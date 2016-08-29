Jarrod Saltalamacchia | Catcher | #39 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (31) / 5/2/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 235 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2003 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays are nearing an agreement with free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Saltalamacchia would open as the backup to Russell Martin in Toronto. He struggled in the second half of the 2016 season with Detroit, but there have been good sparks from Salty in the past and he's a definite upgrade over A.J. Jimenez and Juan Graterol -- the other catchers on Toronto's 40-man roster. Look for something official soon. Source: Sportsnet.ca

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Blue Jays have expressed interest in free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Saltalamacchia could be used as a backup to Russell Martin in Toronto in 2017. He struggled badly in the second half of the 2016 season with Detroit after getting off to a really promising start. Truth be told, Salty has always been an inconsistent player. A one-year deal should do the trick here. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Jarrod Saltalamacchia slugged a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning of Monday's win over the White Sox. It was a back-and-forth affair between the two division rivals, but Salty's dinger off of tough reliever Nate Jones put the Tigers up for good. He plays second fiddle to James McCann and is batting just .192/.306/.404 overall this season, but Saltalamacchia has pretty much given the Tigers what they were hoping for with 12 home runs.