Jayson Werth | Outfielder | #28 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (37) / 5/20/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 236 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (22) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $21 million, 2017: $21 million, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jayson Werth was forced out of Wednesday's game against the Braves due to a possible leg injury. Werth suffered his apparent left leg injury while checking his swing on a 1-0 pitch in the third inning of Wednesday's game. After the check swing, the veteran outfielder signaled to the trainer and was subsequently helped off to the dugout. He was replaced by Chris Heisey at the plate. The Nationals should provide an update on his status after the game. Source: MASN Sports

Jayson Werth is not in the Nationals' starting lineup for Saturday afternoon's tilt against the Phillies. Manager Dusty Baker has indicated that he'll give Werth plenty of breathers this season to keep him fresh, so this is no real surprise. Chris Heisey is starting in his place in left field and hitting sixth for the Nats on Saturday. Source: Dan Kolko on Twitter

Jayson Werth launched a three-run homer on Friday, helping to power the Nationals to a victory over the Phillies. It's the second consecutive game that the veteran outfielder has gone deep in. His three-run shot off of Sammy Solis in the fifth inning gave the Nationals a 7-0 advantage. It was also his only hit of the day, finishing 1-for-4. He's off to a nice start, hitting .313/.313/.688 with four RBI.