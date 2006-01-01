Dave Roberts | Catcher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Rockies
Oct 30
Postseason Dose: What.A.Game.
Oct 30
Dose: Bellinger Answers Astros
Oct 29
Dose: Astros Win Game 3
Oct 28
Team Roundup: Cardinals
Oct 27
Dose: So Long, Joe
Oct 27
Team Roundup: Twins
Oct 26
Postseason Dose: We're Tied
Oct 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: LAD likely to move on from Honeycutt
Mets release veteran outfielder Nori Aoki
Phillies announce hiring of Kapler as manager
McCullers could pitch in relief in Game 6
O's have been in touch with Tillman, Miley
Nats officially hire Dave Martinez as manager
Alex Bregman walks it off, Astros win Game 5
Altuve plates four as Astros win wild Game 5
A.J. Hinch unlikely to use Ken Giles in ninth
Enrique Hernandez batting cleanup for Dodgers
Nats agree to terms with manager Martinez
Bruce Maxwell arrested for aggravated assault
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dynasty First Down: Week 8
Oct 30
Deshaun Watson's Ascension
Oct 30
Matchups: Broncos at Chiefs
Oct 30
Dose: Week 8 Review
Oct 30
Week 8 Live Blog
Oct 29
Week 8 Rankings
Oct 29
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Oct 29
Podcast: Matchups and Rankings
Oct 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers send FS Jimmie Ward (broken arm) to IR
Texans get CB Lane in LT Duane Brown trade
Seahawks get disgruntled LT Brown from Texans
Report: 'Two teams' interested in Gore trade
Chargers MLB Perryman (IR) to return Week 10
Emmanuel Sanders won't play MNF vs. Chiefs
Jameis Winston in danger of missing Week 9?
Colts rule out Luck (shoulder) for Week 9
Danny Woodhead eligible for Week 11 return
Harbaugh: Alex Collins has earned more run
Flacco has 'good chance' to return in Week 9
Delanie Walker (ankle) misses practice Monday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 3
Oct 30
Oct. 30 Season Long Pod
Oct 30
Dose: Hardaway Jr. Stuns Cavs
Oct 30
Covington's Castle
Oct 30
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 3
Oct 29
Dose: Boogie and The Brow
Oct 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 28
Oct 28
The Week Ahead: Week 3
Oct 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) will play Monday
Marc Gasol (ankle) expected to play Monday
Frank Kaminsky (illness) will play Monday
Zach Randolph (foot) questionable Tuesday
Bam Adebayo will start Monday vs. Minnesota
J.J. Redick (back) ruled out for Monday
Joel Embiid (hand) will play Monday vs. HOU
Dario Saric will start Monday vs. Houston
Jonathan Isaac (illness) will play Monday
Marc Gasol (ankle) a game-time decision
Karl-Anthony Towns won't have restrictions
Ginobili (rest) expected to sit out Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pacioretty Having PP Trouble
Oct 30
Dose: Wheeler a Dealer
Oct 30
Waiver Wired: Bring in Bailey
Oct 29
Dose: Tavares is Red-Hot
Oct 29
A Quick Study
Oct 28
Dose:Dansk gets VGK's first SO
Oct 28
Vegas heads on the Road
Oct 27
Dose: Fading Arizona
Oct 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Atkinson not expected to play Monday
NHL names John Tavares 1st star of the week
Report: Shipachyov will return to Russia
Brock Boeser (foot) won't play Monday
Coyotes turn to G Scott Wedgewood Monday
Niederreiter will be a game-time call Tuesday
Shayne Gostisbehere day-to-day with UBI
Canadiens will go with Al Montoya vs. OTT
Vegas summons Shea Theodore from AHL
Kyle Turris (illness) won't play Monday
Mike Smith continues great play on Sunday
Blake Wheeler nets three in romp over Pens
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Oct 29
Update: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 29
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 27
DFS: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 26
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Wendell Chavous: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Jordan Anderson: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Self to join Niece Motorsports in 2018
Regan Smith: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Austin Hill: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Cobb: DNF in Martinsville truck race
Harrison Burton: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Todd Gilliland: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Jimmie Johnson second worse playoff driver
Chase Elliott wrecked out of M'ville lead
Ricky Stenhouse Jr rounds out top 10
Matt Kenseth scores a 9th at Martinsville
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tiger Woods announces return to action
OQer Strohmeyer bags T4 in TOUR debut
Randolph career-best 3rd; final-round 67
Hadley solo 2nd at SFC; second straight top 3
Armour breaks through; 5-shot winner at SFC
Johnson blows six shot lead in HSBC Champions
Dazzling Rose wins 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions
Armour five clear @ SFC; day-tying-low 65
Hadley posts 54h target w/ third-round 68
OQer Strohmeyer stays in the mix; R3 68
Defender Gribble among notable MCs @ SFC
Imperious Johnson leads by six in WGC-HSBC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Taggart "not interested" in open Florida job
Falk will start against Cardinal on Saturday
OSU's Parris Campbell questionable for Iowa
Tennessee's Kelly, Ignont return to practice
UW RB Taylor (leg) questionable for Indiana
Snyder doubles down: QB Ertz will return TY
UCF HC Frost says he hasn't been contacted
Report: Gators eye Dan Mullen for HC vacancy
Harris (ACL) ruled out for year for 3rd time
Harbaugh: QB Peters likely to start Saturday
Scout: QB Riley Ferguson is the real deal
Wake Forest WR Dortch (abdomen) done for year
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 10
Oct 28
Late Fitness Check GW10
Oct 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 10
Oct 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 10
Oct 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW10
Oct 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 10
Oct 25
The Bargain Hunter - Week 10
Oct 24
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hendrick goal leads Burnley to victory
Newcastle unable to score at Turf Moor
Winger set for more time on the sidelines
Bad news for Eire as McCarthy is injured
AFC sweating of the fitness of key defender
Toffees defender stuck in hospital
Gray stars as Puel wins in Foxes debut, 2-0
Siggy benched as Toffees continue to slide
A goal each for the Seagulls and Saints
Lovren was a late scratch due to muscle issue
Britton and Rangel absent with groin strains
Palace defender assessed ahead of derby
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Charlie Culberson
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Michael Medina
(OF)
Brock Stewart
(R)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Eric Stults
(S)
Pedro Baez
(R)
O'Koyea Dickson
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Chris Taylor
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Edward Paredes
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Kyle Farmer
(3B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Cody Bellinger
(1B)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Walker Buehler
(R)
Wilmer Font
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Alex Verdugo
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Tim Locastro
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Tony Watson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Justin Marks
(R)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Alex Wood
(S)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dave Roberts | Catcher
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 5/31/1972
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
1994 / Rd. 28 (0) / DET
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that "there is increasing chatter" that pitching coach Rick Honeycutt will not return to the Dodgers next season.
One source told Murray that it would be a "major upset" if Honeycutt comes back in 2018. The 63-year-old's contract expires after the season and Murray says it's possible he could stick around with the Dodgers in a front office role, go to another organization or retire. Honeycutt has been the Dodgers' pitching coach since 2006 and has a good reputation, but the front office might be more inclined to go with a pitching coach that's more analytically-driven at this point.
Oct 30 - 6:41 PM
Source:
FanRagSports.com
The Dodgers-Giants game on July 30 has been shifted to Sunday Night Baseball.
The game was originally set to start at 4:10 EST. It will now be ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball contest for the day and will begin at 8:00 EST. The Dodgers currently lead the NL West at 61-29, while the Giants sit a whopping 27 games back after struggling to a 34-56 record in the first half of the season.
Jul 12 - 5:22 PM
Source:
Bill Plunkett on Twitter
MLB suspended Dodgers manager Dave Roberts one game for his role in an altercation with Padres manager Andy Green on Friday night.
Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood suspected the Padres of stealing signs, prompting a heated exchange between Roberts and Green at home plate between innings. The situation escalated when Roberts shoved Green, which led to both teams emptying their benches. Roberts won't appeal the suspension and is out for Saturday's game. Wood and Green were both fined undisclosed amounts.
Jul 1 - 7:50 PM
Source:
Bill Shaikin on Twitter
Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts and Padres' skipper Andy Green were ejected from Friday's game for fighting.
There had been jawing between the two sides after Alex Wood took exception to what he believed was Jose Pirela trying to steal signs from second base. The managers met at home plate between innings when sparks flew and the two sides went to blows in a benches-clearing incident. No players were ejected from the game during the skirmish.
Jun 30 - 11:04 PM
Source:
David Vassegh on Twitter
Report: LAD likely to move on from Honeycutt
Oct 30 - 6:41 PM
Dodgers-Giants on July 30 moved to SNB
Jul 12 - 5:22 PM
Dave Roberts suspended for tonight's game
Jul 1 - 7:50 PM
Roberts and Green ejected for fighting Friday
Jun 30 - 11:04 PM
More Dave Roberts Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Gurriel
HOU
(2640)
2
J. Pederson
LA
(2261)
3
C. Seager
LA
(2238)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2190)
5
J. Turner
LA
(2010)
6
A. Gonzalez
LA
(1952)
7
J. Verlander
HOU
(1853)
8
E. Hernandez
LA
(1840)
9
Y. Darvish
LA
(1776)
10
G. Stanton
MIA
(1734)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Cody Bellinger
2
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Adrian Gonzalez (back) is not traveling with the Dodgers this postseason.
The veteran first baseman is sidelined with a back injury, but rather than experiencing the postseason with his teammates, Gonzalez is at home with his family, resting and preparing for spring training.
Oct 15
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
3
Charlie Culberson
4
Tim Locastro
SS
1
Corey Seager
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Franklin Gutierrez
60-Day DL
Franklin Gutierrez (back) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment soon.
The veteran outfielder has been on the disabled list since late June with ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause vertebrae in the spine to fuse. Gutierrez will likely spend more than a week playing in minor league games before the Dodgers consider activating him.
Aug 15
3
Andre Ethier
4
O'Koyea Dickson
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed OF/1B O'Koyea Dickson on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder sublulxation.
The move frees up a spot on the club's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old saw just nine plate appearances during his time with the big league club, going 1-for-7 (.143) with a pair of walks and two strikeouts. He should be healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Sep 29
5
Andrew Toles
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.
May 26
CF
1
Chris Taylor
2
Enrique Hernandez
3
Alex Verdugo
4
Trayce Thompson
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Joc Pederson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Yu Darvish
3
Alex Wood
4
Rich Hill
5
Kenta Maeda
6
Hyun-Jin Ryu
7
Brandon McCarthy
8
Brock Stewart
9
Scott Kazmir
60-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) threw three scoreless innings Monday in a minor league rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
It was his first game action since July, as he's been dealing with continued issues with his left arm and hip. Kazmir walked two batters and struck out three while throwing 53 pitches. Monday was the regular season finale for Rancho and it's unclear what the next step might be. Kazmir hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors this season.
Sep 5
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Tony Watson
4
Brandon Morrow
5
Luis Avilan
Sidelined
Luis Avilan felt good after throwing Thursday, but he probably won't be added to the Dodgers' roster for the NLCS.
A healthy Avilan would have made the Dodgers' postseason roster, but after three weeks off due to a sore shoulder, the team would be nervous about using him in close games. He hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 21.
Oct 12
6
Grant Dayton
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the left-hander's prognosis after undergoing Tommy John surgery this week, this was merely done as a procedural move to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Dayton is expected to miss the entire 2018 season.
Sep 1
7
Tony Cingrani
8
Ross Stripling
9
Josh Fields
10
Edward Paredes
11
Josh Ravin
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 60-day disabled list with hip and groin injuries.
That will end the right-hander's season officially and also clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Brandon McCarthy. Ravin should be healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Sep 22
12
Walker Buehler
13
Adam Liberatore
60-Day DL
Adam Liberatore (forearm) began a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona League affiliate on Thursday, throwing a scoreless inning.
It's his first game action in nearly three months. Liberatore has been plagued by a few injuries this season, with the most recent one being left forearm tightness. He's hoping to contribute in September.
Aug 25
14
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
Headlines
Team Roundup: Rockies
Oct 30
Ryan Boyer recaps the season for the Rockies and looks ahead to some potential fantasy storylines for 2018.
More MLB Columns
»
Team Roundup: Rockies
Oct 30
»
Postseason Dose: What.A.Game.
Oct 30
»
Dose: Bellinger Answers Astros
Oct 29
»
Dose: Astros Win Game 3
Oct 28
»
Team Roundup: Cardinals
Oct 27
»
Dose: So Long, Joe
Oct 27
»
Team Roundup: Twins
Oct 26
»
Postseason Dose: We're Tied
Oct 26
MLB Headlines
»
Report: LAD likely to move on from Honeycutt
»
Mets release veteran outfielder Nori Aoki
»
Phillies announce hiring of Kapler as manager
»
McCullers could pitch in relief in Game 6
»
O's have been in touch with Tillman, Miley
»
Nats officially hire Dave Martinez as manager
»
Alex Bregman walks it off, Astros win Game 5
»
Altuve plates four as Astros win wild Game 5
»
A.J. Hinch unlikely to use Ken Giles in ninth
»
Enrique Hernandez batting cleanup for Dodgers
»
Nats agree to terms with manager Martinez
»
Bruce Maxwell arrested for aggravated assault
MLB Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved