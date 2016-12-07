Welcome,
Player Results
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Matt Albers
(R)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Raudy Read
(C)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Trea Turner
(OF)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Mat Latos
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Grant Green
(2B)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Nathan | Relief Pitcher | #74
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 11/22/1974
Ht / Wt:
6'4 / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
SUNY-Stony Brook
Drafted:
1995 / Rd. 6 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nationals signed RHP Joe Nathan to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the deal include incentives which could push the deal north of $3 million if he's in the majors. Nathan, who turned 42 in November, made his way back from another Tommy John surgery last season and tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings over 10 appearances between the Cubs and Giants. He's a low-risk flier for Washington's bullpen. The Nationals don't have a locked in closer for 2017, though Nathan would seem to be a long shot for that tole.
Jan 31 - 2:30 PM
David Pepe, the agent for Joe Nathan, said that his client wants to pitch in 2017.
FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported likewise over the weekend, with confirmation now coming from Nathan's representative. The 42-year-old reliever saw 10 games with the Cubs and Giants last season, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless frames in that space. While Pepe referred to Nathan as the "Energizer Bunny," fantasy players would best be advised to steer clear given his age and injury history.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 05:57:00 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Joe Nathan is still looking to continue his career in 2017 and has received interest from several clubs.
Everyone is always on the lookout for bullpen help, so it's likely that the 42-year-old hurler will at least get a shot someplace. Nathan appeared in 10 games for the Cubs and Giants in 201, hurling 6 1/3 scoreless innings and posting a 9/4 K/BB ratio.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 09:23:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Giants purchased the contract of RHP Joe Nathan from Double-A Richmond.
Nathan's career has now come full-circle, as the right-hander broke in with the Giants way back in 1999. The 41-year-old will provide depth out of the bullpen for the stretch run but isn't a candidate to work his way into a high-leverage role.
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 11:04:00 AM
Nationals sign Joe Nathan to minors deal
Jan 31 - 2:30 PM
Agent confirms: Nathan wants to pitch in '17
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 05:57:00 PM
Joe Nathan looking to continue career in 2017
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 09:23:00 PM
Giants call up Joe Nathan from Triple-A
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 11:04:00 AM
More Joe Nathan Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
10
0
2
0
0
0
6.1
5
0
0
4
9
0
0
.00
1.42
Joe Nathan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Joe Nathan's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Joe Nathan's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Joe Nathan's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Richmond(EAST)
AA
6
0
1
0
2
6
3
0
0
1
7
0
0
.000
.667
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
4
0
0
0
0
2.2
0
2
2
5
3
0
0
6.750
1.875
Tennessee(SOU)
AA
7
0
0
1
0
6.2
3
2
2
0
6
0
0
2.700
.450
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Oliver Perez
5
Koda Glover
6
Trevor Gott
7
Rafael Martin
8
Michael Broadway
9
Matt Grace
10
Jimmy Cordero
11
Austin Adams
12
Joe Nathan
13
Matt Albers
14
Tim Collins
