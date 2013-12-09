Roy Halladay | Starting Pitcher Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (40) / 5/14/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 1 (17) / TOR Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday at the age of 40 when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. Devastating news out of West Central Florida. Halladay's single-engine Icon A5 was found in the water off the coast of New Port Richey on Tuesday afternoon. He was piloting the plane solo and made no mayday calls to Tampa Air Traffic Control. The native of Denver, Colorado won Cy Young Award honors in both the American League (2003, Blue Jays) and National League (2010, Phillies) before retiring in 2013 at the age of 36. He made eight All-Star teams, pitched a perfect game, and threw a no-hitter in his first-ever postseason start. Doc leaves behind a wife and two children. Source: Pasco Sheriff on Twitter

According to CBS Sports' Jon Heyman, free agent Roy Halladay has decided to retire from baseball. Halladay dealt with shoulder issues throughout the 2013 season and will hang up his cleats for good at age 36 rather than trying to reestablish himself with a new team in 2014. The right-hander will finish up with a 203-105 career win-loss record and a 3.38 career ERA. He signed a one-day contract Monday with the team that drafted him -- the Blue Jays -- so that he could officially call it quits in that uniform. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro has been in contact with Roy Halladay's agent, Greg Landry, recently and remains interested in re-signing the right-hander. After dealing with shoulder issues this season, Halladay might not sign until late this winter and seems likely to have to settle for a one-year, incentive-laden deal. The veteran right-hander put up an ugly 6.82 ERA across 13 starts in 2013. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News