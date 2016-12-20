Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Bush | Relief Pitcher | #51

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 2/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / SD
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Bush has returned to Texas for an examination of the AC joint in his right shoulder.
Bush came down with some shoulder soreness after throwing 29 pitches in an appearance Sunday versus the Athletics. He'll get an injection back in Arlington and will be sidelined for at least a couple of days. Texas is having all kinds of bullpen problems at the moment, with Sam Dyson and Jeremy Jeffress both struggling and Bush now possibly facing an extended absence. Apr 12 - 12:18 PM
Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter
More Matt Bush Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX3000013.232215004.911.09
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 9OAK100001.021103009.002.00
Apr 5CLE100001.00001200.001.00
Apr 3CLE100001.211100005.40.60
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
LF1Delino DeShields
2Jurickson Profar
3Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Tanner Scheppers
7Alex Claudio
8Jose Leclerc
9Dario Alvarez
10Mike Hauschild
 

 