Matt Bush | Relief Pitcher | #51 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (31) / 2/8/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / SD Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Matt Bush has returned to Texas for an examination of the AC joint in his right shoulder. Bush came down with some shoulder soreness after throwing 29 pitches in an appearance Sunday versus the Athletics. He'll get an injection back in Arlington and will be sidelined for at least a couple of days. Texas is having all kinds of bullpen problems at the moment, with Sam Dyson and Jeremy Jeffress both struggling and Bush now possibly facing an extended absence. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter

Matt Bush worked two scoreless innings of relief Sunday in the Rangers' Cactus League win over the Mariners. Bush retired all six batters he faced, two via strikeout. The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a stellar 2016 season that saw him register a 2.48 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 61/14 K/BB ratio over his first 61 2/3 major league innings. He's locked into a setup job for 2017.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels said Tuesday that Matt Bush will enter spring training in a relief role. There has been some talk of Texas trying the former No. 1 overall pick as a starter after he registered a brilliant 2.48 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 61/14 K/BB ratio in 61 2/3 innings last year out of the bullpen, but it's probably not going to happen without a number of spring-training injuries to the Rangers' rotation options. "I’m never going to take it totally off the table, if circumstances dictate," Daniels said. "We plan on taking him to camp as a reliever." Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram