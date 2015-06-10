Jason Marquis | Starting Pitcher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marquis goes three scoreless for Team Israel
Luke Weaver (back) set for bullpen session
Josh Bell (knee) making spring debut Monday
Royals, Jays, Mets, Rays interested in Lawrie
Wade Davis beat up in Cactus League debut
Lindor hits pair of RBI doubles versus Padres
Garrett Richards allows 3 ER in spring debut
Raisel Iglesias goes two scoreless vs. LAA
Harvey gets knocked around in spring debut
Manuel Margot leaves game with knee soreness
Tyson Ross (TOS) to throw 'pen session Monday
Ryu (shoulder, elbow, leg) nears Cactus debut
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bucs give DE William Gholston new 5-year deal
Report: Glennon to command $14-15M per year
Skins OLB Murphy banned 4 games for PEDs
'Ship has sailed' on Ravens keeping RT Wagner
Report: No serious offers for Garoppolo, yet
GMs, scouts predict Mixon drafted on day two
Browns have 'significant interest' in Tyrod
FA CB Gilmore aiming for $14M-plus per year
Utah's Williams posts 2nd best RB Speed Score
Myles Garrett runs 4.64, has monster Combine
FA Calais Campbell atop Broncos' wish list?
Redskins extend HC Jay Gruden through 2020
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
Wired: Top Pickups & Big Sauce
Mar 5
The Week Ahead: Week 20
Mar 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 4
Mar 4
Mail: Rest-of-Season Outlooks
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyreke Evans will play Monday vs. Denver
Frank Kaminsky expected to miss 10-14 days
X-rays negative for Larry Nance (right wrist)
Jrue Holiday notches 20 & 12 w/ five rebounds
Russell Westbrook gets 14th technical foul
Rudy Gobert gets 24 boards, makes game-winner
Garrett Temple (hamstring) will rest Monday
Nerlens Noel coming off Mavs' bench Sunday
Tyler Ulis terrific vs BOS, sinks game-winner
Marquese Chriss gets career-high five blocks
Flavor of the Week: Alan 'Big Sauce' Williams
Eric Bledsoe racks up 28/9/6 in thrilling win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
Elliott, Flames Stay Hot
Mar 4
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jake Allen shuts out Avs to snap losing skid
Sergei Bobrovsky records second straight SO
Monahan pops pair of points in win over NYI
Elliott extends winning streak to six games
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
Jordan Schmaltz to make NHL debut Sunday
Canucks tab Richard Bachman vs Ducks on Sun
Connor McDavid fattens point lead in win
Ben Bishop struggles in Kings' loss vs. VAN
Blake Wheeler gets 1G, 2A in win over Avs
Kari Lehtonen lifts Stars to win
V. Arvidsson scores twice in loss to Hawks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Klemko: I'd be shocked if 49ers go QB in 1st
Feldman hearing top-five '18 buzz for Barkley
Bowser leaps toward stars w/ 37.5-inch vert.
Willis burns through 40 in 4.53 seconds
NFL exec says Garrett looks like 'job saver'
Teez Tabor: I'm the best player in the draft
Raekwon McMillan clocks 4.61 seconds
Turpin (academics) not playing this spring
Foster invites teams to meet on March 7
Cook's Combine numbers confound Brugler
Report: 'Many' teams grade Westbrook as UDFA
Jonathan Allen can't crack five seconds in 40
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
City boosted by Kompany, Kolarov return
Concern over Martins Indi knee injury
Welbeck scores but Arsenal lose 3-1 at Anfiel
Sadio Mane the difference as Liverpool win
Albion struggle going forward in 2-0 loss
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Keury Mella
(S)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Dilson Herrera
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jason Marquis | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 8/21/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Drafted:
1996 / UDFA / ATL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Marquis worked three scoreless innings Monday in Team Israel's 2-1 victory over South Korea in the first round of the World Baseball Classic.
Marquis yielded two hits and a walk but struck out three in the opening game of the international tournament. This one went to extra innings, when Rockies minor leaguer Scott Burcham drove in Red Sox minor leaguer Mike Meyers with a single in the top of the 10th to give Israel the lead for good. Marquis is aiming to latch on with a major league team -- or one of its minor league affiliates -- when the WBC is over. That comeback attempt is off to a pretty good start.
Mar 6 - 9:06 AM
Jason Marquis is aiming to make a comeback after the World Baseball Classic.
