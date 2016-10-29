Welcome,
date 2016-10-29
Player Results
Article Results
Roberto Luongo injured vs. PIT on Friday
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Sandy Alcantara
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Joshua Lucas
(R)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Robert Stock
(R)
Harrison Bader
(OF)
Jack Flaherty
(S)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Luke Voit
(1B)
John Brebbia
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
John Gant
(R)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Alex Mejia
(3B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Ryan Sherriff
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Paul DeJong
(SS)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alex Cora | Third Baseman
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 10/18/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
1996 / Rd. 3 (0) / LA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Astros bench coach Alex Cora has been offered and is expected to take the job as the next Red Sox manager, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Heyman says Cora will accept the job as soon as the Astros are eliminated from the postseason, possibly as soon as Saturday night. Cora was the hot name on the managerial market this winter, drawing interest from all four clubs with vacancies (Red Sox, Tigers, Phillies and Mets) in recent weeks. With the Tigers linked to Ron Gardenhire, the Phils and Mets are the remaining teams with openings.
Oct 21 - 4:44 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Astros' bench coach Alex Cora will interview for the Mets' manager job next week.
Cora is one of a few names known to be of interest to the Mets, including hitting coach Kevin Long, White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing and possibly former White Sox manager Robin Ventura. As for Cora, the Mets are just one of a handful of teams with known interest in his services -- he's interviewing for the Red Sox gig Sunday, and the Phillies and Tigers are believed to be interested as well. It appears as though the 41-year-old will have his pick of landing spots this winter for what would be his first managerial position.
Oct 14 - 7:03 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
Astros' bench coach Alex Cora is set to interview for the Red Sox' managerial vacancy on Sunday.
He'll meet with Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski after getting a ringing endorsement from Astros' skipper A.J. Hinch. The 41-year-old is in his first season as the Astros' bench coach. He's widely respected throughout the game and is expected to be a hot commodity this winter for the various managerial openings around the league.
Oct 14 - 3:45 PM
Source:
MLB.com
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Alex Cora will interview for the Diamondbacks' vacant managerial position.
The Diamondbacks cleaned house after the season by firing both manager Chip Hale and GM Dave Stewart. Cora has served as an analyst for ESPN since retiring a few years ago. He's also the GM for Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic team that will be competing next spring. Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo will also interview for the Diamondbacks' job, according to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports. Lovullo had a successful stint as Boston's interim manager in 2015 when John Farrell missed the final two months while undergoing chemotherapy.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Heyman: Cora expected to be next Sox manager
Oct 21 - 4:44 PM
Cora to interview for Mets' manager next week
Oct 14 - 7:03 PM
Alex Cora to interview for Red Sox job Sunday
Oct 14 - 3:45 PM
Cora to interview for D-backs' manager job
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 06:40:00 PM
More Alex Cora Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
Sidelined
Yadier Molina (concussion) will not play again this season.
With the Cardinals officially eliminated from the playoff hunt Thursday, there's no reason for Molina to play again this season following a concussion on Monday. Carson Kelly is handling the catching duties.
Sep 29
2
Carson Kelly
3
Alberto Rosario
1B
1
Jose Martinez
2
Luke Voit
2B
1
Kolten Wong
Sidelined
Kolten Wong is out of the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday due to renewed back tightness.
Wong said his back locked up on him in his final at-bat of Monday's series opener against the Cubs. He's been dealing with this back injury for a while and could be limited the rest of the way. Greg Garcia is starting at second base and batting seventh Tuesday versus Chicago.
Sep 26
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
SS
1
Paul DeJong
2
Alex Mejia
3
Aledmys Diaz
Sidelined
Aledmys Diaz was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain.
The injury caused him to make an early exit from Sunday's season finale against the Brewers. Diaz will have a full offseason to rest up and get healthy heading into 2018, though he won't be guaranteed a spot on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster after slashing just .259/.290/.392 in 79 games this year.
Oct 1
3B
1
Matt Carpenter
Sidelined
Matt Carpenter will not require surgery on his right shoulder.
Carpenter was shut down last week due to lingering discomfort in his shoulder, but the good news is that an MRI only revealed inflammation. The feeling is that he should be fine with an offseason of rest. Carpenter, 31, batted .241/.384/.451 with 23 homers and 69 RBI over 145 games this season.
Oct 2
2
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Tommy Pham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Harrison Bader
3
Magneuris Sierra
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
2
Randal Grichuk
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
Sidelined
Adam Wainwright had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Tuesday.
Wainwright wrote on his personal Twitter account Tuesday night that the Cardinals' medical staff said the surgery "went great!" The veteran right-hander posted a disappointing 5.11 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 123 1/3 innings this season while showing further-diminished velocity on his fastball and cutter. Wainwright should be ready for the start of spring training next February, but he'll make for a poor fantasy bet in his age-36 campaign.
Oct 4
3
Lance Lynn
4
Michael Wacha
5
Luke Weaver
6
John Gant
7
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Alex Reyes (elbow) is set to throw his first bullpen session on Friday since undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The 23-year-old hurler missed the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. He's expected to be ready near the start of the 2018 season and is someone that fantasy owners need to remember when creating early draft boards for next season.
Sep 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Juan Nicasio
2
Tyler Lyons
3
Seung Hwan Oh
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
John Brebbia
7
Zach Duke
8
Sam Tuivailala
9
Ryan Sherriff
10
Jack Flaherty
11
Sandy Alcantara
12
Joshua Lucas
13
Trevor Rosenthal
60-Day DL
Trevor Rosenthal will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Rosenthal injured his right elbow last week. After Dr. George Paletta and Dr. Neal ElAttrache examined medical scans of his arm, Tommy John was determined as the needed course of action. Dr. ElAttrache will perform the procedure. The 27-year-old right-hander is now looking at a long, long road of recovery and will not be ready to return to action until late next summer, at the earliest. Seung Hwan Oh looks like the best bet for saves down the stretch in St. Louis, though Tyler Lyons and John Brebbia could also factor in.
Aug 23
