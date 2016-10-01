Adrian Beltre | Third Baseman | #29 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (37) / 4/7/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1994 / UDFA / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $18 million, 2017: $18 million, 2018: $18 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Adrian Beltre could miss the World Baseball Classic after suffering a Grade 1 left calf strain on Tuesday. He's expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks. A Grade 1 strain is the least severe, and Beltre wouldn't rule out playing for his native Dominican Republic in the WBC. However, he's obviously not going to push things and risk aggravating the ailment prior to Opening Day. Barring any setbacks, the injury should not affect his availability for the beginning of the season. Source: Evan Grant on Twitter

Adrian Beltre is not in the Rangers' lineup Saturday against the Rays. He's just getting a breather before the postseason. Beltre has been outstanding this year, hitting .299 with 32 HR and 104 RBI while providing his usual stellar glove work at third base. He should become the 31st player to reach 3,000 hits next season.. Joey Gallo will handle the hot corner on Saturday. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter

Adrian Beltre clubbed his 32nd home run of the season as the Rangers fell to the Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Oakland. Beltre's solo shot in the seventh inning was the extent of his club's offense in the ballgame. He also singled in the ballgame, finishing the day 2-for-3. The 37-year-old is in the midst of another outstanding season, slashing .300/.359/.523 with 32 home runs and 101 RBI.