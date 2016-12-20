Matt Bush | Relief Pitcher | #51

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Aledmys Diaz gets the day off Wednesday
Carpenter (back) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Matt Bush undergoing exam of right shoulder
Nats place Stephen Drew (hamstring) on DL
JD Martinez (foot) set to face pitching Wed.
Twins bench struggling Buxton versus Tigers
Bird (ankle, illness) remains sidelined Wed.
Rangers' Dyson blows three-run lead vs. LAA
Adam Duvall smacks third homer of season
Keon Broxton homers, steals base Tuesday
Drew Pomeranz dazzles in return from DL
Ozuna homers twice, knocks in six vs. Braves
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
Galette seen 'striking another individual'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hayward, Favors, Hood will play Wednesday
Stanley Johnson starting, Morris to the bench
Jon Leuer starting, Ellenson to the bench
Gary Harris (foot) probable for Wednesday
Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) questionable vs. OKC
Will Barton (foot) out Wednesday vs. OKC
Rajon Rondo (wrist) a game-time decision Weds
Marcin Gortat will play limited minutes Weds
Otto Porter (back) will play limited minutes
Beal, Wall, Morris out Wednesday vs. Miami
Waiters, Babbitt, McRoberts unlikely to play
DeMar DeRozan (illness) questionable vs. CLE
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marc Methot will be a game-time decision
Frederik Andersen 'good to go' for Thursday
Zach Werenski will return on Wednesday
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) out for Game 1 vs. Caps
Doug Weight will stay on as Islanders' coach
Pavel Buchnevich might be kept out of Game 1
NHL announces Draft Lottery date and odds
Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
Evgeni Malkin will play in playoff opener
Kings fire Darryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
Eric Goodale: Icebreaker 150 results
Gus Dean: Music City 200 results
DNF for Rob Summers in Icebreaker 150
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
SF 'seriously considering' Fournette at #2?
LB Foster invited back for medical rechecks
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
Butland hoping for weekend return
Wenger wants Oxlade-Chamberlain stay
Ozil and the Gunners limp in defeat
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(DH)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(DH)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Jared Burton
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Matt Bush
(R)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Matt Bush | Relief Pitcher | #51
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 2/8/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / SD
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Bush has returned to Texas for an examination of the AC joint in his right shoulder.
Bush came down with some shoulder soreness after throwing 29 pitches in an appearance Sunday versus the Athletics. He'll get an injection back in Arlington and will be sidelined for at least a couple of days. Texas is having all kinds of bullpen problems at the moment, with Sam Dyson and Jeremy Jeffress both struggling and Bush now possibly facing an extended absence.
Apr 12 - 12:18 PM
Source:
Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Matt Bush worked two scoreless innings of relief Sunday in the Rangers' Cactus League win over the Mariners.
Bush retired all six batters he faced, two via strikeout. The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a stellar 2016 season that saw him register a 2.48 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 61/14 K/BB ratio over his first 61 2/3 major league innings. He's locked into a setup job for 2017.
Mar 19 - 6:51 PM
Rangers GM Jon Daniels said Tuesday that Matt Bush will enter spring training in a relief role.
There has been some talk of Texas trying the former No. 1 overall pick as a starter after he registered a brilliant 2.48 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 61/14 K/BB ratio in 61 2/3 innings last year out of the bullpen, but it's probably not going to happen without a number of spring-training injuries to the Rangers' rotation options. "I’m never going to take it totally off the table, if circumstances dictate," Daniels said. "We plan on taking him to camp as a reliever."
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 05:51:00 PM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Thursday that moving Matt Bush into the rotation is "something we've talked about."
"There are several folks who appraised it as a consideration," Daniels said. "There are strong reasons to think he can do it, but I’m not sure we want to do it." Daniels noted that he still considers Bush as a reliever when he thinks about the construction of the 2017 roster, and Bush's offseason workouts are being geared toward relief work. However, it sounds like Bush stretching out as a starter in spring training might be a possibility if the Rangers aren't able to add rotation depth this winter.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Matt Bush undergoing exam of right shoulder
Apr 12 - 12:18 PM
Bush goes two scoreless vs. Mariners
Mar 19 - 6:51 PM
Matt Bush will remain reliever for Rangers
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 05:51:00 PM
Matt Bush a possibility for Rangers' rotation
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 09:37:00 AM
More Matt Bush Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
3
0
0
0
0
1
3.2
3
2
2
1
5
0
0
4.91
1.09
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 9
OAK
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
0
3
0
0
9.00
2.00
Apr 5
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 3
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
5.40
.60
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
10-Day DL
Rangers placed C Brett Nicholas on the 10-day disabled list with a torn left meniscus.
Nicholas had surgery last month. He'll be sidelined until at least May.
Apr 2
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
10-Day DL
Rangers placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
He battled the shoulder issue for much of camp. It's unclear how long Alberto will be out.
Apr 2
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
10-Day DL
Adrian Beltre has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right calf.
Beltre opened the 2017 season on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain, and he was sent for an MRI after experiencing renewed tightness while trying to run on Saturday. The veteran third baseman is basically going to have to start over with his rehab, meaning we can safely rule him out for all of April. Joey Gallo has been filling in at third base for the Rangers and will continue to do so.
Apr 11
2
Joey Gallo
LF
1
Delino DeShields
2
Jurickson Profar
3
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
10-Day DL
Andrew Cashner (biceps) said Tuesday that he feels ready to join the Rangers' rotation.
Cashner worked five scoreless innings on 76 pitches in an extended spring training game Monday in Peoria, Arizona and could be an option to start Saturday in Seattle. "I feel like with where I’m at in the process, I feel like I’m ready," the right-hander told reporters Tuesday. "It’s up to them whether they think I’m ready or if I need another [minor league rehab] start." Cashner opened the 2017 regular season on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis.
Apr 11
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
10-Day DL
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet) threw 45 pitches over three innings in an extended spring training game Friday.
He'll next throw 60 pitches over four innings in extended spring on April 12. What the next step will be after that isn't clear, but you'd have to think Ross might be close to beginning a rehab assignment. He's hoping to join the Rangers' rotation sometime next month.
Apr 7
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
Sidelined
Matt Bush has returned to Texas for an examination of the AC joint in his right shoulder.
Bush came down with some shoulder soreness after throwing 29 pitches in an appearance Sunday versus the Athletics. He'll get an injection back in Arlington and will be sidelined for at least a couple of days. Texas is having all kinds of bullpen problems at the moment, with Sam Dyson and Jeremy Jeffress both struggling and Bush now possibly facing an extended absence.
Apr 12
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Tanner Scheppers
10-Day DL
Tanner Scheppers (abdomen) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
Scheppers suffered an abdominal strain late in spring training. The right-hander will fill a middle relief role for Texas when healthy.
Apr 8
7
Alex Claudio
8
Jose Leclerc
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Mike Hauschild
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Brad Johnson covers the latest fantasy MLB happenings in the realm closers and stolen bases thieves.
