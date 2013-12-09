Roy Halladay | Starting Pitcher

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Roy Halladay killed in plane crash at age 40
Shohei Otani chooses CAA to represent him
Holland gets qualifying offer from Rockies
Closer Wade Davis extended qualifying offer
Arrieta receives qualifying offer from Cubs
Cardinals release Trevor Rosenthal (elbow)
Lance Lynn extended qualifying offer by Cards
Carlos Santana gets qualifying offer from CLE
Alex Cobb gets qualifying offer from Rays
Rangers decline Mike Napoli's '18 option
Welington Castillo declines option, hits FA
Cozart won't get qualifying offer from Reds
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Quarterback-desperate Texans ink Josh Johnson
Peterson's 37 carries record for 30-plus back
Shea McClellin expected to miss rest of 2017
Woodhead doesn't guarantee Week 11 return
Tomlin confirms Martavis Bryant will play
Case Keenum will remain starter Week 10
Vikings 'discussing' sending Bradford to IR
Bryan Bulaga tore his ACL Monday night
Giants reinstate Janoris Jenkins after 1 game
Paxton Lynch thinks he can play if needed
McCarthy: Brett Hundley is not our issue
TyMont out-gains Jones 51-11 on 1 fewer touch
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Jets put it Together
Nov 7
Ya Gotta Shoot the Puck
Nov 6
An Avalanche of a Deal
Nov 6
Waiver Wired: Nobody Boeser
Nov 5
Dose: Pacioretty Cashes In
Nov 5
Dose: McDavid Lifts Oilers
Nov 4
Oilers and Wild hit the Road
Nov 3
Dose: Varlamov Makes 57 Saves
Nov 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Penguins take Justin Schultz off IR list
Jaromir Jagr (groin) off the injured reserve
Ryan Getzlaf has surgery, might miss 2 months
Hawks assemble top line of Kane, Toews, Sharp
Charlie Lindgren will start Tuesday night
Kyle Turris won't debut for Predators Tuesday
Jaromir Jagr (LBI) is a game-time decision
Justin Schultz a game-time decision Tuesday
Brad Marchand (UBI) not traveling with team
Blake Wheeler picks up four assists in win
Mark Scheifele scores 2G, 1A in win over DAL
Clayton Keller scores in OTL to Capitals
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
22 Racing and Alex Tagliani join forces again
Bell holds playoffs lead after third in Texas
Crafton: 9th at Fort Worth, 3rd in playoffs
Chris Eggleston: Runner-up in K&N West points
Blaine Perkins: Stock Car HOF 150 results
Hemric: 14th at Fort Worth, 7th in NXS points
Joey Gase: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 results
Cindric 4th in playoffs after 2nd at TMS
Ron Norman: Stock Car HOF 150 results
Reed: 23rd at Fort Worth, 8th in NXS points
Smithley: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 results
Noah Gragson: JAG Metals 350 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schniederjans WDs ahead of OHL Classic
Noren set for his Nedbank Challenge defense
Hatton seeks to maintain hot run in Sun City
Niebrugge punches Monday Q ticket into OHL
Cameron Champ makes pro debut at OHL Classic
Sponsor invite McInerney T10 in TOUR debut
Whee Kim R4 66 for career-tying-best P2
Cantlay R4 67; wins Shriners in sudden death
Hadley R4 68 for third straight top-5 finish
Cejka posts -9 with week-low nine-birdie 63
Near miss for Colsaerts; takes 2nd in Turkey
Rose is Turkish champ; has back-to-back wins
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas CB Hill suspended for rest of season
Iowa S Brandon Snyder re-tears left ACL
QB Shirreffs (concussion) to miss UCF game
Darnold has 'shut down draft talk for now'
Report: Aggies interested in FSU HC Fisher
Mack Wilson (foot) expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Florida to roll with QB Malik Zaire again
Broncos RB Bogan (foot) out for rest of year
BYU QB Mangum (Achilles) to undergo surgery
Monarchs RB Cox (clavicle) done for year
Vols S Evan Berry (upper body) out for year
Harbaugh: It's possible Speight will return
England squad decimated by injury
Kante focused on recovery after sharp return
United look stronger heading into Christmas
David Moyes appointed new Hammers boss
Fonte vows to return stronger after surgery
Benteke hoping to train this week
Benitez: Colback won't play for Newcastle
Schindler set for one-match ban
West Ham part ways with Slaven Bilic
Merino missing for longer than first thought
Goalkeeper injury was a game changer
Leighton Baines wins it late for Toffees
Player Page
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Tom Koehler
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Mat Latos
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Luke Maile
(C)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Russell Martin
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Mike Bolsinger
(R)
Lucas Harrell
(R)
Tim Mayza
(R)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Carlos Ramirez
(R)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(2B)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
T.J. House
(R)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Chris Rowley
(S)
Roy Halladay | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 5/14/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
1995 / Rd. 1 (17) / TOR
Latest News
Recent News
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday at the age of 40 when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Devastating news out of West Central Florida. Halladay's single-engine Icon A5 was found in the water off the coast of New Port Richey on Tuesday afternoon. He was piloting the plane solo and made no mayday calls to Tampa Air Traffic Control. The native of Denver, Colorado won Cy Young Award honors in both the American League (2003, Blue Jays) and National League (2010, Phillies) before retiring in 2013 at the age of 36. He made eight All-Star teams, pitched a perfect game, and threw a no-hitter in his first-ever postseason start. Doc leaves behind a wife and two children.
