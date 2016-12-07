Joe Nathan | Relief Pitcher | #74 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (42) / 11/22/1974 Ht / Wt: 6'4 / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: SUNY-Stony Brook Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 6 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Nationals signed RHP Joe Nathan to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the deal include incentives which could push the deal north of $3 million if he's in the majors. Nathan, who turned 42 in November, made his way back from another Tommy John surgery last season and tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings over 10 appearances between the Cubs and Giants. He's a low-risk flier for Washington's bullpen. The Nationals don't have a locked in closer for 2017, though Nathan would seem to be a long shot for that tole.

David Pepe, the agent for Joe Nathan, said that his client wants to pitch in 2017. FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported likewise over the weekend, with confirmation now coming from Nathan's representative. The 42-year-old reliever saw 10 games with the Cubs and Giants last season, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless frames in that space. While Pepe referred to Nathan as the "Energizer Bunny," fantasy players would best be advised to steer clear given his age and injury history. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Joe Nathan is still looking to continue his career in 2017 and has received interest from several clubs. Everyone is always on the lookout for bullpen help, so it's likely that the 42-year-old hurler will at least get a shot someplace. Nathan appeared in 10 games for the Cubs and Giants in 201, hurling 6 1/3 scoreless innings and posting a 9/4 K/BB ratio. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter