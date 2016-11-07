Welcome,
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
A.J. Pierzynski | Catcher | #15
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 12/30/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1994 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $3 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
A.J. Pierzynski is joining Fox Sports as a full-time analyst.
That means Pierzynski's 19-year career in the big leagues is officially over. The 40-year-old had a tendency to rub people the wrong way with his brash personality (a fact he readily admits) but was a productive hitter throughout his career, batting .280 with 188 homers over 7,290 major league at-bats for seven different clubs. Pierzynski made two All-Star appearances and won a World Series with the White Sox in 2005. He's been a part of Fox's postseason coverage for several years.
Mar 28 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
A.J. Pierzynski is not retiring.
Pierzynski has already done some postseason broadcasting and will probably have a full-time career in that as soon as he hangs up his cleats, but Chris Cotillo of SB Nation is hearing that the 39-year-old catcher (40 next month) wants to continue playing. Pierzynski batted .219/.243/.304 in 259 plate appearances this past season for the Braves. He is currently a free agent.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Braves transferred C A.J. Pierzynski to the 60-day disabled list.
The veteran backstop will miss the remainder of the season with his hamstring injury. This was done mainly as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. It's very likely that Pierzynski's time in Atlanta has come to an end.
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 11:36:00 AM
Braves placed C A.J. Pierzynski on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.
Pierzynski did have a hamstring injury last month, but it's unlikely he's actually hurt this time around. There were reports Saturday night that Pierzynski was going to retire, and this appears to be a way to get him off the active roster while still allowing him to collect a paycheck. Although nothing will be official until after the season, the 39-year-old's playing career looks to be over. If that's the case, he'll finish with a career .280/.319/.420 batting line and 188 homers across 19 seasons.
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 10:25:00 AM
A.J. Pierzynski to join Fox Sports full time
Mar 28 - 2:09 PM
Pierzynski not retiring from baseball yet
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Braves transfer A.J. Pierzynski to 60-day DL
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 11:36:00 AM
A.J. Pierzynski (hamstring) placed on DL
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 10:25:00 AM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
81
247
54
15
0
2
23
15
6
29
1
0
.219
.243
.304
.547
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
64
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Gulf Coast(GULF)
R
3
9
4
1
0
0
1
3
2
2
0
0
.444
.545
.556
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
Sidelined
Micah Johnson needs surgery for a fracture in his left wrist.
The initial X-rays turned up negative, but Johnson was sent for an MRI on Wednesday and that exam revealed a broken bone. His recovery timetable is uncertain at this time. It's probably going to be a while. Johnson suffered the fractured left wrist Tuesday while making a diving catch in the outfield during a Grapefruit League game.
Mar 16
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Jaime Garcia
5
Michael Foltynewicz
6
Matt Wisler
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
Sidelined
Mauricio Cabrera (elbow) is expected to begin the season on the disabled list.
The hard-throwing right-hander has been shut down with discomfort in his pitching elbow. He had been expected to open the season in a setup capacity in front of closer Jim Johnson. It remains unclear how much time he stands to miss, but the Braves will certainly take things cautiously here.
Mar 25
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Daniel Winkler on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Winkler required surgery last April for a right elbow fracture and is still working through the rehab process. The 26-year-old could be an option for the major league bullpen at some point in the first half if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 8
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
Sidelined
Armando Rivero (shoulder) will be evaluated by a doctor on Saturday.
Rivero has been nursing a sore shoulder that dates back to winter ball, although he was cleared to play catch this week. The Rule 5 pick is hoping to be cleared to throw off a mound so that he can begin his quest to win an Opening Day roster spot.
Mar 3
11
Kevin Chapman
12
Blaine Boyer
13
Eric O'Flaherty
14
Sam Freeman
