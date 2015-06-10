Jason Marquis | Starting Pitcher

Jason Marquis worked three scoreless innings Monday in Team Israel's 2-1 victory over South Korea in the first round of the World Baseball Classic.

Marquis yielded two hits and a walk but struck out three in the opening game of the international tournament. This one went to extra innings, when Rockies minor leaguer Scott Burcham drove in Red Sox minor leaguer Mike Meyers with a single in the top of the 10th to give Israel the lead for good. Marquis is aiming to latch on with a major league team -- or one of its minor league affiliates -- when the WBC is over. That comeback attempt is off to a pretty good start.