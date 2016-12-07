Player Page

Ian Kinsler | Second Baseman | #3

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 6/22/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 17 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Dodgers view Ian Kinsler as a possible fallback option if the team is unable to acquire Brian Dozier.
The Dodgers have been linked to Dozier for quite some time but Cafardo is hearing the Twins are "having second thoughts" about moving him. Kinsler enjoyed a power surge last season, ripping 28 home runs while contributing a stellar .484 slugging percentage. The Tigers are looking to shed payroll and getting Kinsler's $11 million salary off the books would certainly accomplish that. The four-time All-Star has two years remaining on his current contract. Jan 14 - 11:51 PM
Source: Boston Globe
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
153618178294288311745115146.288.348.484.831
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001510001
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
3Brett Pill
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Tyler Collins
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Juan Perez
3Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Matt Boyd
7Sandy Baez
8Myles Jaye
9A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Mark Lowe
3Justin Wilson
4Alex Wilson
5Shane Greene
6Drew VerHagen
7Bruce Rondon
8Kyle Ryan
9Blaine Hardy
10Buck Farmer
11Chad Bell
12Daniel Stumpf
13Mike Pelfrey
14Edward Mujica
 

 