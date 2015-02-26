Wily Mo Peña | Designated Hitter

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
Sergio Romo intrigued by Nationals and Mets
Nationals sign Joe Nathan to minors deal
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
Arians: Tyrann Mathieu's knee is '96 percent'
Steelers taking 'long-term' view with Le'Veon
Steelers interested in James Harrison for '17
Galette says he's re-signing with Washington
Rooney: Steelers anticipate Brown extension
Steelers not counting on Martavis for 2017
Steelers president confident Ben will return
Steelers unsure of TE Ladarius Green's future
Report: Raiders' Vegas stadium on thin ice
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Lowry scores 30 in third straight game
Markieff Morris scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds
Brandon Jennings scores 21 w/ four steals
Anthony Davis goes for 18 & 17 on bad night
Will Barton, Mudiay ruled out Tuesday
Garrett Temple (leg) helped to locker room
Free Willy: Hernangomez scores 15 in loss
Dewayne Dedmon starting, Bertans to bench
Kristaps Porzingis out, Hernangomez starting
Clint Capela starting, Harrell to the bench
DeMar DeRozan (ankle) out Tuesday & Wednesday
Report: Suns, Kings discussing Cousins trade
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Max Pacioretty scores three in win over BUF
Sebastian Aho scores hat trick vs. Flyers
Henrik Lundqvist pulled in loss to Jackets
Alex Wennberg nets 1G, 2A in win over NYR
The Greiss is Right, Islanders top Caps
Jeff Petry (flu) won't play vs BUF on Tuesday
Kris Letang set to return Tuesday night
Jackets will go with Korpisalo in goal v. NYR
Philipp Grubauer to start for Caps vs. NYI
Capitals get John Carlson back Tuesday night
Morgan Rielly will not return Tuesday night
Andrei Markov back from LBI Tuesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Alabama nets four-star DT Phidarian Mathis
Four-star DT Conliffe commits to Florida
Barnett reportedly receives waiver for '17
Report: WR Davis injures ankle while training
Crabtree predicts Wilson will sign with FSU
Lamp back to 'full-go' following ankle injury
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Callum Elder makes Barnsley loan switch
Guedioura seals permanent move to Boro
Reece Oxford joins Reading on loan
Luiz nets a stunner as Blues draw at Anfield
Liverpool salvage a point against Chelsea
Leicester's away woes continue at Burnley
Vokes 'hands' Burnley another Turf Moor win
Glenn Murray leaves Bournemouth permanently
Mourinho: Rooney not leaving this season
Young will not be moving away from Man Utd
Troy Deeney nets Emirates winner for Watford
Dann slides Palace to away victory v Cherries
Austin Adams
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Nick Goody
(R)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Carlos Santana
(DH)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Adam Moore
(C)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Dan Otero
(R)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Josh Martin
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Perci Garner
(R)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Wily Mo Peña | Designated Hitter
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 1/23/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'3 / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Minor League Contract
Latest News
Recent News
Indians signed 1B/DH Wily Mo Pena to a minor league contract.
He'll earn a $700,000 salary if he is able to crack the Indians' major league roster, but the deal does not come with an invitation to spring training so that will be a tall task. Pena did not play professional baseball in 2016 after hitting .268/.396/.448 with 17 home runs in 125 games for the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball in 2015. The big slugger just turned 35 years old.
Jan 31 - 9:02 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Wily Mo Pena has agreed to a one-year deal with Japan's Rakuten Golden Eagles, per MLB Trade Rumors.
The contract also carries an option for 2016. Pena posted an .830 OPS with 32 home runs and 90 RBI in 140 games last season for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball. He had expressed a desire to return to Major League Baseball for the 2015 season, but there were no offers out there to his liking. The 33-year-old will remain a star in Japan instead.
Thu, Feb 26, 2015 08:24:00 AM
Source:
MLB Trade Rumors
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Twins are showing interest in international free agent Wily Mo Pena.
The interest is said to be reciprocal as Pena is looking to return to the big leagues in 2015. He mashed the ball in Japan during the 2014 season, posting an .830 OPS while clubbing 32 home runs and driving home 90 runs. He'd be best utilized as a designated hitter as he is a defensive liability in the outfield.
Sat, Nov 22, 2014 09:26:00 AM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Tim Dierkes of MLBTradeRumors.com reports that Wily Mo Peña wants to make a comeback to the majors in 2015.
Pena has spent the last three years in Japan, hitting 29 homers this season. Now 32, he hasn't played in the majors since 2011 and hasn't had any real success since 2007. Dierkes says that three teams have expressed interest in Pena, who will have to settle for a minor league deal.
Mon, Sep 8, 2014 11:05:00 PM
Source:
Tim Dierkes on Twitter
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
Jan 31 - 9:02 PM
Wily Mo Pena agrees to deal in Japan
Thu, Feb 26, 2015 08:24:00 AM
Twins showing interest in Wily Mo Pena
Sat, Nov 22, 2014 09:26:00 AM
Wily Mo Peña looking to make comeback
Mon, Sep 8, 2014 11:05:00 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
3
Wily Mo Peña
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) said Thursday that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.
Brantley has been hitting off of a tee daily and taking dry swings twice every day. He feels much better now than he did at this point last offseason and sounds optimistic about being ready for the start of the regular season. Brantley was limited to just 11 games in 2016 before the shoulder issues shut him down and required a second surgery.
Jan 28
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Kyle Crockett
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Austin Adams
10
Joseph Colon
11
Nick Goody
12
Adam Plutko
13
Perci Garner
14
Shawn Armstrong
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Oakland Athletics in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
