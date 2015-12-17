Gabe Kapler | Outfielder Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (42) / 7/31/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Phillies hired Gabe Kapler as manager. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Sunday that Kapler was expected to be the Phillies' choice, and they've made the move official. Kapler has only one year of managerial experience, and that was with the Red Sox' Class A affiliate back in 2007, but he's been the Dodgers' director of player development since November of 2014 and was a popular managerial candidate in recent years. Source: Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter

Gabe Kapler is not a member of the Dodgers' coaching staff for the 2016 season. CBS Sports' Jon Heyman reported earlier this month that Kapler was going to serve as the club's first base coach under new manager Dave Roberts, who beat out Kapler for Don Mattingly's old job. But now Kapler is simply going to return to his old role as the Dodgers' director of player development. He'll be an attractive candidate for any managerial opening next winter if he wants to put his name back out there. Or maybe Kapler has loftier front office aspirations. Source: Los Angeles Dodgers on Twitter

Gabe Kapler will serve as the Dodgers' first base coach under new manager Dave Roberts. Kapler was a finalist for the club's managerial opening, but the Dodgers went with Roberts instead. Now the two will work together. Kapler served as the Dodgers' director of player development in 2015, so he's very familiar with that entire roster from the major league level on down to Low-A ball. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter