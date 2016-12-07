Ian Kinsler | Second Baseman | #3

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Indians have been 'in touch' with Joey Bats
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tom Brady picked off twice as Pats advance
Edelman dices Texans for 8 grabs, 137 yards
Blount takes backseat to Lewis in Div. Round
Brock's latest meltdown: 3 INTs against Pats
Dion Lewis breaks out for 3 TDs as Pats roll
Pats WR Hogan leaves game with thigh injury
Seahawks fear torn ACL for Deshawn Shead
Falcons say 'no concern' over Julio's injury
Russ Wilson under siege as 'Hawks eliminated
Ryan plays at MVP level as Falcons advance
Julio Jones aggravates foot/toe ailment
Malcolm Mitchell (knee) inactive vs. Texans
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
Dose: What's under the Hood?
Jan 14
Mailbag: Hunting for Upside
Jan 13
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 13
Jan 13
Stew: What's Up, Buddy?
Jan 13
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Snyder: Rodney Hood has hyperextended knee
Jodie Meeks plays 38 minutes vs. Jazz
Elfrid Payton scores career-high 28 points
John Wall scores 25 points in win vs. Philly
Unprocessed: Jahlil Okafor scores 26 points
No Scrub: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scores 12
Devin Booker scores 39 points yet again
Ka-Wow: Kawhi Leonard scores career-high 38
Jimmy Butler fills the stat sheet in return
Anthony Davis scores 36 points in return
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) will start on Saturday
Evan Fournier (foot) out, Jodie Meeks starts
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
Chicago can't solve Holtby
Jan 14
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Curtis McElhinney wins in 1st start for TOR
H. Lundqvist steps in, not up in loss to Habs
Thomas Greiss gives up 7 in loss to Isles
Gustav Nyquist has 1G, 1A in win over Pens
Rinne continues dominance over Avalanche
David Krejci picks up 500th career point
Marchand explodes for 5 points vs Flyers
Tuukka Rask continues mastery over Flyers
Brayden Schenn extends point streak to five
Predators get James Neal back from IR
Maroon on fire for Oilers
Andrew Shaw will return vs. NYR on Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Watford draw on an emotional day at Vicarage
Costa-less Chelsea cruise at Leicester City
Vertonghen set for a spell on the sidelines
Foxes sit in 15th after falling to Chelsea
Costa furore is a storm in a coffee cup
Hernandez inspires Hull to victory with brace
Arsenal too much for the Swans, win 0-4
Barton steals headlines without controversy
Swans defense unCorked by Arsenal in 0-4 loss
Carroll bicycle kick goal highlights win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Myles Jaye
(S)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Jeff Ferrell
(R)
Joe Jimenez
(R)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Ruben Alaniz
(S)
Dominic Ficociello
(1B)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Brett Pill
(1B)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Sandy Baez
(S)
Michael Gerber
(OF)
Jason Krizan
(OF)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Chad Bell
(S)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Austin Green
(C)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Adam Ravenelle
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Evan Reed
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Grayson Greiner
(C)
James McCann
(C)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Dustin Molleken
(R)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
John Hicks
(1B)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Justin Wilson
(R)
William Cuevas
(R)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ian Kinsler | Second Baseman | #3
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 6/22/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 17 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $14 million, 2017: $11 million, 2018: $10 million option ($5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Dodgers view Ian Kinsler as a possible fallback option if the team is unable to acquire Brian Dozier.
The Dodgers have been linked to Dozier for quite some time but Cafardo is hearing the Twins are "having second thoughts" about moving him. Kinsler enjoyed a power surge last season, ripping 28 home runs while contributing a stellar .484 slugging percentage. The Tigers are looking to shed payroll and getting Kinsler's $11 million salary off the books would certainly accomplish that. The four-time All-Star has two years remaining on his current contract.
Jan 14 - 11:51 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
Tigers general manager Al Avila said Wednesday that trade interest in Ian Kinsler has died down.
The Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough reported earlier on Wednesday that the Dodgers had checked in on Kinsler. They have shown reported interest in him at various points during the early offseason. Nothing came of that kicking of the tires, though, at least not yet. One potential sticking point, here: Kinsler's agent said in mid-November that he would only waive his partial no-trade clause if he is given a contract extension. Should the Tigers ultimately trade him, Dixon Machado would have a shot at the starting second base job. Machado would also have a shot at the starting shortstop job should the team move Jose Iglesias.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Source:
George Sipple on Twitter
Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Dodgers are "kicking the proverbial tires" on Ian Kinsler and Brian Dozier.
It doesn't appear that there is much smoke on either front at this juncture, though. Just who will start at second for the Dodgers come the beginning of spring training remains up in the air, as Chase Utley is currently a free agent. Kike Hernandez could be in for an increased role next season should the Dodgers be unable to fill the position via either a trade or free agency.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 06:19:00 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Jay Franklin, the agent for Ian Kinsler, said that his client would only waive his partial no-trade clause if he is given a contract extension.
Earlier on Wednesday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Dodgers and Tigers were kicking around potentially working out a deal that would send Kinsler to Los Angeles. The veteran second baseman's no-trade clause is not a blanket one, but rather one of the 10-team variety. Said Franklin, "If one of the 10 teams happens to call and wants to talk about it, we’re open to talking about it. (But) they’re going to have to extend him for us to waive the no-trade." The Dodgers are one team on that partial list.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Source:
FOX Sports
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jan 14 - 11:51 PM
Ian Kinsler not drawing much trade interest
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Dodgers showing interest in Dozier, Kinsler
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 06:19:00 PM
Kinsler would waive NT clause with extension
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 05:31:00 PM
More Ian Kinsler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2316)
2
M. Smith
TB
(1816)
3
T. Plouffe
MIN
(1649)
4
M. Ramirez
CHC
(1564)
5
C. Rasmus
HOU
(1441)
6
T. Ross
SD
(1421)
7
J. Hammel
CHC
(1400)
8
B. Dozier
MIN
(1395)
9
D. Smyly
SEA
(1381)
10
S. Casilla
SF
(1297)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
153
618
178
29
4
28
83
117
45
115
14
6
.288
.348
.484
.831
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
151
0
0
0
1
Ian Kinsler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ian Kinsler's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ian Kinsler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ian Kinsler's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
3
Brett Pill
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Tyler Collins
CF
1
JaCoby Jones
2
Juan Perez
3
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Matt Boyd
7
Sandy Baez
8
Myles Jaye
9
A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Mark Lowe
3
Justin Wilson
4
Alex Wilson
5
Shane Greene
6
Drew VerHagen
Sidelined
Tigers activated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. VerHagen had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in August but is hoping to be ready for spring training.
Nov 4
7
Bruce Rondon
8
Kyle Ryan
9
Blaine Hardy
10
Buck Farmer
11
Chad Bell
12
Daniel Stumpf
13
Mike Pelfrey
14
Edward Mujica
Headlines
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
MLB Headlines
»
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
»
Indians have been 'in touch' with Joey Bats
»
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
»
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
»
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
»
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
»
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
»
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
»
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
»
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
»
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
»
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved