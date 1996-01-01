Player Page

Joaquin Benoit | Relief Pitcher | #53

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/26/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 250
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1996 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Monday that Joaquin Benoit will be the team's closer for the time being.
Jeanmar Gomez being booted from the role seemed to be a foregone conclusion, it was just a matter of whether Mackanin went with Hector Neris or Benoit as the replacement. He's elected to go with the 39-year-old Benoit, who posted a 2.81 ERA with over a strikeout per inning in 2016 and who has tossed three scoreless frames to start 2017. Neris is undoubtedly the most talented guy in the Phillies' bullpen and could eventually get a shot, but Philly probably considered his arbitration cost here. Benoit should do just fine in the role and is obviously worth picking up in all fantasy formats. Apr 10 - 4:19 PM
Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI3000023.01001400.00.67
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 9WAS100001.01000100.001.00
Apr 7WAS100001.00001100.001.00
Apr 3@ CIN100001.00000200.00.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vince Velasquez
6Zach Eflin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Adam Morgan
 

 