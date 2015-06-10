Player Page

Jason Marquis | Starting Pitcher

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (38) / 8/21/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 1996 / UDFA / ATL
Jason Marquis worked three scoreless innings Monday in Team Israel's 2-1 victory over South Korea in the first round of the World Baseball Classic.
Marquis yielded two hits and a walk but struck out three in the opening game of the international tournament. This one went to extra innings, when Rockies minor leaguer Scott Burcham drove in Red Sox minor leaguer Mike Meyers with a single in the top of the 10th to give Israel the lead for good. Marquis is aiming to latch on with a major league team -- or one of its minor league affiliates -- when the WBC is over. That comeback attempt is off to a pretty good start. Mar 6 - 9:06 AM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Dilson Herrera
3Tony Renda
4Hernan Iribarren
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
3Zach Walters
4Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Desmond Jennings
3Ryan Raburn
4Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Tim Adleman
7Bronson Arroyo
8Robert Stephenson
9Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Austin Brice
9Ariel Hernandez
10Lisalverto Bonilla
11Nefi Ogando
12Lucas Luetge
13Louis Coleman
 

 