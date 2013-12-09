Player Page

Roy Halladay | Starting Pitcher

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (40) / 5/14/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 1 (17) / TOR
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday at the age of 40 when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Devastating news out of West Central Florida. Halladay's single-engine Icon A5 was found in the water off the coast of New Port Richey on Tuesday afternoon. He was piloting the plane solo and made no mayday calls to Tampa Air Traffic Control. The native of Denver, Colorado won Cy Young Award honors in both the American League (2003, Blue Jays) and National League (2010, Phillies) before retiring in 2013 at the age of 36. He made eight All-Star teams, pitched a perfect game, and threw a no-hitter in his first-ever postseason start. Doc leaves behind a wife and two children. Nov 7 - 4:21 PM
Source: Pasco Sheriff on Twitter
