Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bronson Arroyo | Starting Pitcher | #67

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (39) / 2/24/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 192
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 3 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bronson Arroyo passed his physical with the Reds, reports C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Apparently his minor league deal with the Reds is a signature away from being finalized. Arroyo, who turns 40 next month, hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2014 due to elbow and shoulder injuries. However, the Reds are willing to take a chance on a reunion to see what he has left in the tank. Feb 2 - 6:07 PM
Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
More Bronson Arroyo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Bronson Arroyo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Bronson Arroyo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bronson Arroyo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Bronson Arroyo's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Gulf Coast(GULF)R221109.2135528004.6551.552
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Rafael Martin
8Michael Broadway
9Matt Grace
10Jimmy Cordero
11Austin Adams
12Joe Nathan
13Matt Albers
14Tim Collins
 

 