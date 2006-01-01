Player Page

Dave Roberts | Catcher

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (45) / 5/31/1972
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: UCLA
Drafted: 1994 / Rd. 28 (0) / DET
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Kyle Farmer
1B1Cody Bellinger
2Adrian Gonzalez
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
3Charlie Culberson
4Tim Locastro
SS1Corey Seager
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Curtis Granderson
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4O'Koyea Dickson
5Andrew Toles
CF1Chris Taylor
2Enrique Hernandez
3Alex Verdugo
4Trayce Thompson
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Joc Pederson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Yu Darvish
3Alex Wood
4Rich Hill
5Kenta Maeda
6Hyun-Jin Ryu
7Brandon McCarthy
8Brock Stewart
9Scott Kazmir
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Tony Watson
4Brandon Morrow
5Luis Avilan
6Grant Dayton
7Tony Cingrani
8Ross Stripling
9Josh Fields
10Edward Paredes
11Josh Ravin
12Walker Buehler
13Adam Liberatore
14Yimi Garcia
 

 