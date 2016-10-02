Ryan Vogelsong | Starting Pitcher | #32 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (39) / 7/22/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Kutztown Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Twins released RHP Ryan Vogelsong; re-assigned RHPs Jake Reed and Raul Fernandez to minor league camp. Vogelsong wasn't going to make the rotation, so the Twins threw him a bone and gave him a little more time to find a job elsewhere. The 39-year-old's velocity was way down this spring and he posted a 7.27 ERA, so it's hard to see other teams lining up to sign him.

Ryan Vogelsong yielded three runs in 2 1/3 innings Sunday in a loss to the Pirates. The Trevor May injury gave Vogelsong's chances of making the Twins a big boost, but he still has some work to do to show he'll be worth carrying. He's allowed seven runs -- five earned -- and posted a 4/3 K/BB ratio in 6 2/3 innings.

Twins signed RHP Ryan Vogelsong to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Vogelsong missed over two months last season after being hit in the face by a pitch and posted a 4.81 ERA and 61/41 K/BB ratio over 82 1/3 innings with the Pirates. The 39-year-old provides some veteran insurance for the rotation and will attempt to win a roster spot in the spring. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune