scheduled for a start or two, I would say it would be unlikely that he would make a start or two the rest of the year," Price said. Source: Cincinnati Enquirer