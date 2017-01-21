Bronson Arroyo | Starting Pitcher | #67 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (39) / 2/24/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 192 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 3 (0) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Bronson Arroyo passed his physical with the Reds, reports C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Apparently his minor league deal with the Reds is a signature away from being finalized. Arroyo, who turns 40 next month, hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2014 due to elbow and shoulder injuries. However, the Reds are willing to take a chance on a reunion to see what he has left in the tank. Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Reds are continuing to work on a deal with Bronson Arroyo and an agreement is considered "likely." It would be a minor league contract. Arroyo, who turns 40 next month, has made just two starts in the minors over the last two seasons because of elbow and shoulder injuries. However, the Reds recently watched the veteran right-hander throw and were intrigued enough that it appears a reunion will happen. Arroyo pitched for the Reds from 2006-13, making one All-Star team. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the Reds are having "on-going conversations about a possible deal" with Bronson Arroyo. Olney relays that the Reds recently watched Arroyo throw and that there is interest on both sides to get a deal done. Should Arroyo land with the Reds, it would likely be on a minor league contract. The 39-year-old has dealt with shoulder and elbow injuries over the last three seasons and has not pitched in the majors since 2014. Source: Buster Olney on Twitter