Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Josh Fields
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eric Gagne | Relief Pitcher
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 1/7/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Seminole (OK) JC
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eric Gagne told MLB.com's Ken Gurnick that he's considering making a comeback.
Gagne is now 41 and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2008 or even been in a spring training camp since 2010. However, he's been throwing bullpen sessions as he prepares to pitch for Canada in the World Baseball Classic and says he's getting his fastball into the 90s and also featuring his trademark changeup. "I feel great. It's almost scary," Gagne said. The righty has had throwing sessions with the Padres and Diamondbacks. Obviously, it's a huge long shot that Gagne pitches again in the majors, let alone does it effectively. However, it will be something fun to track this spring.
Feb 19 - 1:33 PM
Source:
MLB.com
According to Martin Leclerc of Quebec-based RueFrontenac.com, 34-year-old reliever Eric Gagne has decided to retire from baseball.
Gagne spent 10 seasons in the major leagues and will finish with a 3.47 career ERA and 1.16 career WHIP. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2003, when he saved 55 games and registered a lights-out 15.0 K/9 for the Dodgers. Not every season was a smooth one for the Quebec-born Gagne, but he should be remembered as one of the more dominant ninth-inning relievers to ever grace a major league mound.
Mon, Apr 19, 2010 11:13:00 AM
Source:
RueFrontenac.com
Dodgers released RHP Eric Gagne.
His second stint with the team lasted all of a month and could signal the end of the line for the former Cy Young winner. Gagne had said previously that he was willing to put in some time at Triple-A in order to make it back to the majors, but either that changed or the Dodgers decided there wasn't much point to trying it. He hasn't been healthy and effective since mid-2008.
Mon, Mar 22, 2010 12:07:00 AM
Dodgers reassigned RHP Eric Gagne, LHP Scott Elbert, RHP Scott Dohmann, outfielder Michael Restovich and infielder John Lindsey to minor league camp.
Gagne hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2008 and hasn't been an effective pitcher for longer than that. He failed to covert his long-shot opportunity at a big league job, but could conceivably resurface later this season. Elbert was in competition for the fifth starter job, but will have to settle for another season aboard the Albuquerque-to-Dodgertown Express.
Mon, Mar 15, 2010 01:47:00 PM
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
Feb 19 - 1:33 PM
Report: Gagne opts to retire from baseball
Mon, Apr 19, 2010 11:13:00 AM
Dodger release ex-closer Eric Gagne
Mon, Mar 22, 2010 12:07:00 AM
P's Gagne, Elbert amongst the cuts by Dodgers
Mon, Mar 15, 2010 01:47:00 PM
More Eric Gagne Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Eric Gagne's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Eric Gagne's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Eric Gagne's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Eric Gagne's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that he's only mildly concerned over Adrian Gonzalez' elbow injury.
While it doesn't sound like it's going to be a lingering issue, Roberts did say that he didn't want Gonzalez to start as many games in 2017 in an effort to keep him fresh later in the season. Gonzalez has averaged 159 games per year over his 11 full seasons in the big leagues.
Feb 18
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
10
Josh Ravin
11
Jacob Rhame
12
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
13
Brandon Morrow
14
Steve Geltz
