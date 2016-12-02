Albert Pujols | Designated Hitter | #5 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (37) / 1/16/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Maple Woods (MO) CC Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 13 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $25 million, 2017: $26 million, 2018: $27 million, 2019: $28 million, 2020: $29 million, 2021: $30 million. Contract also includes 10-year, $10 million personal services clause. Share: Tweet

Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day. Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, an injury that has bothered the 10-time All-Star throughout his 30s. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign. Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Albert Pujols (foot) has begun physical therapy. Pujols underwent surgery in December on his right plantar fascia. He's expected to be limited for the start of spring training and might not be ready for Opening Day. Pujols turns 37 next week and batted .268/.323/.457 with 31 homers and 119 RBI over 152 games last season. He's now halfway through his megadeal with the Angels, but he's still owed $140 million over the next five years. Source: Orange County Register

Albert Pujols underwent successful surgery on Friday to release his right plantar fascia. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in North Carolina. The typical recovery time for this surgery is estimated at four months, which will impact his availability early in spring training as well as his regular off-season routine. This news should push Pujols down a couple of rounds in early fantasy drafts. Source: Los Angeles Angels on Twitter