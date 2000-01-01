Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Shin-Soo Choo homers, drives in five in loss
J.A. Happ scheduled to undergo MRI on elbow
Avisail Garcia whacks two-run homer in 10th
Kimbrel earns fifth save, Red Sox beat Rays
Ian Kennedy cruises through eight vs. Angels
Mondesi steals fifth base, scores winning run
Rich Hill leaves start with blister issue
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(DH)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Yu Darvish
(S)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Jared Burton
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Matt Bush
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Mike Hauschild
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Full Depth Charts
Shin-Soo Choo | Designated Hitter | #17
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 7/13/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 207
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $20 million, 2019: $21 million, 2020: $21 million, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and five total RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.
Choo was an early star in this one. He whacked a three-run home run off Hisashi Iwakuma in the second inning, then came back around with a two-run double (also off Iwakuma) in the third inning. The oft-injured slugger needed a game like this, as he entered Sunday's contest holding a pitiful .229/.308/.229 triple-slash in 35 at-bats. This nice performance aside, he holds little fantasy value as matters currently stand.
Apr 16 - 8:12 PM
Shin-Soo Choo went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in Saturday's Cactus League date with the Royals.
Choo doubled home two against Jason Hammel in what ended as a four-run second inning for the Rangers. The veteran is expected to serve as primary DH during the regular season. He is looking to bounce back from a nightmare 2016 campaign in which he hit the disabled list four times and managed to play in just 48 games.
Apr 1 - 4:47 PM
Shin-Soo Choo was scratched from Wednesday's lineup after undergoing some dental work.
It doesn't sound like something that will keep him out of action for long. Choo is projected to serve as the Rangers' primary designated hitter this season.
Mar 29 - 12:59 PM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Shin-Soo Choo appears likely to serve as the Rangers' primary designated hitter this season.
Choo, 34, was limited to just 48 games last season and increased time out of the DH spot could help him stay on the field. He has expressed reluctance to being a full-time DH, but the Rangers plan to use Mike Napoli as their primary first baseman and hold a competition for left field. "I'm not thinking about that situation," said Choo. "We just started Spring Training. We'll figure it out. I've always wanted what the team wants. That's what I play for. Maybe some day [Banister] will talk to me. He hasn't talked to me yet." Jurickson Profar, Ryan Rua, Delino DeShields, Travis Snider, and Jared Hoying are among the candidates for left field duties.
Feb 16 - 6:47 PM
Source:
Rangers.mlb.com
Shin-Soo Choo homers, drives in five in loss
Apr 16 - 8:12 PM
Shin-Soo Choo hits two-run double vs. Royals
Apr 1 - 4:47 PM
Choo scratched due to dental work
Mar 29 - 12:59 PM
Choo likely to serve as DH this season
Feb 16 - 6:47 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
1
5
0
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
9
35
8
0
0
0
2
4
4
8
0
0
.229
.308
.229
.536
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
1
9
2016
0
0
0
0
0
43
4
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 16
@ SEA
1
3
2
1
0
1
5
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
2.000
Apr 14
@ SEA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 13
@ LAA
1
5
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Apr 12
@ LAA
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Apr 11
@ LAA
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Apr 8
OAK
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 7
OAK
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
10-Day DL
Rangers placed C Brett Nicholas on the 10-day disabled list with a torn left meniscus.
Nicholas had surgery last month. He'll be sidelined until at least May.
Apr 2
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
10-Day DL
Rangers placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
He battled the shoulder issue for much of camp. It's unclear how long Alberto will be out.
Apr 2
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
10-Day DL
Adrian Beltre has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right calf.
Beltre opened the 2017 season on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain, and he was sent for an MRI after experiencing renewed tightness while trying to run on Saturday. The veteran third baseman is basically going to have to start over with his rehab, meaning we can safely rule him out for all of April. Joey Gallo has been filling in at third base for the Rangers and will continue to do so.
Apr 11
2
Joey Gallo
LF
1
Delino DeShields
2
Jurickson Profar
3
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
10-Day DL
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet) was scratched from a scheduled rehab start Wednesday due to back spasms.
Per the Rangers, these back spasms will set Ross back 5-7 days in his rehab. So long as this is not a lingering issue, though, he is drawing closer to making his 2017 debut. That could come at some point in early May. Ross is making his way back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome which he underwent in October.
Apr 12
7
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 60-day disabled list with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament.
Gonzalez will try resting and rehabbing first in an effort to avoid Tommy John surgery, but he'll miss multiple months even in a best-case scenario.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
Sidelined
The Rangers are hoping to have Matt Bush back this weekend after he missed the past three days with a shoulder issue.
According to the Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson, Bush is playing catch right now. He's not expected to pitch tonight, but he's questionable for Saturday and Sunday. If the shoulder issue proves to be a false alarm, then Bush could be a candidate for saves next week.
Apr 14
4
Tony Barnette
5
Jose Leclerc
6
Alex Claudio
7
Dario Alvarez
8
Mike Hauschild
9
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Brad Johnson covers his fantasy MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, April 17.
