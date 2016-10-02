Ryan Vogelsong | Starting Pitcher | #32

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
ST Daily: Injured Tiger's Paw
Mar 20
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins release veteran SP Ryan Vogelsong
David Price (elbow) not cleared to throw yet
Gregorius (shoulder) shut down for two weeks
Escobar (abdominal) scratched from lineup
Report: Jays, Gibbons finalizing extension
White Sox announce Tim Anderson extension
Andre Ethier (back) has mild disc herniation
Seager (oblique) to play in minor league game
Giants concerned RP Smith has ligament damage
Keon Broxton (wrist) back in Tuesday's lineup
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
Newton needs surgery on throwing shoulder
Marshawn Lynch's agent: He misses football
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Jets 'very intrigued' by QB Mitchell Trubisky
Colts sign former Ravens WR Kamar Aiken
Deal between Butler, Saints 'mostly in place'
Report: Cutler was scheduled to visit Jets
Jets find stopgap option, sign Josh McCown
Browns host free agent SS Bradley McDougald
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
Mar. 20 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 20
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 20
Dose: Lillard Savings Time
Mar 20
MKG's March Madness
Mar 19
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 22
Mar 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wilson Chandler (groin) questionable vs. CLE
Danilo Gallinari (knee) doubtful Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) probable for Wednesday
Devin Booker (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Giannis tweaks ankle in Saturday's loss
Blake Griffin drops 30 points in win over NYK
Stephen Curry scores 23, hits seven triples
Klay Thompson scores 34 w/ seven treys
Nikola Vucevic posts 26 points w/ 13 boards
Marcin Gortat plays 12 minutes in loss to BOS
Richaun Holmes grabs career-high 14 boards
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 points in return
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
Marchand leads Bruins PP beat
Mar 20
Dose: Crosby back on Top
Mar 20
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
Dose: The Clincher
Mar 19
Talbot Time
Mar 18
Rakell's Unusual Season
Mar 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Panthers get Ekblad back Tues vs Carolina
Canadiens will go with Al Montoya vs. DET
Michael Hutchinson will start Tuesday night
Stars G Kari Lehtonen sparkles in shutout win
Cam Talbot gets back-to-back shutouts v Kings
D Ryan Ellis scores twice in Preds' 3-1 win
NHL-high PP assist total for D Ristolainen
Buffalo G Robin Lehner makes 34 saves in win
Matthew Tkachuk suspended two games
Brad Marchand earns first star of the week
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) may play on road trip
Evgeni Malkin won't play at Buffalo Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Will Rodgers: Kern & Irwindale advance
Derek Kraus: Kern & Irwindale advance
Julia Landauer: Kern & Irwindale advance
Todd Gilliland: Kern & Irwindale advance
Chris Eggleston: Kern & Irwindale advance
Nicole Behar: Kern & Irwindale advance
Summers: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Seuss: Third in Performance Plus 150
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 results
Ryan Reed: NXS 300 advance
Brad Keselowski fails Phoenix inspection
Earnhardt’s 7-race streak snapped last June
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Surgery successful for UW CB Sidney Jones
Cyclones QB Joel Lanning shifts to linebacker
NYJ, SF + KC will also work out QB Trubisky
CB Wiggins announces transfer from Louisville
Pauline: Allen may've been first QB off board
Browns skip Trubisky's PD; will work him out
Report: Team in top-15 uninterested in Foster
49ers GM Lynch takes in QB Trubisky's pro day
Ross sets up visits with the Browns, Ravens
Foster: X’s and O’s on boards is hard for me
Raiders host RB Joe Mixon on a visit
Peppers now Mayock's No. 1 S prospect
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Trevor May
(R)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
JT Chargois
(R)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Matt Hague
(1B)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Vogelsong | Starting Pitcher | #32
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 7/22/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Kutztown
Drafted:
1998 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Twins released RHP Ryan Vogelsong; re-assigned RHPs Jake Reed and Raul Fernandez to minor league camp.
Vogelsong wasn't going to make the rotation, so the Twins threw him a bone and gave him a little more time to find a job elsewhere. The 39-year-old's velocity was way down this spring and he posted a 7.27 ERA, so it's hard to see other teams lining up to sign him.
Mar 21 - 5:08 PM
Ryan Vogelsong yielded three runs in 2 1/3 innings Sunday in a loss to the Pirates.
The Trevor May injury gave Vogelsong's chances of making the Twins a big boost, but he still has some work to do to show he'll be worth carrying. He's allowed seven runs -- five earned -- and posted a 4/3 K/BB ratio in 6 2/3 innings.
Mar 12 - 3:52 PM
Twins signed RHP Ryan Vogelsong to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Vogelsong missed over two months last season after being hit in the face by a pitch and posted a 4.81 ERA and 61/41 K/BB ratio over 82 1/3 innings with the Pirates. The 39-year-old provides some veteran insurance for the rotation and will attempt to win a roster spot in the spring.
Jan 11 - 8:31 AM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Ryan Vogelsong tossed five innings of one-run ball but the Pirates fell to the Cardinals on Sunday.
Vogelsong did his part, but Pittsburgh's bullpen went on to cough up nine runs in the afternoon defeat at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Vogelsong finishes the 2016 season with a 4.81 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 82 1/3 innings. He'll be a 39-year-old free agent this winter.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:31:00 PM
Twins release veteran SP Ryan Vogelsong
Mar 21 - 5:08 PM
Ryan Vogelsong gives up three runs
Mar 12 - 3:52 PM
Twins ink RHP Ryan Vogelsong to minors deal
Jan 11 - 8:31 AM
Vogelsong goes five steady innings in finale
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:31:00 PM
More Ryan Vogelsong Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Carrasco
CLE
(3153)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(2985)
3
J. Martinez
DET
(2514)
4
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2398)
5
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2393)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2266)
7
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2176)
8
D. Price
BOS
(2174)
9
G. Holland
COL
(2168)
10
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2085)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
24
14
3
7
0
1
82.1
80
51
44
40
61
0
0
4.81
1.46
Ryan Vogelsong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ryan Vogelsong's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Vogelsong's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ryan Vogelsong's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Altoona(EAST)
AA
2
2
1
0
0
11
8
3
3
2
4
0
0
2.455
.909
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
2
2
0
2
0
11
9
4
4
1
4
0
0
3.273
.909
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Dan Rohlfing
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Matt Hague
3
Ben Paulsen
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
Sidelined
Robbie Grossman (groin) is expected to be sidelined for the next 5-7 days.
Grossman was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game after experiencing tightness in his groin. It's not a strain, so he should be fine for the opening of the 2017 regular season as long as he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 20
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes shut out the Rays for five innings, striking out four, in the Twins' 4-2 victory Friday.
That's the first really positive outing for Hughes, who had given up seven runs and three homers in nine innings this spring. He's not close to 2014 form, and the Twins should be content if he's an adequate bottom-of-the-rotation starter this year.
Mar 17
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
Sidelined
Trevor May is expected to get a second opinion on his elbow on Tuesday.
May was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow about a week and a half ago. Tommy John surgery remains the most likely scenario here, but naturally he's getting another opinion before going through with such a procedure. Assuming Tommy John surgery is necessary, May would miss the entire 2017 season and would likely get a late start on the 2018 season, as well.
Mar 21
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
Sidelined
Ryan O'Rourke (elbow) is expected to begin the year on the disabled list.
The good news is that there's no structural damage in the elbow, but O'Rourke is dealing with a strained flexor mass. He'll be shut down for 10 days before trying to ramp things up.
Mar 21
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
The Twins will meet this week to come up with a plan for Glen Perkins (shoulder) moving forward.
Perkins, the coaching staff, and the medical staff will all be involved in the process. One recent report suggested that the club hasn't ruled out putting Perkins on the 60-day disabled list to begin the season. Either way, it doesn't sound like he's going to be ready in the early part of the season. Perkins is coming back from labrum surgery.
Mar 21
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Matt Belisle
Headlines
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Matthew Pouliot presents all of his favorite starting pitching picks, and a few of his lest favorite, in this week's Strike Zone.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
»
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
»
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
»
ST Daily: Injured Tiger's Paw
Mar 20
»
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
»
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
»
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
MLB Headlines
»
Twins release veteran SP Ryan Vogelsong
»
David Price (elbow) not cleared to throw yet
»
Gregorius (shoulder) shut down for two weeks
»
Escobar (abdominal) scratched from lineup
»
Report: Jays, Gibbons finalizing extension
»
White Sox announce Tim Anderson extension
»
Andre Ethier (back) has mild disc herniation
»
Seager (oblique) to play in minor league game
»
Giants concerned RP Smith has ligament damage
»
Keon Broxton (wrist) back in Tuesday's lineup
»
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
»
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved