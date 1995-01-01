Player Page

Carlos Beltran | Designated Hitter | #15

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (40) / 4/24/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 2 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Carlos Beltran slugged a three-run homer in an 11-run eighth inning as the Astros came back to beat the Twins 16-8 on Monday.
Ouch. The Astros entered the eighth inning down 8-2 before going off on the Twins' bullpen. Josh Reddick delivered the go-ahead hit in the frame, but Beltran provided the exclamation point with a three-run blast off Matt Belisle. It was the 427th home run of his career, which ties him with Mike Piazza for 49th all-time. The 40-year-old Beltran went 4-for-5 with a walk on the day and is batting .253/.301/.424 with six home runs and 18 RBI through 45 games this season. May 29 - 6:15 PM
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final54.800130300010000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
44165391105152194100.236.282.394.676
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000935
2016000006973
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 29@ MIN15400133100000.800.8331.400
May 28BAL13110001100000.333.500.667
May 26BAL14100111000000.250.2501.000
May 24DET14000000020000.000.000.000
May 23DET14000000010000.000.000.000
May 22DET14110000010000.250.250.500
May 21CLE12100112200000.500.7502.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Joe Musgrove
6Brad Peacock
7Mike Fiers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Ashur Tolliver
10Dayan Diaz
 

 