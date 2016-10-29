Alex Cora | Third Baseman Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (42) / 10/18/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 3 (0) / LA Share: Tweet

Astros bench coach Alex Cora has been offered and is expected to take the job as the next Red Sox manager, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Heyman says Cora will accept the job as soon as the Astros are eliminated from the postseason, possibly as soon as Saturday night. Cora was the hot name on the managerial market this winter, drawing interest from all four clubs with vacancies (Red Sox, Tigers, Phillies and Mets) in recent weeks. With the Tigers linked to Ron Gardenhire, the Phils and Mets are the remaining teams with openings. Source: FanRag Sports

Astros' bench coach Alex Cora will interview for the Mets' manager job next week. Cora is one of a few names known to be of interest to the Mets, including hitting coach Kevin Long, White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing and possibly former White Sox manager Robin Ventura. As for Cora, the Mets are just one of a handful of teams with known interest in his services -- he's interviewing for the Red Sox gig Sunday, and the Phillies and Tigers are believed to be interested as well. It appears as though the 41-year-old will have his pick of landing spots this winter for what would be his first managerial position. Source: New York Daily News

Astros' bench coach Alex Cora is set to interview for the Red Sox' managerial vacancy on Sunday. He'll meet with Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski after getting a ringing endorsement from Astros' skipper A.J. Hinch. The 41-year-old is in his first season as the Astros' bench coach. He's widely respected throughout the game and is expected to be a hot commodity this winter for the various managerial openings around the league. Source: MLB.com