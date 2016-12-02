Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Alex Meyer
(S)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Nate Smith
(S)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Justin Miller
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Mike Morin
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
John Lamb
(S)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Daniel Wright
(S)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Albert Pujols | Designated Hitter | #5
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 1/16/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Maple Woods (MO) CC
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 13 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $25 million, 2017: $26 million, 2018: $27 million, 2019: $28 million, 2020: $29 million, 2021: $30 million. Contract also includes 10-year, $10 million personal services clause.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day.
Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, an injury that has bothered the 10-time All-Star throughout his 30s. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign.
Jan 24 - 5:18 PM
Source:
Bill Shaikin on Twitter
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Albert Pujols (foot) has begun physical therapy.
Pujols underwent surgery in December on his right plantar fascia. He's expected to be limited for the start of spring training and might not be ready for Opening Day. Pujols turns 37 next week and batted .268/.323/.457 with 31 homers and 119 RBI over 152 games last season. He's now halfway through his megadeal with the Angels, but he's still owed $140 million over the next five years.
Jan 10 - 9:40 AM
Source:
Orange County Register
Albert Pujols underwent successful surgery on Friday to release his right plantar fascia.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in North Carolina. The typical recovery time for this surgery is estimated at four months, which will impact his availability early in spring training as well as his regular off-season routine. This news should push Pujols down a couple of rounds in early fantasy drafts.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 07:54:00 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Angels on Twitter
Angels manager Mike Scioscia announced Friday that Albert Pujols (foot) has been shut down for the remainder of the 2016 season.
The 36-year-old slugger has battled plantar fasciitis throughout the season, and at this point it seems like a wise call to simply let him rest and start the recovery process. Pujols also said that he plans to return as a first baseman next season, as he doesn't enjoy serving as the DH full-time. He finishes the season hitting .268/.323/.457 with 31 homers and 119 RBI in 152 games. It's his highest RBI total since his MVP campaign in 2009 with the Cardinals.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 06:42:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Jan 24 - 5:18 PM
Pujols (foot) has begun physical therapy
Jan 10 - 9:40 AM
Albert Pujols undergoes surgery on right foot
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 07:54:00 PM
Angels shut Pujols down for remainder of 2016
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 06:42:00 PM
More Albert Pujols Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
152
593
159
19
0
31
119
71
49
75
4
0
.268
.323
.457
.780
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
28
0
0
0
0
123
Albert Pujols's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Albert Pujols's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Albert Pujols's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Albert Pujols's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
C.J. Cron
2
Luis Valbuena
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day.
Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, an injury that has bothered the 10-time All-Star throughout his 30s. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign.
Jan 24
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels and RHP Garrett Richards avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.85 million contract.
Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to elbow issues but opted against Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.
Jan 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
8
Alex Meyer
9
Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Justin Miller
