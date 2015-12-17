Player Page

Gabe Kapler | Outfielder

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (42) / 7/31/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Phillies hired Gabe Kapler as manager.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Sunday that Kapler was expected to be the Phillies' choice, and they've made the move official. Kapler has only one year of managerial experience, and that was with the Red Sox' Class A affiliate back in 2007, but he's been the Dodgers' director of player development since November of 2014 and was a popular managerial candidate in recent years. Oct 30 - 4:48 PM
Source: Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jorge Alfaro
2Cameron Rupp
3Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Rhys Hoskins
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2J.P. Crawford
3Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Nick Williams
2Daniel Nava
3Hyun Soo Kim
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Aaron Nola
2Jerad Eickhoff
3Nick Pivetta
4Ben Lively
5Mark Leiter
6Zach Eflin
7Jake Thompson
8Vince Velasquez
9Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Luis Garcia
3Adam Morgan
4Hoby Milner
5Edubray Ramos
6Jesen Therrien
7Yacksel Rios
8Kevin Siegrist
9Ricardo Pinto
10Zac Curtis
11Victor Arano
12Henderson Alvarez
 

 