Eric Gagne | Relief Pitcher Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (41) / 1/7/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Seminole (OK) JC

Eric Gagne told MLB.com's Ken Gurnick that he's considering making a comeback. Gagne is now 41 and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2008 or even been in a spring training camp since 2010. However, he's been throwing bullpen sessions as he prepares to pitch for Canada in the World Baseball Classic and says he's getting his fastball into the 90s and also featuring his trademark changeup. "I feel great. It's almost scary," Gagne said. The righty has had throwing sessions with the Padres and Diamondbacks. Obviously, it's a huge long shot that Gagne pitches again in the majors, let alone does it effectively. However, it will be something fun to track this spring. Source: MLB.com

According to Martin Leclerc of Quebec-based RueFrontenac.com, 34-year-old reliever Eric Gagne has decided to retire from baseball. Gagne spent 10 seasons in the major leagues and will finish with a 3.47 career ERA and 1.16 career WHIP. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2003, when he saved 55 games and registered a lights-out 15.0 K/9 for the Dodgers. Not every season was a smooth one for the Quebec-born Gagne, but he should be remembered as one of the more dominant ninth-inning relievers to ever grace a major league mound. Source: RueFrontenac.com

Dodgers released RHP Eric Gagne. His second stint with the team lasted all of a month and could signal the end of the line for the former Cy Young winner. Gagne had said previously that he was willing to put in some time at Triple-A in order to make it back to the majors, but either that changed or the Dodgers decided there wasn't much point to trying it. He hasn't been healthy and effective since mid-2008.