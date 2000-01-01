Player Page

Ichiro Suzuki | Outfielder | #51

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (43) / 10/22/1973
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 174
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Ichiro Suzuki said that he wants to play until he is 50 years old.
The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer is the oldest active position player in majors. Among all players, only Bartolo Colon (50 days his senior) is older. Said Ichiro of the possibility of playing until 50, "Nobody knows what the future holds. But the way I feel, how I’m thinking, I feel like nothing can stop me from doing it." This past season, Ichiro saw 327 at-bats with the Marlins and hit .291/.354/.376 with 48 runs scored and 10 steals. He will once again serve as the team's fourth outfielder during the coming season. Mar 29 - 6:09 PM
Source: Miami Herald
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
14332795155122483042102.291.354.376.730
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000783
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
3Tomas Telis
4Ramon Cabrera
5Carlos Paulino
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3Ryan Jackson
4Austin Nola
5J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
2Yefri Perez
3Matt den Dekker
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
7Jose Urena
8Justin Nicolino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Brian Ellington
8Nick Wittgren
9Odrisamer Despaigne
10Hunter Cervenka
11Drew Steckenrider
12Brandon Cunniff
13Kyle Lobstein
14Frank Garces
 

 