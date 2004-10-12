Player Page

Mickey Callaway | Starting Pitcher

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (42) / 5/13/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 7 (0) / TB
Mets hired Mickey Callaway as manager.
Callaway's hiring is official, with a press conference to follow at 4 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon. He'll replace Terry Collins, who managed the club for the previous seven seasons. It's quite a change of pace for the club, as they'll go from one of the oldest managers in the game to one of the youngest. Hitting coach Kevin Long was at one point considered the front-runner for the job, but his future with the club is unclear after the hiring of Callaway. Staff decisions should quickly follow. Oct 23 - 12:11 PM
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Kevin Plawecki
1B1Dominic Smith
2T.J. Rivera
2B1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Jose Reyes
3Gavin Cecchini
SS1Amed Rosario
2Phillip Evans
3B1Wilmer Flores
2Matt Reynolds
3David Wright
LF1Nori Aoki
2Travis Taijeron
3Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Juan Lagares
2Michael Conforto
RF1Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Seth Lugo
7Rafael Montero
8Chris Flexen
9Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2A.J. Ramos
3Jerry Blevins
4Paul Sewald
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Chase Bradford
9Kevin McGowan
10Jamie Callahan
11Jacob Rhame
 

 