Jayson Werth | Outfielder | #28

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (37) / 5/20/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 236
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (22) / BAL
Jayson Werth was forced out of Wednesday's game against the Braves due to a possible leg injury.
Werth suffered his apparent left leg injury while checking his swing on a 1-0 pitch in the third inning of Wednesday's game. After the check swing, the veteran outfielder signaled to the trainer and was subsequently helped off to the dugout. He was replaced by Chris Heisey at the plate. The Nationals should provide an update on his status after the game. Apr 19 - 9:27 PM
Source: MASN Sports
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
8th111.000000100000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1244120037641500.273.333.477.811
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000120
2016000001336
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 18@ ATL14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 16PHI14100000010000.250.250.250
Apr 14PHI13100000110000.333.500.333
Apr 12STL14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 11STL14100111010000.250.2501.000
Apr 10STL14200002110000.500.600.500
Apr 9@ PHI12000001210000.000.500.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Koda Glover
3Blake Treinen
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
8Matt Albers
 

 