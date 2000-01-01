Player Page

Shin-Soo Choo | Designated Hitter | #17

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/13/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 207
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and five total RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.
Choo was an early star in this one. He whacked a three-run home run off Hisashi Iwakuma in the second inning, then came back around with a two-run double (also off Iwakuma) in the third inning. The oft-injured slugger needed a game like this, as he entered Sunday's contest holding a pitiful .229/.308/.229 triple-slash in 35 at-bats. This nice performance aside, he holds little fantasy value as matters currently stand. Apr 16 - 8:12 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667150101011000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
9358000244800.229.308.229.536
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000019
201600000434
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 16@ SEA13210151110000.667.7502.000
Apr 14@ SEA14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 13@ LAA15200011010000.400.400.400
Apr 12@ LAA15100000010000.200.200.200
Apr 11@ LAA13100000100000.333.500.333
Apr 8OAK14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 7OAK14200011110000.500.600.500
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
LF1Delino DeShields
2Jurickson Profar
3Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Tony Barnette
5Jose Leclerc
6Alex Claudio
7Dario Alvarez
8Mike Hauschild
9Jake Diekman
 

 