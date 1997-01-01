Player Page

Jason Grilli | Relief Pitcher | #37

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (40) / 11/11/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Seton Hall
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (4) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Blue Jays designated RHP Jason Grilli for assignment.
It's part of a host of moves for the Blue Jays, including the addition of Chris Smith to the bullpen. The 40-year-old Grilli has put up an unsightly 6.97 ERA over 26 appearances this season and the Blue Jays are now ready to move forward. It should be noted that Grilli's secondary numbers aren't nearly as bad, so he should attract some interest on the open market. Jun 27 - 3:25 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR260241120.2241716923006.971.60
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 23@ KC10000.01000000.0099.99
Jun 19@ TEX100001.00000100.00.00
Jun 16CWS100001.00000100.00.00
Jun 13TB100001.01000000.001.00
Jun 3NYY10000.2444010054.006.00
May 31CIN101001.01000100.001.00
May 28TEX100001.00000200.00.00
May 24@ MLW100001.01000000.001.00
May 19@ BAL10010.2222020027.003.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Luke Maile
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
2Chris Coghlan
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Dwight Smith Jr.
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Joe Biagini
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4J.P. Howell
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7Danny Barnes
8Jeff Beliveau
9Bo Schultz
10Glenn Sparkman
11Leonel Campos
 

 