Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Keury Mella
(S)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Dilson Herrera
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Austin Brice
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Homer Bailey | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/3/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (7) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $18 million, 2017: $19 million, 2018: $21 million, 2019: $23 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Homer Bailey will be shut down for 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his throwing elbow.
The expectation is that he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Bailey made his return from Tommy John surgery last year and posted a rough 6.65 ERA over six starts before being shut down with biceps tendinitis. It's hard to be optimistic about him with 2017 already off to a rough start, but at least his ulnar collateral ligament and flexor mass are said to be fine. He's owed $63 million over the next three seasons.
Feb 8 - 2:42 PM
Source:
Zach Buchanan on Twitter
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday it's "not impossible but improbable" that Homer Bailey (biceps) will pitch again this season.
Bailey has been throwing off a mound and is feeling good, but it's been four weeks since he's last pitched and he's running out of time to make it back. "If there’s more time left in the season, he’d go someplace and pitch in a game somewhere (in the minor leagues) and come back here and be activated," Price said. "We can’t really provide him with that opportunity unless we want to send him to Arizona. That … doesn’t make sense at this point in time." With Bailey looking like a no-go for the final week, he'll finish the season having posted a 6.65 ERA over just six starts.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 01:53:00 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Reds manager Bryan Price said Wednesday that if Homer Bailey (biceps) isn't ready to start by Sunday in Milwaukee, it's "unlikely" he would make another start this season.
Bailey felt fine during a lengthy bullpen session Tuesday, but the club still hasn't decided when or if he'll rejoin the rotation. "If you haven’t seen him on the mound in Milwaukee and we’ve gone through that series, and I can’t say the first day in St. Louis that we have him scheduled for a start or two, I would say it would be unlikely that he would make a start or two the rest of the year," Price said.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 09:26:00 AM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Homer Bailey (biceps) threw a lengthy bullpen session on Tuesday.
The workout was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but Bailey felt so good after his last throwing session that he asked to move it up a day. The right-hander tossed about 30 warmup pitches before facing four batters who stood in the box but did not swing. It was almost like a simulated game. Bailey, out since August 28 with biceps tendinitis, is aiming to make one more start for the Reds before the end of the 2016 regular season.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 09:02:00 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Feb 8 - 2:42 PM
Homer Bailey (biceps) not expected back
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 01:53:00 PM
Bailey's (biceps) status still undetermined
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 09:26:00 AM
Homer Bailey (biceps) throws 'pen session
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 09:02:00 PM
More Homer Bailey Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CIN
6
6
2
3
0
0
23
35
19
17
7
27
0
0
6.65
1.83
Homer Bailey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Homer Bailey's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Homer Bailey's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Homer Bailey's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Pensacola(SOU)
AA
1
1
0
1
0
4
6
5
1
2
3
0
0
2.250
2.000
Louisville(INT)
AAA
7
7
1
2
0
24
31
17
15
9
19
0
0
5.625
1.667
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Reds GM Dick Williams said Sunday that he expects Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) to be ready for Opening Day.
Mesoraco has appeared in just 39 games over the last two seasons because of major hip and shoulder issues, but this winter has been relatively normal for the 28-year-old slugger. "He's been in town a lot," Williams said Sunday in Cincinnati. "I know he's doing catching drills, I know he's doing hitting drills, advancing through the progression. I know that's going well." There is still a lot of fantasy upside here, but the risks are obvious.
Jan 30
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
SS
1
Zack Cozart
2
Jose Peraza
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
3
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Aristides Aquino
3
Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
2
Homer Bailey
Sidelined
Homer Bailey will be shut down for 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his throwing elbow.
The expectation is that he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Bailey made his return from Tommy John surgery last year and posted a rough 6.65 ERA over six starts before being shut down with biceps tendinitis. It's hard to be optimistic about him with 2017 already off to a rough start, but at least his ulnar collateral ligament and flexor mass are said to be fine. He's owed $63 million over the next three seasons.
Feb 8
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Cody Reed
5
Scott Feldman
6
Tim Adleman
7
Robert Stephenson
8
Barrett Astin
9
Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Tony Cingrani
4
Drew Storen
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Austin Brice
9
Ariel Hernandez
10
Louis Coleman
11
Lucas Luetge
12
Luis Castillo
