Shin-Soo Choo | Designated Hitter | #17 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (34) / 7/13/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 207 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $20 million, 2019: $21 million, 2020: $21 million, 2021: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and five total RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners. Choo was an early star in this one. He whacked a three-run home run off Hisashi Iwakuma in the second inning, then came back around with a two-run double (also off Iwakuma) in the third inning. The oft-injured slugger needed a game like this, as he entered Sunday's contest holding a pitiful .229/.308/.229 triple-slash in 35 at-bats. This nice performance aside, he holds little fantasy value as matters currently stand.

Shin-Soo Choo went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in Saturday's Cactus League date with the Royals. Choo doubled home two against Jason Hammel in what ended as a four-run second inning for the Rangers. The veteran is expected to serve as primary DH during the regular season. He is looking to bounce back from a nightmare 2016 campaign in which he hit the disabled list four times and managed to play in just 48 games.

Shin-Soo Choo was scratched from Wednesday's lineup after undergoing some dental work. It doesn't sound like something that will keep him out of action for long. Choo is projected to serve as the Rangers' primary designated hitter this season. Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter