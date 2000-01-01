Welcome,
Roster
Jeff Baker
(1B)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Jeff Locke
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Brandon Barnes
(OF)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Frank Garces
(R)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Jose Urena
(S)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
Cody Hall
(R)
Austin Nola
(SS)
Miguel Rojas
(2B)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Adam Conley
(S)
Steve Holm
(C)
Troy Patton
(R)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Brandon Cunniff
(R)
Ryan Jackson
(2B)
Carlos Paulino
(C)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Yefri Perez
(SS)
Dan Straily
(S)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(S)
Tom Koehler
(S)
David Phelps
(S)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Derek Dietrich
(2B)
Kyle Lobstein
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Ichiro Suzuki | Outfielder | #51
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
43
) / 10/22/1973
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 174
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $2 million, 2017: $2 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Ichiro Suzuki said that he wants to play until he is 50 years old.
The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer is the oldest active position player in majors. Among all players, only Bartolo Colon (50 days his senior) is older. Said Ichiro of the possibility of playing until 50, "Nobody knows what the future holds. But the way I feel, how I’m thinking, I feel like nothing can stop me from doing it." This past season, Ichiro saw 327 at-bats with the Marlins and hit .291/.354/.376 with 48 runs scored and 10 steals. He will once again serve as the team's fourth outfielder during the coming season.
Mar 29 - 6:09 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-3 on Sunday and is 9-for-16 over his last five games.
Ichiro had been 3-for-22 this spring before his recent surge. He'll open up as the Marlins' fourth outfielder again. Ideally, he won't need to play as often as he did last year.
Mar 26 - 3:33 PM
Ichiro Suzuki (knee, back) will return to Grapefruit League action as the DH on Sunday.
Assuming all goes well, he's slated to return to the outfield on Monday. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined since a collision with teammate Brandon Barnes during an outfield drill on Tuesday.
Mar 4 - 11:04 AM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Ichiro Suzuki is progressing nicely in his recovery from a bruised right knee and stiff back.
The veteran outfielder has been playing catch and doing light hitting drills the past couple of days and should return to full baseball activities soon. He sustained the injuries during a collision with teammate Brandon Barnes during an outfield drill on Tuesday.
Feb 25 - 11:52 AM
Source:
MLB.com
Ichiro Suzuki hoping to play until age 50
Mar 29 - 6:09 PM
Mar 29 - 6:09 PM
Ichiro hot over last five games
Mar 26 - 3:33 PM
Ichiro Suzuki will return to action on Sunday
Mar 4 - 11:04 AM
Mar 4 - 11:04 AM
Ichiro Suzuki (knee, back) progressing nicely
Feb 25 - 11:52 AM
Feb 25 - 11:52 AM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
143
327
95
15
5
1
22
48
30
42
10
2
.291
.354
.376
.730
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
78
3
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
4
Ramon Cabrera
5
Carlos Paulino
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
Sidelined
Dee Gordon is expected to miss a couple of days after having a wisdom tooth removed.
Gordon should be back to normal within the next couple of days. He'll be fine for Opening Day.
Mar 28
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Miguel Rojas
3
Ryan Jackson
4
Austin Nola
5
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
Sidelined
Martin Prado (hamstring) is expected to do some baseball activities on Thursday.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Prado felt better Monday than he has since injuring his right hamstring nearly two weeks ago. While he's making progress, he's expected to require a stint on the disabled list. Derek Dietrich will fill in at third base to begin the year.
Mar 28
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
2
Yefri Perez
3
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
Sidelined
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said there's no timetable for Jeff Locke's (biceps) return.
Locke recently threw a 15-pitch bullpen session and is due for another one in a few days. "Everything is progressing still," said Mattingly. "And that's our main thing with him, start building him up." After Locke gets a few bullpens under his belt, he'll likely advance to a minor league rehab assignment. The ex-Pirate is primed for a long relief role this season and could make a few starts here and there.
Mar 25
7
Jose Urena
8
Justin Nicolino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Brian Ellington
8
Nick Wittgren
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
Sidelined
Odrisamer Despaigne (oblique) will be shut down for the next week.
Despaigne tweaked his oblique during an appearance on Thursday. It shouldn't affect his availability for the start of the season as long as he can avoid a setback.
Mar 3
10
Hunter Cervenka
11
Drew Steckenrider
12
Brandon Cunniff
13
Kyle Lobstein
14
Frank Garces
