Randy Choate | Relief Pitcher | #36

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Scherzer (finger) can't commit to Opening Day
Ryu sitting 84-86 mph early in Dodgers camp
Randy Choate retires from baseball at age 41
Zack Wheeler (elbow) played catch Thursday
NYY announce $3.5M deal with Chris Carter
Jays sign Mat Latos to minor league contract
Rays interested in knuckleballer Brian Wilson
Tommy Hunter signs minors deal with Rays
Rangers finalize $8.5M contract with Napoli
Rays have made formal offer to Matt Wieters
Nationals sign Adam Lind to one-year deal
Make it official: Dodgers sign Sergio Romo
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins release FA bust Mario Williams
Mariota not expected to be ready for OTAs
Werder: Tony Romo expects to be released
Werder does not expect Garoppolo to be traded
Report: Dolphins releasing LT Branden Albert
C.J. Prosise expected to be ready for OTAs
AD tweets about Giants' 'interesting moves'
Report: Pryor intent on staying with Browns
Steelers view Landry Jones as elite backup
Teammate: Romo 'dropped dimes' in practice
Jets decline LT Ryan Clady's 2017 option
Report: Bucs planning to keep Doug Martin
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Wednesday stat fest!
Feb 16
We Have Clearance, Terrence
Feb 15
Matchups by Play-Type Update
Feb 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 15
Feb 15
Dose: Stir Frye Cooks!
Feb 15
Deal Breakdown: Serge for Ross
Feb 14
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Feb 14
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nikola Mirotic (back) is expected to play
Dwyane Wade (illness) ruled out Thursday
Jimmy Butler won't have restrictions Thursday
Robert Covington (head) says he's 'fine'
Thaddeus Young (left wrist) out Thursday
Brown expects Ben Simmons to play this season
Klay Thompson (foot) returns w/ 35 pts vs SAC
Eric Bledsoe posts triple-double in easy win
OKC wins behind Russell Westbrook's 38/14/12
Carmelo Anthony named All-Star replacement
Nurk Alert: Jusuf Nurkic scores 13 in 21 mins
Mason Plumlee plays 34 minutes in DEN debut
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Blues are Moving on Up
Feb 16
Podcast: Duchene's Upside
Feb 15
Expectation For Expected Goals
Feb 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 15
Laine has dominated the Stars
Feb 15
Line Changes: Robbed of Paul
Feb 14
Dose: Smith douses the Flames
Feb 14
Roman Josi's Big Week
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mitch Marner suffers injury in loss to CBJ
Roberto Luongo 'cramped up,' should be fine
Jagr scores 1,900th point on 45th birthday
Carter Hutton shuts out Red Wings on Wed
Nick Foligno scores 20th goal in win over TOR
Gustav Nyquist gets 6-game suspension
Joonas Korpisalo to play Wednesday vs. TOR
Jamie Benn surpasses 500 career points
McElhinney will face former team Wednesday
Antoine Vermette gets automatic 10-game ban
1G, 2A for Leon Draisaitl in win over Yotes
Tyler Seguin scores 1G, 1A in loss to Jets
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Aric Almirola could center at DIS lineup
Whitt narrowly missed top-10 in last outing
Corey LaJoie to make 3rd MENC attempt
Joey Logano best at RIR during last 3 yrs
Ryan Blaney finishes worse than starts at DIS
Truex best at Dover during last 3 yrs
Michael McDowell may be worth a roll of dice
Kyle Busch best at Texas during last 3 yrs
Michael Self: Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona notes
Vinnie Miller: Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna
Sheldon Creed: Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna
Gilliland: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Foster joins Rumford at top in World Super6
Rumford makes early World Super Six running
Noren readies for Perth; embracing new format
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kamara unlikely to be in Waldman's top 10 RBs
Cosell: Mahomes lacks any refinement at QB
Could RB Joe Williams hit the 4.3s or 4.2s?
Pauline: Utah T Bolles could be a top 16 pick
Trubisky 'not necessarily a high lvl talent'
Cosell: QB Deshaun Watson is a distributor
Wolverines lead NCAA with 14 Combine invites
Exec comps QB Trubisky to Derek Carr
LSU edge rusher Key to take leave of absence
Kelly was invited, then uninvited, to Combine
WMU transfers 'Row the Boat' to Fleck
UNC contacts transferring LSU QB Harris
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal collapse following Koscielny injury
Rooney and Carrick out. No place for Shaw
Pressure mounts as Arsenal crushed in CL
Aguero set for second chance at City
Gabriel Jesus to miss months with broken foot
Koeman cautious with Mirallas, McCarthy
Spurs tie down Winks to new contract
Aguero off the bench after Jesus is crocked
Howe hopeful Wilshere injury is not serious
Lukaku left behind as Everton travel to Dubai
Luiz unlikely to feature in the FA Cup
England hopeful continues to shine for Boro
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Josh Fields
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Julio Urias
(S)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Rich Hill
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Randy Choate | Relief Pitcher | #36
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 9/5/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
1997 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Randy Choate has retired from baseball.
He made the announcement Thursday to Sweeny Murti of WFAN in New York. "Just figured it was kind of about time to move on," said the longtime left-handed specialist. "I was just fortunate enough to have a role where it could lead to some longevity. I was in the era of the 'loogy' and able to take advantage of that." Choate finishes his 15-year major league career with a 3.90 ERA in 672 appearances. He held left-handed batters to a .195/.276/.274 slash line.
Feb 16 - 12:07 PM
Source:
WFAN
Dodgers released LHP Randy Choate.
Choate, who will turn 41 next week, didn't get a September call-up, so he's now free to go home. It could be the end of the line for the southpaw.
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 05:37:00 PM
Source:
Eric Stephen on Twitter
Dodgers signed LHP Randy Choate to a minor league contract.
The 40-year-old hasn't pitched anywhere after getting released by the Blue Jays at the end of spring training. He'll add organizational relief depth from the left side.
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 01:50:00 PM
Source:
BaseballAmerica.com
Blue Jays released LHP Randy Choate.
The Blue Jays are hoping that Choate will be willing to pitch for Triple-A Buffalo. He'll likely explore other options before making a decision.
Tue, Mar 29, 2016 10:09:00 AM
Source:
Shi Davidi on Twitter
Randy Choate retires from baseball at age 41
Feb 16 - 12:07 PM
Randy Choate released by Dodgers
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 05:37:00 PM
Dodgers ink Randy Choate to minors deal
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 01:50:00 PM
Blue Jays release LHP Choate
Tue, Mar 29, 2016 10:09:00 AM
More Randy Choate Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Wood
KC
(2942)
2
B. Phillips
ATL
(1988)
3
A. Reyes
STL
(1808)
4
G. Perkins
MIN
(1797)
5
C. Utley
LA
(1666)
6
J. Smith
TOR
(1629)
7
S. Rodriguez
ATL
(1614)
8
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1573)
9
B. Park
MIN
(1537)
10
F. Gutierrez
SEA
(1528)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Randy Choate's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Randy Choate's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Randy Choate's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Randy Choate's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Glendale(ARIZ)
R
7
5
0
0
0
6
10
5
5
1
10
0
0
7.500
1.833
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
24
0
1
0
0
11.1
10
7
7
6
10
0
0
5.559
1.412
Tulsa(TEX)
AA
3
0
0
0
0
0.1
3
2
2
1
0
0
0
54.000
12.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
3
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
10
Josh Ravin
11
Jacob Rhame
12
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
13
Brandon Morrow
14
Steve Geltz
Headlines
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
Drew Silva continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Toronto Blue Jays in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
»
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
»
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
»
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
»
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
»
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
»
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
MLB Headlines
»
Scherzer (finger) can't commit to Opening Day
»
Ryu sitting 84-86 mph early in Dodgers camp
»
Randy Choate retires from baseball at age 41
»
Zack Wheeler (elbow) played catch Thursday
»
NYY announce $3.5M deal with Chris Carter
»
Jays sign Mat Latos to minor league contract
»
Rays interested in knuckleballer Brian Wilson
»
Tommy Hunter signs minors deal with Rays
»
Rangers finalize $8.5M contract with Napoli
»
Rays have made formal offer to Matt Wieters
»
Nationals sign Adam Lind to one-year deal
»
Make it official: Dodgers sign Sergio Romo
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved