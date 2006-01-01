Dave Roberts | Catcher Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (45) / 5/31/1972 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 180 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: UCLA Drafted: 1994 / Rd. 28 (0) / DET Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that "there is increasing chatter" that pitching coach Rick Honeycutt will not return to the Dodgers next season. One source told Murray that it would be a "major upset" if Honeycutt comes back in 2018. The 63-year-old's contract expires after the season and Murray says it's possible he could stick around with the Dodgers in a front office role, go to another organization or retire. Honeycutt has been the Dodgers' pitching coach since 2006 and has a good reputation, but the front office might be more inclined to go with a pitching coach that's more analytically-driven at this point. Source: FanRagSports.com

The Dodgers-Giants game on July 30 has been shifted to Sunday Night Baseball. The game was originally set to start at 4:10 EST. It will now be ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball contest for the day and will begin at 8:00 EST. The Dodgers currently lead the NL West at 61-29, while the Giants sit a whopping 27 games back after struggling to a 34-56 record in the first half of the season. Source: Bill Plunkett on Twitter

MLB suspended Dodgers manager Dave Roberts one game for his role in an altercation with Padres manager Andy Green on Friday night. Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood suspected the Padres of stealing signs, prompting a heated exchange between Roberts and Green at home plate between innings. The situation escalated when Roberts shoved Green, which led to both teams emptying their benches. Roberts won't appeal the suspension and is out for Saturday's game. Wood and Green were both fined undisclosed amounts. Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter