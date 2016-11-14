Neil Walker | Second Baseman | #20

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets continue extension walks with Walker
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
Zack Wheeler (elbow) throws bullpen session
Padres make Jered Weaver signing official
D'Backs ink Jorge De La Rosa to minors deal
Donaldson (calf) expected to miss 2-3 weeks
David Wright (neck) plays catch indoors Sun.
Black wants Charlie Blackmon to run more
Cody Allen to continue closing for Cleveland
Betances calls Levine's comments 'unfair'
Donaldson diagnosed with right calf strain
Dellin Betances loses arbitration hearing
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers a 'strong possibility' for Jacob Tamme
Miami gives Cam Wake 2-year, $19M extension
49ers not looking for 'short-term fix' at QB
Schaub, Hoyer could be on Niners QB radar
Trent Richardson popped for domestic violence
Michael Floyd sentenced to 120 days in jail
Report: Jets can void Darrelle Revis' contract
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
Stephon Gilmore looking for top-five CB money
Darrelle Revis charged with four felonies
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Celtics interested in P.J. Tucker
Wizards interested in Bojan Bogdanovic?
Glenn Robinson III wins Slam Dunk Contest
Eric Gordon earns win in the 3-Point Contest
Kristaps Porzingis wins Skills Challenge
Bullseye: Jamal Murray is MVP of Rising Stars
Joel Embiid hoping to play right after break
ESPN: Magic, Pistons talking Jackson deal
Derrick Rose viewed as a trade target
Cousins hopes to sign extension with Kings
Jimmy Butler scores 29 points in win vs. BOS
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 points in loss to CHI
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
McDonagh snaps 21-game goal drought in win
Bobby Ryan out indefinitely with hand injury
Stastny likely to return Monday v Panthers
Capitals tab Grubauer vs Rangers on Sunday
Ryan Miller steals one for Canucks vs. Flames
Aleksander Barkov's bold goal powers FLA win
Zucker and Koivu hit milestones Saturday
Cam Talbot blocks 38 in win over Hawks
Antoine Roussel earns 1st hat trick of season
2G, 1A for Derick Brassard includes GWG
Backstrom extends points streak to eight
Tallon wants to be a 'buyer' at deadline
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kurt Busch 1st out of the Clash
Daniel Suarez 8th in 1st 2017 MENC race
Chase Elliott finishes 7th in Clash
B. Keselowski survives contact for Clash 6th
Kevin Harvick rounds out Clash top 5
Where did she come from? Patrick 4th in Clash
Kyle Busch 2nd in The Clash
Alex Bowman nipped for 3rd at end of Clash
Joey Logano wins The Clash
Daytona 500 only J. Earnhardt’s plate race
Kasey Kahne loses place-differential at DIS
Matt DiBenedetto seeks first Daytona top-25
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson extends lead w/ bogey-free 64
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
Rose cruises home in 30 for third-round 65
Rumford lands inaugural World Super 6 Perth
R3 suspended (darkness); restart Sun. 6:50 AM
Snedeker among notable MCs at Genesis Open
Tringale within one after week-tying-low 64
Perez (67-66); one adrift at Genesis midpoint
Dustin Johnson assumes top spot with twin 66s
Vegas posts 7-under after opening in 67-68
FedExCup leader Matsuyama chases 68 with 80
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hurricanes blow in for four-star RB Davis
Report: 32 teams contact DT Scott Pagano
David Blackburn interested in Vols AD job
Colorado expands Tumpkin inquiry with lawyers
Mark Dantonio receives one-year extension
Four-star WR Micah Jones pledges to Irish
Washington LB Wooching to follow rugby dreams
Oregon -- and not Michigan -- hires Johnson
Wilkins okay with QB competition vs. Barnett
Scout: Trubisky has Wentz's talent level
DT Scott Pagano to transfer from Clemson
Devonte Fields will work with LBs at Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stuani saves the day for Middlesbrough
Chelsea top Wolves in FA Cup Fifth Round
Wenger won't risk Welbeck at Sutton.
