Gabe Kapler | Outfielder

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Phillies announce hiring of Kapler as manager
McCullers could pitch in relief in Game 6
O's have been in touch with Tillman, Miley
Nats officially hire Dave Martinez as manager
Alex Bregman walks it off, Astros win Game 5
Altuve plates four as Astros win wild Game 5
A.J. Hinch unlikely to use Ken Giles in ninth
Enrique Hernandez batting cleanup for Dodgers
Nats agree to terms with manager Martinez
Bruce Maxwell arrested for aggravated assault
Giles fails to record out in Game 4 meltdown
Bellinger delivers go-ahead hit in Game 4 win
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts rule out Luck (shoulder) for Week 9
Danny Woodhead eligible for Week 11 return
Harbaugh: Alex Collins has earned more run
Flacco has 'good chance' to return in Week 9
Delanie Walker (ankle) misses practice Monday
Corey Davis (hamstring) 'limited' on Monday
Report: Patriots won't be trading Dion Lewis
Redskins expect Jordan Reed to miss Week 9
Jerrell Freeman hammered with 10-game PED ban
Charles Clay (knee) not practicing Monday
Devonta Freeman has minor shoulder injury
Chiefs officially activate CB Steven Nelson
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lucas Nogueira (ankle) questionable Monday
Serge Ibaka, Valanciunas out Monday vs. POR
Kawhi Leonard (quad) out Monday vs. Boston
Manu Ginobili (rest) questionable for Monday
Domantas Sabonis (illness) questionable Tues
Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) questionable Monday
Marc Gasol (ankle) questionable Monday
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) is questionable
Myles Turner making progress, out Tuesday
Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) will play Monday
Hassan Whiteside (knee) ruled out Monday
Nene (Achilles) questionable for Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes turn to G Scott Wedgewood Monday
Niederreiter will be a game-time call Tuesday
Shayne Gostisbehere day-to-day with UBI
Canadiens will go with Al Montoya vs. OTT
Vegas summons Shea Theodore from AHL
Kyle Turris (illness) won't play Monday
Mike Smith continues great play on Sunday
Blake Wheeler nets three in romp over Pens
Johnny Gaudreau picks up two assists in win
Corey Perry's shootout winner lifts Ducks
Philipp Grubauer will start Sunday night
Ryan Getzlaf leaves Sunday's game due to UBI
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Wendell Chavous: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Jordan Anderson: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Self to join Niece Motorsports in 2018
Regan Smith: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Austin Hill: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Cobb: DNF in Martinsville truck race
Harrison Burton: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Todd Gilliland: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Jimmie Johnson second worse playoff driver
Chase Elliott wrecked out of M'ville lead
Ricky Stenhouse Jr rounds out top 10
Matt Kenseth scores a 9th at Martinsville
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
OQer Strohmeyer bags T4 in TOUR debut
Randolph career-best 3rd; final-round 67
Hadley solo 2nd at SFC; second straight top 3
Armour breaks through; 5-shot winner at SFC
Johnson blows six shot lead in HSBC Champions
Dazzling Rose wins 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions
Armour five clear @ SFC; day-tying-low 65
Hadley posts 54h target w/ third-round 68
OQer Strohmeyer stays in the mix; R3 68
Defender Gribble among notable MCs @ SFC
Imperious Johnson leads by six in WGC-HSBC
V. Taylor twirls blemish-free 66 in R2 of SFC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU's Parris Campbell questionable for Iowa
Tennessee's Kelly, Ignont return to practice
UW RB Taylor (leg) questionable for Indiana
Snyder doubles down: QB Ertz will return TY
UCF HC Frost says he hasn't been contacted
Report: Gators eye Dan Mullen for HC vacancy
Harris (ACL) ruled out for year for 3rd time
Harbaugh: QB Peters likely to start Saturday
Scout: QB Riley Ferguson is the real deal
Wake Forest WR Dortch (abdomen) done for year
Florida, HC McElwain officially part ways
Report: Tennessee discussing HC Jones' future
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Winger set for more time on the sidelines
Bad news for Eire as McCarthy is injured
AFC sweating of the fitness of key defender
Toffees defender stuck in hospital
Gray stars as Puel wins in Foxes debut, 2-0
Siggy benched as Toffees continue to slide
A goal each for the Seagulls and Saints
Lovren was a late scratch due to muscle issue
Britton and Rangel absent with groin strains
Palace defender assessed ahead of derby
Eden Hazard breaks through in Blues win
Sané dazzles as City pushed hard by WBA
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jorge Alfaro
(C)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Ben Lively
(S)
John Richy
(S)
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hoby Milner
(R)
Yacksel Rios
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Casey Fien
(R)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Victor Arano
(R)
Pedro Florimon
(OF)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Pedro Beato
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Rhys Hoskins
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Hector Neris
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Ty Kelly
(2B)
Cameron Perkins
(OF)
Jesen Therrien
(R)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Ricardo Pinto
(R)
Jake Thompson
(S)
J.P. Crawford
(3B)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Mark Leiter
(R)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Zac Curtis
(R)
Gabe Kapler | Outfielder
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 7/31/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Phillies hired Gabe Kapler as manager.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Sunday that Kapler was expected to be the Phillies' choice, and they've made the move official. Kapler has only one year of managerial experience, and that was with the Red Sox' Class A affiliate back in 2007, but he's been the Dodgers' director of player development since November of 2014 and was a popular managerial candidate in recent years.
Oct 30 - 4:48 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter
Gabe Kapler is not a member of the Dodgers' coaching staff for the 2016 season.
CBS Sports' Jon Heyman reported earlier this month that Kapler was going to serve as the club's first base coach under new manager Dave Roberts, who beat out Kapler for Don Mattingly's old job. But now Kapler is simply going to return to his old role as the Dodgers' director of player development. He'll be an attractive candidate for any managerial opening next winter if he wants to put his name back out there. Or maybe Kapler has loftier front office aspirations.
Thu, Dec 17, 2015 02:29:00 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Dodgers on Twitter
Gabe Kapler will serve as the Dodgers' first base coach under new manager Dave Roberts.
Kapler was a finalist for the club's managerial opening, but the Dodgers went with Roberts instead. Now the two will work together. Kapler served as the Dodgers' director of player development in 2015, so he's very familiar with that entire roster from the major league level on down to Low-A ball.
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 10:33:00 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
ESPN's Buster Olney reports the Dodgers will make a decision on their managerial vacancy on Monday.
This backs up a Friday report from Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal. Unless there's a surprise in the works, the managerial choice should come down to Gabe Kapler or Dave Roberts. Kapler currently serves as the Dodgers' director of player development, while Roberts acted as the Padres' bench coach during the 2015 campaign. Los Angeles is moving to replace Don Mattingly, who took over as the newest Marlins manager in early November.
Sun, Nov 22, 2015 09:43:00 AM
Source:
Buster Olney on Twitter
Phillies announce hiring of Kapler as manager
Oct 30 - 4:48 PM
Gabe Kapler not on Dodgers' coaching staff
Thu, Dec 17, 2015 02:29:00 PM
Gabe Kapler hired as 1B coach of Dodgers
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 10:33:00 AM
Dodgers expected to name manager Monday
Sun, Nov 22, 2015 09:43:00 AM
More Gabe Kapler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Gurriel
HOU
(2604)
2
J. Pederson
LA
(2253)
3
C. Seager
LA
(2224)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2156)
5
J. Turner
LA
(1993)
6
A. Gonzalez
LA
(1931)
7
J. Verlander
HOU
(1832)
8
E. Hernandez
LA
(1789)
9
Y. Darvish
LA
(1761)
10
G. Stanton
MIA
(1724)
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jorge Alfaro
2
Cameron Rupp
3
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Rhys Hoskins
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
J.P. Crawford
3
Pedro Florimon
60-Day DL
Phillies placed INF/OF Pedro Florimon on the 60-day disabled list with a right ankle dislocation.
The move clears a spot for J.P. Crawford on the 40-man roster. Florimon injured his ankle during Saturday's game and will miss the remainder of the season.
Sep 5
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Nick Williams
2
Daniel Nava
60-Day DL
Phillies placed OF Daniel Nava on the 60-day disabled list with a lower back injury.
It's the same injury that cost him 10 days in late August. Nava is now officially done for the 2017 season, having batted .301/.393/.421 with four home runs and 21 RBI in 80 games for the Phillies. The 34-year-old outfielder is scheduled to become a free agent in November.
Sep 13
3
Hyun Soo Kim
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Aaron Nola
2
Jerad Eickhoff
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Jerad Eickhoff to the 60-day disabled list.
This essentially ends the right-hander's season. It also clears a spot on the club's 40-man roster for Saturday's addition of Kevin Siegrist.
Sep 2
3
Nick Pivetta
4
Ben Lively
5
Mark Leiter
6
Zach Eflin
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Eflin is now officially done for the season with a right shoulder strain. The 23-year-old right-hander finished with a disappointing 6.16 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 35/12 K/BB ratio in 11 starts covering 64 1/3 innings. He'll probably have to compete for a spot in the rotation next spring.
Sep 12
7
Jake Thompson
8
Vince Velasquez
60-Day DL
Vince Velasquez will undergo surgery to repair a vascular issue with his right middle finger.
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told Meghan Montemurro of the News Journal that the issue has been clogging blood flow to his middle finger. This would explain the numbness he has been experiencing. Velasquez is officially done for the year and his role for 2018 could be up in the air.
Aug 22
9
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Luis Garcia
3
Adam Morgan
4
Hoby Milner
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Jesen Therrien
60-Day DL
Jesen Therrien underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery earlier this week.
The typical recovery range for Tommy John surgery is 12-18 months, so Therrien can probably be ruled out through the entire 2018 season. The 24-year-old right-hander posted promising numbers this summer in the minor leagues, though he struggled in 15 appearances with the Phillies.
Sep 21
7
Yacksel Rios
8
Kevin Siegrist
9
Ricardo Pinto
10
Zac Curtis
11
Victor Arano
12
Henderson Alvarez
Team Roundup: Rockies
Oct 30
Ryan Boyer recaps the season for the Rockies and looks ahead to some potential fantasy storylines for 2018.