Nov 7 - 4:21 PM
Source:
Pasco Sheriff on Twitter
According to CBS Sports' Jon Heyman, free agent Roy Halladay has decided to retire from baseball.
Halladay dealt with shoulder issues throughout the 2013 season and will hang up his cleats for good at age 36 rather than trying to reestablish himself with a new team in 2014. The right-hander will finish up with a 203-105 career win-loss record and a 3.38 career ERA. He signed a one-day contract Monday with the team that drafted him -- the Blue Jays -- so that he could officially call it quits in that uniform.
Mon, Dec 9, 2013 10:58:00 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro has been in contact with Roy Halladay's agent, Greg Landry, recently and remains interested in re-signing the right-hander.
After dealing with shoulder issues this season, Halladay might not sign until late this winter and seems likely to have to settle for a one-year, incentive-laden deal. The veteran right-hander put up an ugly 6.82 ERA across 13 starts in 2013.
Fri, Nov 8, 2013 09:12:00 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News
The Phillies will not make a qualifying offer to Roy Halladay.
They'll also obviously decline his $20 million option for 2014, making him a free agent. Halladay really struggled down the stretch after returning from shoulder surgery and was eventually shut down with a "dead arm." He might have to settle for a one-year, incentive-laden deal this winter.
Mon, Nov 4, 2013 06:11:00 PM
Source:
Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Roy Halladay killed in plane crash at age 40
Nov 7 - 4:21 PM
Nov 7 - 4:21 PM
Roy Halladay retires from baseball at age 36
Mon, Dec 9, 2013 10:58:00 AM
Phillies interested in re-signing Halladay
Fri, Nov 8, 2013 09:12:00 AM
Roy Halladay not made qualifying offer
Mon, Nov 4, 2013 06:11:00 PM
More Roy Halladay Player News
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Miguel Montero
3
Luke Maile
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Darwin Barney
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Ryan Goins
3
Richard Urena
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
LF
1
Steve Pearce
Sidelined
The Blue Jays announced Friday that they have shut down Steve Pearce (back) for the remainder of the 2017 season.
Pearce wasn't going to see much action down the stretch as the Jays want to get a look at some of their young talent, but now it's official. The 34-year-old hit .252/.319/.438 with 13 homers and 37 RBI in 92 games this season.
Sep 22
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
Sidelined
Kevin Pillar is not with the Blue Jays, as he's joined his wife in preparation for their child being born.
It's unclear whether Pillar might return at some point during the final weekend, but fantasy owners probably shouldn't count on it. The Jays have Ezequiel Carrera, Teoscar Hernandez and Michael Saunders in the outfield Friday, with Jose Bautista in the designated hitter spot and Kendrys Morales at first base.
Sep 29
2
Dalton Pompey
RF
1
Jose Bautista
2
Teoscar Hernandez
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Brett Anderson
6
Joe Biagini
7
Tom Koehler
8
Chris Rowley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Ryan Tepera
3
Aaron Loup
4
Dominic Leone
5
Danny Barnes
6
Matt Dermody
7
Tim Mayza
8
Carlos Ramirez
