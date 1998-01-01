CC Sabathia | Starting Pitcher | #52 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (36) / 7/21/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 300 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (20) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $25 million, 2017: $25 million vesting option ($5 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

CC Sabathia gave up one run on three hits over 7 1/3 innings to beat the Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday. He struck out six batters and walked one. The only blemish on his day was a Jedd Gyorko solo homer in the eighth inning. Sabathia was lifted at that point having thrown 97 pitches. The 36-year-old seems reborn this year. He entered the game with a 1.64 ERA and managed to improve it. He moves to 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA after three starts. If you look under the hood things are not quite so pretty as he owns a weak 11:7 strikeout to walk ratio in 18 1/3 innings. He will face the Pirates on the road next.

CC Sabathia allowed three runs -- two earned -- over six innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Orioles. Sabathia wasn't as sharp today as he was in his 2017 debut last week versus the Rays, but he pitched well enough to keep the Yankees in the game and they pulled out a 7-3 victory with a couple late rallies. The big left-hander walked four and gave up six hits while striking out three, topping out at 98 pitches. He carries a 1.64 ERA through his first two starts with a rare matchup against the Cardinals coming next.

CC Sabathia held the Rays off the scoreboard for five innings in Tuesday’s 5-0 victory. It wasn’t exactly pretty, as Sabathia managed just two strikeouts and was pulled after needing 85 pitches to cover his five frames. However, the big left-hander yielded only three singles and a couple walks as he managed to keep the Rays off balance. Sabathia will face Tampa again in his next outing, with that one coming at Yankee Stadium.