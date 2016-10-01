Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Alex Claudio
(R)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Anthony Bass
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Brett Hayes
(C)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Yohander Mendez
(S)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Andrew Faulkner
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jared Burton
(R)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Keone Kela
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Matt Bush
(R)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Allen Webster
(S)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Adam Loewen
(R)
Martin Perez
(S)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Adrian Beltre | Third Baseman | #29
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 4/7/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1994 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $18 million, 2017: $18 million, 2018: $18 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Adrian Beltre could miss the World Baseball Classic after suffering a Grade 1 left calf strain on Tuesday.
He's expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks. A Grade 1 strain is the least severe, and Beltre wouldn't rule out playing for his native Dominican Republic in the WBC. However, he's obviously not going to push things and risk aggravating the ailment prior to Opening Day. Barring any setbacks, the injury should not affect his availability for the beginning of the season.
Feb 17 - 10:35 AM
Source:
Evan Grant on Twitter
Adrian Beltre is not in the Rangers' lineup Saturday against the Rays.
He's just getting a breather before the postseason. Beltre has been outstanding this year, hitting .299 with 32 HR and 104 RBI while providing his usual stellar glove work at third base. He should become the 31st player to reach 3,000 hits next season.. Joey Gallo will handle the hot corner on Saturday.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 04:40:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Adrian Beltre clubbed his 32nd home run of the season as the Rangers fell to the Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Oakland.
Beltre's solo shot in the seventh inning was the extent of his club's offense in the ballgame. He also singled in the ballgame, finishing the day 2-for-3. The 37-year-old is in the midst of another outstanding season, slashing .300/.359/.523 with 32 home runs and 101 RBI.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Adrian Beltre, Rougned Odor and a host of other Rangers are getting the day off for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Jonathan Lucroy, Carlos Beltran, Ian Desmond and Mitch Moreland are taking a seat as well. The Rangesr have already clinched the division title in the American League West, the only thing left to play for is home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Expect to see their regulars sporadically receiving rest over the final week and a half.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 01:37:00 PM
Source:
John Blake on Twitter
Adrian Beltre strains calf, could miss WBC
Feb 17 - 10:35 AM
Adrian Beltre sitting Saturday against Rays
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 04:40:00 PM
Adrian Beltre goes deep in loss to Athletics
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Rangers resting most regulars on Saturday
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 01:37:00 PM
More Adrian Beltre Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
153
583
175
31
1
32
104
89
48
66
1
1
.300
.358
.521
.879
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
141
0
12
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Brett Hayes
5
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
Sidelined
Adrian Beltre could miss the World Baseball Classic after suffering a Grade 1 left calf strain on Tuesday.
He's expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks. A Grade 1 strain is the least severe, and Beltre wouldn't rule out playing for his native Dominican Republic in the WBC. However, he's obviously not going to push things and risk aggravating the ailment prior to Opening Day. Barring any setbacks, the injury should not affect his availability for the beginning of the season.
Feb 17
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ryan Rua
3
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was told by a Rangers official that the club expects Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) to make his season debut in May or June.
General manager Jon Daniels didn't provide a timetable on when he thinks Ross might return from last October's thoracic outlet surgery, but the goal is to have the righty healthy down the stretch next season. In other words, fantasy owners would be wise not to expect much, if anything, from Ross in the first half of 2017. Given the shaky history of thoracic outlet surgery patients and uncertain timetable, Ross makes for a high-upside but risky fantasy proposition in the upcoming season.
Jan 20
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Andrew Faulkner
13
Wesley Wright
