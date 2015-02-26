Wily Mo Peña | Designated Hitter Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (35) / 1/23/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Indians signed 1B/DH Wily Mo Pena to a minor league contract. He'll earn a $700,000 salary if he is able to crack the Indians' major league roster, but the deal does not come with an invitation to spring training so that will be a tall task. Pena did not play professional baseball in 2016 after hitting .268/.396/.448 with 17 home runs in 125 games for the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball in 2015. The big slugger just turned 35 years old. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Wily Mo Pena has agreed to a one-year deal with Japan's Rakuten Golden Eagles, per MLB Trade Rumors. The contract also carries an option for 2016. Pena posted an .830 OPS with 32 home runs and 90 RBI in 140 games last season for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball. He had expressed a desire to return to Major League Baseball for the 2015 season, but there were no offers out there to his liking. The 33-year-old will remain a star in Japan instead. Source: MLB Trade Rumors

Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Twins are showing interest in international free agent Wily Mo Pena. The interest is said to be reciprocal as Pena is looking to return to the big leagues in 2015. He mashed the ball in Japan during the 2014 season, posting an .830 OPS while clubbing 32 home runs and driving home 90 runs. He'd be best utilized as a designated hitter as he is a defensive liability in the outfield. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter