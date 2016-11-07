Player Page

A.J. Pierzynski | Catcher | #15

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (40) / 12/30/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1994 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
A.J. Pierzynski is joining Fox Sports as a full-time analyst.
That means Pierzynski's 19-year career in the big leagues is officially over. The 40-year-old had a tendency to rub people the wrong way with his brash personality (a fact he readily admits) but was a productive hitter throughout his career, batting .280 with 188 homers over 7,290 major league at-bats for seven different clubs. Pierzynski made two All-Star appearances and won a World Series with the White Sox in 2005. He's been a part of Fox's postseason coverage for several years. Mar 28 - 2:09 PM
Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
81247541502231562910.219.243.304.547
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201664000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gulf Coast(GULF)R394100132200.444.545.556
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Matt Wisler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Kevin Chapman
12Blaine Boyer
13Eric O'Flaherty
14Sam Freeman
 

 