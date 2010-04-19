Player Page

Eric Gagne | Relief Pitcher

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (41) / 1/7/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Seminole (OK) JC
Eric Gagne told MLB.com's Ken Gurnick that he's considering making a comeback.
Gagne is now 41 and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2008 or even been in a spring training camp since 2010. However, he's been throwing bullpen sessions as he prepares to pitch for Canada in the World Baseball Classic and says he's getting his fastball into the 90s and also featuring his trademark changeup. "I feel great. It's almost scary," Gagne said. The righty has had throwing sessions with the Padres and Diamondbacks. Obviously, it's a huge long shot that Gagne pitches again in the majors, let alone does it effectively. However, it will be something fun to track this spring. Feb 19 - 1:33 PM
Source: MLB.com
Season Stats
Game Log
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Jacob Rhame
12Yimi Garcia
13Brandon Morrow
14Steve Geltz
 

 