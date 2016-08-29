Player Page

Jarrod Saltalamacchia | Catcher | #39

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays are nearing an agreement with free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.
Saltalamacchia would open as the backup to Russell Martin in Toronto. He struggled in the second half of the 2016 season with Detroit, but there have been good sparks from Salty in the past and he's a definite upgrade over A.J. Jimenez and Juan Graterol -- the other catchers on Toronto's 40-man roster. Look for something official soon. Jan 24 - 5:11 PM
Source: Sportsnet.ca
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
9224642511238304110400.171.284.346.630
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016681100001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
3Brett Pill
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Matt Boyd
7Sandy Baez
8Myles Jaye
9A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Mark Lowe
3Justin Wilson
4Alex Wilson
5Shane Greene
6Drew VerHagen
7Bruce Rondon
8Kyle Ryan
9Blaine Hardy
10Buck Farmer
11Chad Bell
12Daniel Stumpf
13Mike Pelfrey
14Edward Mujica
 

 