Wague injury compounds Leicester's misery
Koeman: Lukaku will be fit for weekend
Burnley stunned in FA Cup by non-league side
Arter determined not to be dropped again
Tottenham duo face a late test
City skipper suffers a setback in training
Britton in line for a return against Chelsea
Caceres signing finally completed by Saints
United team news ahead of the Blackburn clash
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Jon Niese
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Rafael Montero
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Neil Walker | Second Baseman | #20
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/10/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (11) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10.55 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports that the Mets and Neil Walker's agent have discussed a contract extension that would run through 2019 and would be worth "north of $40 million."
Walker accepted the club's $17.2 million qualifying offer in November, but the two sides are interested in ripping up that deal and installing a new three-year pact. General manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday that he talked to Walker's agent on Saturday and planned to discuss things with the player himself soon. Walker, 31, hit 23 homers with an .823 OPS in 113 games last season in his first year in New York before undergoing back surgery.
Feb 19 - 3:33 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
Neil Walker said Wednesday that he has had extension talks with the Mets.
Nothing has come of it, but Marc Carig of Newsday notes that both sides have shown interest in an extension. Walker returned to the Mets this offseason after accepting a one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. He slugged 23 homers with an .823 OPS in 113 games last season before undergoing back surgery. He said he's pain-free this spring and he's open to seeing some time at first base.
Feb 15 - 10:49 AM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Source:
Joel Sherman on Twitter
Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports that the Mets and Neil Walker have yet to have any substantive discussions regarding a multi-year contract extension.
Walker has until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to decide whether or not to accept the club's one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. The 31-year-old is recovering from back surgery, which could give teams on the open market pause when deciding whether or not to go after him. While it doesn't happen often, there's a decent chance he could accept the qualifying offer.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 10:47:00 PM
Source:
New York Post
Mets continue extension walks with Walker
Feb 19 - 3:33 PM
Walker, Mets have had extension talks
Feb 15 - 10:49 AM
Neil Walker accepts $17.2M qualifying offer
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Mets and Walker haven't talked extension
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 10:47:00 PM
More Neil Walker Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
113
412
116
9
1
23
55
57
42
84
3
1
.282
.347
.476
.823
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
111
0
0
0
0
Neil Walker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Neil Walker's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Neil Walker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Neil Walker's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports that the Mets and Neil Walker's agent have discussed a contract extension that would run through 2019 and would be worth "north of $40 million."
Walker accepted the club's $17.2 million qualifying offer in November, but the two sides are interested in ripping up that deal and installing a new three-year pact. General manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday that he talked to Walker's agent on Saturday and planned to discuss things with the player himself soon. Walker, 31, hit 23 homers with an .823 OPS in 113 games last season in his first year in New York before undergoing back surgery.
Feb 19
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
David Wright (neck) played catch indoors on Sunday.
He didn't play catch outside with the rest of his Mets teammates, but it was the first time Wright has done any throwing since last June's cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. The club will continue to bring the veteran third baseman along slowly this spring, as Wright's participation in Grapefruit League games figures to be fairly limited. He's obviously a major health question mark going into 2017.
Feb 19
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve.
DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. As a result, he finished at 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA over 25 starts. He fanned 143 batters while walking only 36 in 148 innings. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017.
Feb 5
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training.
"I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017.
Feb 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler (elbow) threw a 21-pitch bullpen session on Sunday.
Wheeler had some tenderness in his pitching elbow during a 'pen session last week, but he got through Sunday's session with no issues. It's obviously encouraging, but the righty isn't out of the woods yet after all of his arm problems the last two seasons. If he can stay healthy, Wheeler stands a good chance at capturing the final spot in the Mets' rotation.
Feb 19
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Robert Gsellman (shoulder) won't be cleared to swing a bat for about two weeks.
Gsellman was unable to swing a bat last season and eventually required surgery in October to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The Mets are easing him into hitting again, but he should be fine for the start of the season. He's competing with Zack Wheeler and Seth Lugo for the final spot in the Mets' rotation.
Feb 15
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Josh Edgin
9
Sean Gilmartin
10
Ben Rowen
11
Adam Wilk
12
Tom Gorzelanny
13
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
