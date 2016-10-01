Player Page

Adrian Beltre | Third Baseman | #29

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (37) / 4/7/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1994 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Adrian Beltre could miss the World Baseball Classic after suffering a Grade 1 left calf strain on Tuesday.
He's expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks. A Grade 1 strain is the least severe, and Beltre wouldn't rule out playing for his native Dominican Republic in the WBC. However, he's obviously not going to push things and risk aggravating the ailment prior to Opening Day. Barring any setbacks, the injury should not affect his availability for the beginning of the season. Feb 17 - 10:35 AM
Source: Evan Grant on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1535831753113210489486611.300.358.521.879
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000141012
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Brett Hayes
5Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Jurickson Profar
2Ryan Rua
3Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Eddie Gamboa
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Andrew Faulkner
13Wesley Wright
 

 