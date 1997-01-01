Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
David Aardsma
(R)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Mat Latos
(S)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Chris Smith
(R)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Ian Parmley
(OF)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(3B)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Luke Maile
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Leonel Campos
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Jason Grilli | Relief Pitcher | #37
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 11/11/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Seton Hall
Drafted:
1997 / Rd. 1 (4) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $3 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Blue Jays designated RHP Jason Grilli for assignment.
It's part of a host of moves for the Blue Jays, including the addition of Chris Smith to the bullpen. The 40-year-old Grilli has put up an unsightly 6.97 ERA over 26 appearances this season and the Blue Jays are now ready to move forward. It should be noted that Grilli's secondary numbers aren't nearly as bad, so he should attract some interest on the open market.
Jun 27 - 3:25 PM
Jason Grilli was charged with a blown save after giving up a walk-off two-run double to Whit Merrifield on Friday.
Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna apparently wasn’t feeling very well, so John Gibbons had to try to mix and match in the ninth inning with the club up by three. Ryan Tepera began the ninth inning after finishing off the eighth, but he was pulled after giving up an RBI single to Alcides Escobar. Aaron Loup took over from there and gave up an RBI single to Alex Gordon. Gibbons then turned to Grilli in hopes that he could record the final out, but Merrifield doubled to left to knock in two runs and give Kansas City the victory. The Blue Jays will have to hope that Osuna is back to normal soon.
Jun 24 - 1:03 AM
Jason Grilli was annihilated in the eighth inning on Saturday, serving up four solo home runs in 2/3 of an inning against the Yankees.
The veteran right-hander entered into a 3-0 game and immediately served up a solo homer to Brett Gardner. He then got Aaron Hicks to line out to right field and whiffed the mighty Aaron Judge before things got out of hand. That's when Matt Holliday, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius consecutively launched solo homers to put the game away. The 40-year-old now owns a horrifying 8.15 ERA through 17 2/3 innings on the season while surrendering a jaw-dropping nine home runs.
Jun 3 - 4:13 PM
Jason Grilli struck out the only two batters he faced to earn the save Thursday against the Rays.
With runners on second and third and one out, Grilli entered in a four-run game and actually allowed one run to score on a wild pitch before ending the threat. The right-hander punched out Logan Morrison and Rickie Weeks Jr. to finish it. Grilli is closing games with Roberto Osuna out, but assuming Osuna returns next week, the 40-year-old will then return to a setup role with the Jays.
Apr 7 - 12:19 AM
Blue Jays designate Grilli for assignment
Jun 27 - 3:25 PM
Grilli charged with blown save Friday
Jun 24 - 1:03 AM
Cheese is bad: Grilli gives up four home runs
Jun 3 - 4:13 PM
Grilli fans two Rays, earns first save of '17
Apr 7 - 12:19 AM
More Jason Grilli Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TOR
26
0
2
4
1
1
20.2
24
17
16
9
23
0
0
6.97
1.60
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 23
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
99.99
Jun 19
@ TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 16
CWS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 13
TB
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 3
NYY
1
0
0
0
0
.2
4
4
4
0
1
0
0
54.00
6.00
May 31
CIN
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
May 28
TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
May 24
@ MLW
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
May 19
@ BAL
1
0
0
1
0
.2
2
2
2
0
2
0
0
27.00
3.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Luke Maile
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred INF Devon Travis to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the recovery timetable for the oft-injured second baseman, this was done merely as a procedural move to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster.
Jun 23
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
2
Chris Coghlan
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed INF/OF Chris Coghlan on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist contusion.
Steve Pearce was activated off the DL in a corresponding 25-man roster move. There is no timetable for Coghlan, though this doesn't sound like a serious injury. He has batted just .200/.299/.267 in 33 games this season for Toronto.
Jun 16
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Ezequiel Carrera
3
Dwight Smith Jr.
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Dalton Pompey (concussion) left a rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Buffalo due to a leg injury.
Pompey singled and made a diving catch in the first inning before exiting after the third inning. He had just advanced his rehab assignment to the Triple-A level after going 4-for-14 with a double, three RBI, and a stolen base in four games with High-A Dunedin. The severity of the leg injury is unknown at this time. Pompey has been on the major league disabled list all season after suffering a serious concussion in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Jun 5
3
Anthony Alford
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed OF Anthony Alford on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamate fracture.
That's an injury that usually requires 4-6 weeks of rest and rehab, sometimes much longer. Alford was just promoted to Toronto last Friday and collected his first major league hit -- a double -- on Tuesday night at Miller Park. Unfortunately for the last-place Blue Jays, the 22-year-old top outfield prospect will rack up service time while he is on the MLB disabled list.
May 24
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Aaron Sanchez (blister) will make a minor league rehab start with High-A Dunedin on Tuesday.
The Jays want Sanchez to make at least two rehab starts before rejoining the big league rotation. He has been sidelined since May 19 due to a recurrence of his blister issue.
Jun 24
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
Joe Biagini
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Joe Smith on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 15, with right shoulder inflammation.
Smith gave up three runs in his last appearance last Wednesday, so it's an injury that probably bothered him then and didn't subside as hoped. The injury isn't considered serious, so it should be a relatively short absence. Ryan Tepera will move into a setup role now with Smith out.
Jun 19
4
J.P. Howell
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed LHP J.P. Howell on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 4, with left shoulder tightness.
It's the second DL trip this season due to a shoulder issue for Howell, who has been awful with an 8.31 ERA and 5/7 K/BB ratio over 8 2/3 innings. It's unclear how long he'll be out.
Jun 5
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
Danny Barnes
8
Jeff Beliveau
9
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Schultz is out for the season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 9
10
Glenn Sparkman
60-Day DL
Glenn Sparkman (thumb) worked five scoreless innings in a rehab start Tuesday night at Double-A New Hampshire.
Sparkman yielded just two hits and one walk while striking out five, and the Rule 5 Draft Pick now holds a 2.25 ERA with nine strikeouts over 12 rehab frames. Sparkman will probably make one or two more appearances in the minors before the Blue Jays decide what to do with him. He's been out all year with a fractured right thumb.
Jun 14
11
Leonel Campos
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Leonel Campos on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain.
Campos injured his groin while scampering over to cover first base on a ground out in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game against the Rangers. There is no current timetable for his return, but one should clarify as he distances himself from the initial injury.
Jun 21
