Alex Cora | Third Baseman

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (42) / 10/18/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 3 (0) / LA
Astros bench coach Alex Cora has been offered and is expected to take the job as the next Red Sox manager, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Heyman says Cora will accept the job as soon as the Astros are eliminated from the postseason, possibly as soon as Saturday night. Cora was the hot name on the managerial market this winter, drawing interest from all four clubs with vacancies (Red Sox, Tigers, Phillies and Mets) in recent weeks. With the Tigers linked to Ron Gardenhire, the Phils and Mets are the remaining teams with openings. Oct 21 - 4:44 PM
Source: FanRag Sports
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Carson Kelly
3Alberto Rosario
1B1Jose Martinez
2Luke Voit
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
SS1Paul DeJong
2Alex Mejia
3Aledmys Diaz
3B1Matt Carpenter
2Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Harrison Bader
3Magneuris Sierra
RF1Stephen Piscotty
2Randal Grichuk
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Michael Wacha
5Luke Weaver
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Juan Nicasio
2Tyler Lyons
3Seung Hwan Oh
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6John Brebbia
7Zach Duke
8Sam Tuivailala
9Ryan Sherriff
10Jack Flaherty
11Sandy Alcantara
12Joshua Lucas
13Trevor Rosenthal
 

 