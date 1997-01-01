Jason Grilli | Relief Pitcher | #37 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (40) / 11/11/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Seton Hall Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (4) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Blue Jays designated RHP Jason Grilli for assignment. It's part of a host of moves for the Blue Jays, including the addition of Chris Smith to the bullpen. The 40-year-old Grilli has put up an unsightly 6.97 ERA over 26 appearances this season and the Blue Jays are now ready to move forward. It should be noted that Grilli's secondary numbers aren't nearly as bad, so he should attract some interest on the open market.

Jason Grilli was charged with a blown save after giving up a walk-off two-run double to Whit Merrifield on Friday. Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna apparently wasn’t feeling very well, so John Gibbons had to try to mix and match in the ninth inning with the club up by three. Ryan Tepera began the ninth inning after finishing off the eighth, but he was pulled after giving up an RBI single to Alcides Escobar. Aaron Loup took over from there and gave up an RBI single to Alex Gordon. Gibbons then turned to Grilli in hopes that he could record the final out, but Merrifield doubled to left to knock in two runs and give Kansas City the victory. The Blue Jays will have to hope that Osuna is back to normal soon.

Jason Grilli was annihilated in the eighth inning on Saturday, serving up four solo home runs in 2/3 of an inning against the Yankees. The veteran right-hander entered into a 3-0 game and immediately served up a solo homer to Brett Gardner. He then got Aaron Hicks to line out to right field and whiffed the mighty Aaron Judge before things got out of hand. That's when Matt Holliday, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius consecutively launched solo homers to put the game away. The 40-year-old now owns a horrifying 8.15 ERA through 17 2/3 innings on the season while surrendering a jaw-dropping nine home runs.