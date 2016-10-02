Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Vogelsong | Starting Pitcher | #32

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/22/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Kutztown
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Twins released RHP Ryan Vogelsong; re-assigned RHPs Jake Reed and Raul Fernandez to minor league camp.
Vogelsong wasn't going to make the rotation, so the Twins threw him a bone and gave him a little more time to find a job elsewhere. The 39-year-old's velocity was way down this spring and he posted a 7.27 ERA, so it's hard to see other teams lining up to sign him. Mar 21 - 5:08 PM
More Ryan Vogelsong Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT2414370182.18051444061004.811.46
Ryan Vogelsong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ryan Vogelsong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Vogelsong's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Ryan Vogelsong's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Altoona(EAST)AA221001183324002.455.909
Indianapolis(INT)AAA220201194414003.273.909
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Dan Rohlfing
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Matt Hague
3Ben Paulsen
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Matt Belisle
 

 