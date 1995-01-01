Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Carlos Beltran | Designated Hitter | #15
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 4/24/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1995 / Rd. 2 (0) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $16 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Carlos Beltran slugged a three-run homer in an 11-run eighth inning as the Astros came back to beat the Twins 16-8 on Monday.
Ouch. The Astros entered the eighth inning down 8-2 before going off on the Twins' bullpen. Josh Reddick delivered the go-ahead hit in the frame, but Beltran provided the exclamation point with a three-run blast off Matt Belisle. It was the 427th home run of his career, which ties him with Mike Piazza for 49th all-time. The 40-year-old Beltran went 4-for-5 with a walk on the day and is batting .253/.301/.424 with six home runs and 18 RBI through 45 games this season.
May 29 - 6:15 PM
Carlos Beltran is not in the Astros' lineup Saturday against the Orioles.
The veteran has homered in two of his last five outings but will get a maintenance day on Saturday. Evan Gattis will DH and hit cleanup against O's hurler Wade Miley.
May 27 - 4:07 PM
Source:
Christian Boutwell on Twitter
Carlos Beltran launched a solo homer against the Orioles on Friday.
Jake Marisnick got the Astros on the board in the third inning with a solo shot before Beltran went deep in the sixth. With Joe Musgrove rolling, it was more than enough support for the Astros to walk away with the victory. The 40-year-old Beltran has been very quiet so far this season, batting just .235 with five home runs and a .666 OPS through 43 games. He’s now sitting on 426 home runs for his career, which ties him with Billy Williams for 50th on the all-time list.
May 26 - 11:37 PM
Carlos Beltran is not in the Astros' starting lineup on Thursday night against the Tigers.
Beltran went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Wednesday night and is batting just .234/.278/.373 in 42 total games this season. He turned 40 years old last month, and it's showing.
May 25 - 3:41 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Astros plate 11 runs in eighth to beat Twins
May 29 - 6:15 PM
Carlos Beltran not starting against Baltimore
May 27 - 4:07 PM
Beltran launches solo homer vs. Orioles
May 26 - 11:37 PM
Carlos Beltran sitting Thursday vs. Tigers
May 25 - 3:41 PM
More Carlos Beltran Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
4
.800
1
3
0
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
44
165
39
11
0
5
15
21
9
41
0
0
.236
.282
.394
.676
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
9
35
2016
0
0
0
0
0
69
73
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 29
@ MIN
1
5
4
0
0
1
3
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
.800
.833
1.400
May 28
BAL
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.667
May 26
BAL
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
May 24
DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 23
DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 22
DET
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
May 21
CLE
1
2
1
0
0
1
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.750
2.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh (elbow) threw off a mound on Thursday.
It's McHugh's first mound session since injuring his elbow in early April. It's another step forward in his recovery, but there's still no timetable for McHugh's return.
May 25
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 25, with a strained right lat.
Morton said that his lat felt "abnormal" while he was playing catch Saturday. He'll be shut down for at least a week and is going to be sidelined for a while. Mike Fiers had been slated to head to the bullpen with Brad Peacock taking his rotation spot, but he should be given a reprieve now.
May 28
5
Joe Musgrove
6
Brad Peacock
7
Mike Fiers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) has resumed a throwing program.
Gustave was nearing a minor league rehab assignment prior to suffering a setback earlier this month, but now he's moving in the right direction. The 24-year-old allowed four hits (three earned) over five innings prior to landing on the DL with forearm tightness last month.
May 29
8
James Hoyt
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Dayan Diaz
Headlines
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
More MLB Columns
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
»
Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout
May 29
»
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
»
Daily Dose: Oh, Danny Boy
May 28
»
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
»
Dose: Take it to the Max
May 27
»
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
MLB Headlines
»
X-rays on Byron Buxton's finger are negative
»
Diaz works dominant ninth for save Monday
»
Blackmon hits 13th homer Monday vs. SEA
»
Harper ejected after benches-clearing brawl
»
Adrian Beltre activated from disabled list
»
Trout (thumb) out Monday; MRI results TBD
»
Melky Cabrera stays hot with four-RBI day
»
Astros plate 11 runs in eighth to beat Twins
»
Dustin Pedroia (wrist) set to undergo MRI
»
Gregory Polanco carted off with ankle injury
»
Bellinger cranks 11th homer in Dodgers' win
»
Liriano (shoulder) to return this weekend
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
