Carlos Beltran | Designated Hitter | #15 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (40) / 4/24/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 2 (0) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $16 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Carlos Beltran slugged a three-run homer in an 11-run eighth inning as the Astros came back to beat the Twins 16-8 on Monday. Ouch. The Astros entered the eighth inning down 8-2 before going off on the Twins' bullpen. Josh Reddick delivered the go-ahead hit in the frame, but Beltran provided the exclamation point with a three-run blast off Matt Belisle. It was the 427th home run of his career, which ties him with Mike Piazza for 49th all-time. The 40-year-old Beltran went 4-for-5 with a walk on the day and is batting .253/.301/.424 with six home runs and 18 RBI through 45 games this season.

Carlos Beltran is not in the Astros' lineup Saturday against the Orioles. The veteran has homered in two of his last five outings but will get a maintenance day on Saturday. Evan Gattis will DH and hit cleanup against O's hurler Wade Miley. Source: Christian Boutwell on Twitter

Carlos Beltran launched a solo homer against the Orioles on Friday. Jake Marisnick got the Astros on the board in the third inning with a solo shot before Beltran went deep in the sixth. With Joe Musgrove rolling, it was more than enough support for the Astros to walk away with the victory. The 40-year-old Beltran has been very quiet so far this season, batting just .235 with five home runs and a .666 OPS through 43 games. He’s now sitting on 426 home runs for his career, which ties him with Billy Williams for 50th on the all-time list.