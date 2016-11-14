Neil Walker | Second Baseman | #20 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (31) / 9/10/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (11) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10.55 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports that the Mets and Neil Walker's agent have discussed a contract extension that would run through 2019 and would be worth "north of $40 million." Walker accepted the club's $17.2 million qualifying offer in November, but the two sides are interested in ripping up that deal and installing a new three-year pact. General manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday that he talked to Walker's agent on Saturday and planned to discuss things with the player himself soon. Walker, 31, hit 23 homers with an .823 OPS in 113 games last season in his first year in New York before undergoing back surgery. Source: New York Daily News

Neil Walker said Wednesday that he has had extension talks with the Mets. Nothing has come of it, but Marc Carig of Newsday notes that both sides have shown interest in an extension. Walker returned to the Mets this offseason after accepting a one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. He slugged 23 homers with an .823 OPS in 113 games last season before undergoing back surgery. He said he's pain-free this spring and he's open to seeing some time at first base. Source: Marc Carig on Twitter

Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games. Source: Joel Sherman on Twitter