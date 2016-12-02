Player Page

Albert Pujols | Designated Hitter | #5

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (37) / 1/16/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Maple Woods (MO) CC
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 13 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day.
Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, an injury that has bothered the 10-time All-Star throughout his 30s. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign. Jan 24 - 5:18 PM
Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1525931591903111971497540.268.323.457.780
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160280000123
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1C.J. Cron
2Luis Valbuena
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8Alex Meyer
9Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Eduardo Paredes
11Keynan Middleton
12Justin Miller
 

 