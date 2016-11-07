A.J. Pierzynski | Catcher | #15 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (40) / 12/30/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 235 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 1994 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

A.J. Pierzynski is joining Fox Sports as a full-time analyst. That means Pierzynski's 19-year career in the big leagues is officially over. The 40-year-old had a tendency to rub people the wrong way with his brash personality (a fact he readily admits) but was a productive hitter throughout his career, batting .280 with 188 homers over 7,290 major league at-bats for seven different clubs. Pierzynski made two All-Star appearances and won a World Series with the White Sox in 2005. He's been a part of Fox's postseason coverage for several years. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

A.J. Pierzynski is not retiring. Pierzynski has already done some postseason broadcasting and will probably have a full-time career in that as soon as he hangs up his cleats, but Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is hearing that the 39-year-old catcher (40 next month) wants to continue playing. Pierzynski batted .219/.243/.304 in 259 plate appearances this past season for the Braves. He is currently a free agent. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

Braves transferred C A.J. Pierzynski to the 60-day disabled list. The veteran backstop will miss the remainder of the season with his hamstring injury. This was done mainly as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. It's very likely that Pierzynski's time in Atlanta has come to an end.