Marquis will start for Team Israel -- possibly in their opening game March 6 against South Korea -- and he's hoping his performance in the international tournament will yield at least one offer from a big league club. "My agents have sent out some feelers, but I didn't throw for any teams this winter," the 38-year-old right-hander said Thursday. "The WBC is a good platform to show where I stand. Hopefully everything goes well. You never know what can happen with teams, whether it's injuries or younger pitchers not being as ready as they thought. Maybe I can snag a job." Marquis last appeared in the majors in May 2015.
Feb 23 - 10:12 AM
Source:
MLB.com
Reds released RHP Jason Marquis.
Marquis was designated for assignment on June 5, and there were no takers for the veteran. He'll try to catch on somewhere else, but with a 6.46 ERA and 1.65 WHIP it might be hard for him to find a major league gig.
Wed, Jun 10, 2015 09:49:00 PM
Reds designated RHP Jason Marquis for assignment.
Marquis was demoted to the bullpen last week but has now been designated for assignment before making a relief appearance. He'll pass through waivers and can declare free agency if he wants.
Fri, Jun 5, 2015 03:59:00 PM
Marquis goes three scoreless for Team Israel
Mar 6 - 9:06 AM
Marquis aiming for comeback after WBC
Feb 23 - 10:12 AM
Reds release RHP Jason Marquis
Wed, Jun 10, 2015 09:49:00 PM
Jason Marquis designated for assignment
Fri, Jun 5, 2015 03:59:00 PM
More Jason Marquis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Price
BOS
(2327)
2
B. Lawrie
CWS
(2144)
3
D. Wright
NYM
(2086)
4
D. Dahl
COL
(1796)
5
A. Beltre
TEX
(1709)
6
H. Street
LAA
(1689)
7
M. Carpenter
STL
(1678)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1553)
9
H. Ryu
LA
(1450)
10
S. Dyson
TEX
(1446)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jason Marquis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jason Marquis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jason Marquis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jason Marquis's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will take live batting practice on Friday.
It will be the first time he's done so this spring, as the Reds are being extra cautious with Mesoraco following two consecutive years wrecked by injury. The catcher is hoping to be ready to play in a Cactus League game in about a week. Mesoraco isn't going to play everyday initially this season even if all goes well health-wise. He obviously remains a big risk for fantasy purposes.
Mar 3
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Dilson Herrera
3
Tony Renda
4
Hernan Iribarren
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
3
Zach Walters
4
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Desmond Jennings
3
Ryan Raburn
4
Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
Sidelined
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's unlikely Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) will have enough time to get stretched out by Opening Day.
DeSclafani could be ready to pitch in a Cactus League game in about a week, but evidently that's not going to be enough time to build up his endurance sufficiently so that he can face the Phillies on April 3. It will be the second year in a row that he's began the season on the disabled list, as he didn't debut in 2016 until June because of an oblique strain. As long as DeSclafani's elbow cooperates, he should be ready at some point in April. Brandon Finnegan now looks likely the likely Opening Day starter for Cincy.
Mar 5
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot for the newly-claimed Nefi Ogando on the 40-man roster. Bailey underwent surgery last week to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and hopes to make it back at some point in June.
Feb 14
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Cody Reed
5
Scott Feldman
6
Tim Adleman
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nick Travieso
Sidelined
Nick Travieso is behind the other pitchers in Reds camp due to a shoulder injury.
Travieso had to completely restart his throwing program, so he's not going to be ready for action when Cactus League play begins. The former first-round pick was doubtful to crack the major league roster out of camp anyway. He'll likely report to Triple-A Louisville sometime in April.
Feb 13
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Austin Brice
9
Ariel Hernandez
10
Lisalverto Bonilla
11
Nefi Ogando
12
Lucas Luetge
13
Louis Coleman
Headlines
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Nate Grimm recaps a busy weekend, talking the Angels' closer job, Matt Carpenter's back injury and David Price's bionic elbow in Monday's ST Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
»
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
»
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
»
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
»
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
»
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
MLB Headlines
»
Marquis goes three scoreless for Team Israel
»
Luke Weaver (back) set for bullpen session
»
Josh Bell (knee) making spring debut Monday
»
Royals, Jays, Mets, Rays interested in Lawrie
»
Wade Davis beat up in Cactus League debut
»
Lindor hits pair of RBI doubles versus Padres
»
Garrett Richards allows 3 ER in spring debut
»
Raisel Iglesias goes two scoreless vs. LAA
»
Harvey gets knocked around in spring debut
»
Manuel Margot leaves game with knee soreness
»
Tyson Ross (TOS) to throw 'pen session Monday
»
Ryu (shoulder, elbow, leg) nears Cactus debut
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved