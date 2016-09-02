Player Page

Randy Choate | Relief Pitcher | #36

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (41) / 9/5/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Florida State
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Randy Choate has retired from baseball.
He made the announcement Thursday to Sweeny Murti of WFAN in New York. "Just figured it was kind of about time to move on," said the longtime left-handed specialist. "I was just fortunate enough to have a role where it could lead to some longevity. I was in the era of the 'loogy' and able to take advantage of that." Choate finishes his 15-year major league career with a 3.90 ERA in 672 appearances. He held left-handed batters to a .195/.276/.274 slash line. Feb 16 - 12:07 PM
Source: WFAN
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Glendale(ARIZ)R7500061055110007.5001.833
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA24010011.11077610005.5591.412
Tulsa(TEX)AA300000.1322100054.00012.000
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
3Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Jacob Rhame
12Yimi Garcia
13Brandon Morrow
14Steve Geltz
 

 