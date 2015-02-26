Player Page

Wily Mo Peña | Designated Hitter

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (35) / 1/23/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Contract: view contract details
Indians signed 1B/DH Wily Mo Pena to a minor league contract.
He'll earn a $700,000 salary if he is able to crack the Indians' major league roster, but the deal does not come with an invitation to spring training so that will be a tall task. Pena did not play professional baseball in 2016 after hitting .268/.396/.448 with 17 home runs in 125 games for the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball in 2015. The big slugger just turned 35 years old. Jan 31 - 9:02 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
3Wily Mo Peña
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Kyle Crockett
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Austin Adams
10Joseph Colon
11Nick Goody
12Adam Plutko
13Perci Garner
14Shawn Armstrong
 

 