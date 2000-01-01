Ichiro Suzuki | Outfielder | #51 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (43) / 10/22/1973 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 174 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2 million, 2017: $2 million club option ($500,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Ichiro Suzuki said that he wants to play until he is 50 years old. The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer is the oldest active position player in majors. Among all players, only Bartolo Colon (50 days his senior) is older. Said Ichiro of the possibility of playing until 50, "Nobody knows what the future holds. But the way I feel, how I’m thinking, I feel like nothing can stop me from doing it." This past season, Ichiro saw 327 at-bats with the Marlins and hit .291/.354/.376 with 48 runs scored and 10 steals. He will once again serve as the team's fourth outfielder during the coming season. Source: Miami Herald

Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-3 on Sunday and is 9-for-16 over his last five games. Ichiro had been 3-for-22 this spring before his recent surge. He'll open up as the Marlins' fourth outfielder again. Ideally, he won't need to play as often as he did last year.

Ichiro Suzuki (knee, back) will return to Grapefruit League action as the DH on Sunday. Assuming all goes well, he's slated to return to the outfield on Monday. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined since a collision with teammate Brandon Barnes during an outfield drill on Tuesday. Source: Joe Frisaro on Twitter