Joe Nathan | Relief Pitcher | #74

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (42) / 11/22/1974
Ht / Wt:  6'4 / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: SUNY-Stony Brook
Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 6 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Nationals signed RHP Joe Nathan to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the deal include incentives which could push the deal north of $3 million if he's in the majors. Nathan, who turned 42 in November, made his way back from another Tommy John surgery last season and tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings over 10 appearances between the Cubs and Giants. He's a low-risk flier for Washington's bullpen. The Nationals don't have a locked in closer for 2017, though Nathan would seem to be a long shot for that tole. Jan 31 - 2:30 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF10020006.15004900.001.42
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Richmond(EAST)AA6010263001700.000.667
Iowa(PCL)AAA400002.202253006.7501.875
Tennessee(SOU)AA700106.232206002.700.450
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Rafael Martin
8Michael Broadway
9Matt Grace
10Jimmy Cordero
11Austin Adams
12Joe Nathan
13Matt Albers
14Tim Collins
 

 