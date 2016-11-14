Player Page

Weather | Roster

Neil Walker | Second Baseman | #20

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/10/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (11) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports that the Mets and Neil Walker's agent have discussed a contract extension that would run through 2019 and would be worth "north of $40 million."
Walker accepted the club's $17.2 million qualifying offer in November, but the two sides are interested in ripping up that deal and installing a new three-year pact. General manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday that he talked to Walker's agent on Saturday and planned to discuss things with the player himself soon. Walker, 31, hit 23 homers with an .823 OPS in 113 games last season in his first year in New York before undergoing back surgery. Feb 19 - 3:33 PM
Source: New York Daily News
More Neil Walker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11341211691235557428431.282.347.476.823
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001110000
Neil Walker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Neil Walker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Neil Walker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Neil Walker's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Tom Gorzelanny
13Jenrry Mejia
 

 