Ian Kinsler | Second Baseman | #3 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (34) / 6/22/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Missouri Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 17 (0) / TEX Contract: 2016: $14 million, 2017: $11 million, 2018: $10 million option ($5 million buyout)

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Dodgers view Ian Kinsler as a possible fallback option if the team is unable to acquire Brian Dozier. The Dodgers have been linked to Dozier for quite some time but Cafardo is hearing the Twins are "having second thoughts" about moving him. Kinsler enjoyed a power surge last season, ripping 28 home runs while contributing a stellar .484 slugging percentage. The Tigers are looking to shed payroll and getting Kinsler's $11 million salary off the books would certainly accomplish that. The four-time All-Star has two years remaining on his current contract. Source: Boston Globe

Tigers general manager Al Avila said Wednesday that trade interest in Ian Kinsler has died down. The Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough reported earlier on Wednesday that the Dodgers had checked in on Kinsler. They have shown reported interest in him at various points during the early offseason. Nothing came of that kicking of the tires, though, at least not yet. One potential sticking point, here: Kinsler's agent said in mid-November that he would only waive his partial no-trade clause if he is given a contract extension. Should the Tigers ultimately trade him, Dixon Machado would have a shot at the starting second base job. Machado would also have a shot at the starting shortstop job should the team move Jose Iglesias. Source: George Sipple on Twitter

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Dodgers are "kicking the proverbial tires" on Ian Kinsler and Brian Dozier. It doesn't appear that there is much smoke on either front at this juncture, though. Just who will start at second for the Dodgers come the beginning of spring training remains up in the air, as Chase Utley is currently a free agent. Kike Hernandez could be in for an increased role next season should the Dodgers be unable to fill the position via either a trade or free agency. Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter