Player Page

Weather | Roster

CC Sabathia | Starting Pitcher | #52

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/21/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 300
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (20) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

CC Sabathia gave up one run on three hits over 7 1/3 innings to beat the Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday.
He struck out six batters and walked one. The only blemish on his day was a Jedd Gyorko solo homer in the eighth inning. Sabathia was lifted at that point having thrown 97 pitches. The 36-year-old seems reborn this year. He entered the game with a 1.64 ERA and managed to improve it. He moves to 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA after three starts. If you look under the hood things are not quite so pretty as he owns a weak 11:7 strikeout to walk ratio in 18 1/3 innings. He will face the Pirates on the road next. Apr 15 - 5:11 PM
More CC Sabathia Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01001.29.5711131600100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYY22100011.093265001.641.36
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 15STL111007.131116001.23.55
Apr 9@ BAL110006.063243003.001.67
Apr 4@ TB111005.03002200.001.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3Pete Kozma
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
 

 