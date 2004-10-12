Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Phillip Evans
(3B)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Dominic Smith
(1B)
Chase Bradford
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(SS)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Jamie Callahan
(R)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Kevin McGowan
(R)
Matt Reynolds
(3B)
Travis Taijeron
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(2B)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Tommy Milone
(R)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Rafael Montero
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(3B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Brad Holt
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mickey Callaway | Starting Pitcher
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 5/13/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mississippi
Drafted:
1996 / Rd. 7 (0) / TB
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mets hired Mickey Callaway as manager.
Callaway's hiring is official, with a press conference to follow at 4 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon. He'll replace Terry Collins, who managed the club for the previous seven seasons. It's quite a change of pace for the club, as they'll go from one of the oldest managers in the game to one of the youngest. Hitting coach Kevin Long was at one point considered the front-runner for the job, but his future with the club is unclear after the hiring of Callaway. Staff decisions should quickly follow.
Oct 23 - 12:11 PM
Rangers sent RHP Mickey Callaway outright to Triple-A Oklahoma.
Callaway missed most of the year with arm problems. He underwent surgery in April to reposition the ulnar nerve in his elbow, and after returning in August, he lasted just 11 days before being put on the DL with shoulder inflammation. He can opt for free agency.
Tue, Oct 12, 2004 04:04:00 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Mickey Callaway (right rotator cuff) will meet with Dr.James Andrews today.
It is expected that Dr. Andrews will put an end to Callaway's misguided attempt to return to active duty this season.
Wed, Sep 1, 2004 09:50:00 AM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
It seems that Mickey Callaway is not ready to concede that he will miss the rest of the season due to a rotator cuff injury.
Callaway intends to test his shoulder in a throwing session in the next few days. If that does not go well, Callaway will be shut down for the remainder of the campaign.
Fri, Aug 27, 2004 08:44:00 AM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
More Mickey Callaway Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Kevin Plawecki
1B
1
Dominic Smith
2
T.J. Rivera
10-Day DL
T.J. Rivera underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
Dr. James Andrews performed the procedure. The timeline for his return to action remains unclear at the moment, but he's expected to contribute to the Mets at some point during the 2018 season.
Sep 14
2B
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Jose Reyes
3
Gavin Cecchini
SS
1
Amed Rosario
2
Phillip Evans
3B
1
Wilmer Flores
Sidelined
Wilmer Flores (nose) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Flores suffered a bad broken nose last Saturday when he fouled a ball off his face. The 26-year-old infielder finishes the 2017 season with a .271/.307/.488 batting line, 18 home runs, and 52 RBI in 110 games. He'll be arbitration-eligible this winter for the second time.
Sep 7
2
Matt Reynolds
3
David Wright
60-Day DL
According to the Mets, David Wright underwent a laminotomy procedure on his lower back Thursday.
This comes one month and one day after his surgery to repair his rotator cuff. Wright was quoted in the Mets' statement as saying the back surgery was in the hopes of reducing the chances of future problems and that he still has every intention of again playing for the Mets. Wright missed the entire 2017 season and was limited to 38 games in 2015 and 37 in 2016.
Oct 5
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Travis Taijeron
3
Yoenis Cespedes
10-Day DL
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) has been ruled out for the season.
The Mets say that Cespedes' right hamstring strain is a six-week injury, which is obviously an issue given that there are five weeks remaining in the season. It ends an up-and-down 2017 campaign for the 31-year-old slugger, as he hit a healthy .292/.352/.540 but was limited to 81 games due to numerous leg issues.
Aug 28
CF
1
Juan Lagares
2
Michael Conforto
10-Day DL
Michael Conforto underwent surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles to repair a tear of the posterior capsule in his left shoulder.
Conforto suffered the season-ending shoulder injury August 24 on an awkward swing-and-miss. He should be ready for the start of the 2018 campaign and the 24-year-old outfielder will be a highly-sought-after fantasy commodity after batting .279/.384/.555 with 27 home runs and 68 RBI in 109 games this season.
Sep 6
RF
1
Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom will not make his scheduled start Saturday versus the Phillies due to gastroenteritis.
DeGrom probably could've pushed through it if the Mets had something to play for, but as it is there's no reason to send him out there when he's ill. He'll finish the season with a 3.53 ERA and 239/59 K/BB ratio over 201 1/3 innings. Seth Lugo will move up a day to start in deGrom's place.
Sep 29
3
Matt Harvey
4
Steven Matz
60-Day DL
Mets transferred LHP Steven Matz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Phillip Evans. Matz had season-ending elbow surgery last month.
Sep 8
5
Zack Wheeler
60-Day DL
Mets transferred RHP Zack Wheeler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for Noah Syndergaard's return. Wheeler is done for the season with a stress reaction in his pitching arm.
Sep 24
6
Seth Lugo
7
Rafael Montero
8
Chris Flexen
9
Tommy Milone
Sidelined
Tommy Milone has been shut down after being diagnosed with a bone spur in his left elbow.
It ends an awful season that saw Milone post a 7.63 ERA over 17 appearances -- eight starts -- for the Brewers and Mets. He'll be a free agent this winter.
Sep 29
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
A.J. Ramos
3
Jerry Blevins
4
Paul Sewald
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Chase Bradford
9
Kevin McGowan
10
Jamie Callahan
11
Jacob Rhame
