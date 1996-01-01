Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
David Wright (shoulder) resumes throwing
Buster Posey exits game after getting beaned
Jackie Bradley (knee) headed to disabled list
Joaquin Benoit named new Phillies closer
Sanchez (biceps) expected to miss four weeks
Pineda Ks 11 in dominant victory over Rays
Piscotty (knee) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Trea Turner (hamstring) goes on 10-day DL
Tommy Joseph not in Monday's lineup
Sonny Gray (lat) to throw to hitters Thu.
Justin Upton out Monday with back tightness
Cardinals activate Rosenthal from 10-day DL
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Daniel Nava
(1B)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hector Neris
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Andres Blanco
(SS)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Joaquin Benoit | Relief Pitcher | #53
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 7/26/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1996 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $7.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Monday that Joaquin Benoit will be the team's closer for the time being.
Jeanmar Gomez being booted from the role seemed to be a foregone conclusion, it was just a matter of whether Mackanin went with Hector Neris or Benoit as the replacement. He's elected to go with the 39-year-old Benoit, who posted a 2.81 ERA with over a strikeout per inning in 2016 and who has tossed three scoreless frames to start 2017. Neris is undoubtedly the most talented guy in the Phillies' bullpen and could eventually get a shot, but Philly probably considered his arbitration cost here. Benoit should do just fine in the role and is obviously worth picking up in all fantasy formats.
Apr 10 - 4:19 PM
Source:
Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Joaquin Benoit returned to the mound Tuesday and pitched a scoreless innings despite hitting two batters and walking another.
Benoit pitched like someone who hadn't worked in a game in 17 days, probably because he hadn't. The veteran setup man had been sidelined by an infection in his neck.
Mar 14 - 4:14 PM
Joaquin Benoit hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game in over a week due to an infection in the beck of his neck.
It doesn't sound like a big deal, but Benoit was coy when asked Monday whether he'll pitch in a game soon, saying, "we’ll see Tuesday." Jeanmar Gomez is expected to get the first shot to close for the Phillies, but Hector Neris and Benoit should be in the mix.
Mar 6 - 8:16 PM
Source:
PhillyVoice.com
Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer considers Joaquin Benoit the favorite to close for the Phillies this season.
Jeanmar Gomez saved 37 games for the Phils in 2016, but he faded down the stretch and he's expected to have a different role in 2017. Hector Neris might be the team's most talented reliever, but he could be kept in a setup role for now. Benoit is 39 and got off to a rough start last season in Seattle, but he finished strong after going to Toronto with a 0.38 ERA across 25 appearances. Philly's goal is probably for Benoit to have a nice first half in the closer role and then trade him at the deadline.
Jan 22 - 9:22 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News
Joaquin Benoit named new Phillies closer
Apr 10 - 4:19 PM
Apr 10 - 4:19 PM
Joaquin Benoit returns to mound
Mar 14 - 4:14 PM
Joaquin Benoit dealing with infection in neck
Mar 6 - 8:16 PM
Mar 6 - 8:16 PM
Benoit the favorite to close for Phillies?
Jan 22 - 9:22 AM
Jan 22 - 9:22 AM
More Joaquin Benoit Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PHI
3
0
0
0
0
2
3.0
1
0
0
1
4
0
0
.00
.67
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 9
WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 7
WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 3
@ CIN
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
2
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
Sidelined
Jeremy Hellickson was lifted from Sunday's start versus the Nationals with a right forearm cramp.
Hellickson shut out the Nats for the first five innings but then had to leave after throwing a few warm-up pitches prior to the sixth. If it's indeed just a cramp it shouldn't be a big deal, but it's possible Hellickson still needs to be examined further. The Phillies should have more on his status after the game.
Apr 9
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Clay Buchholz
5
Vince Velasquez
6
Zach Eflin
10-Day DL
Zach Eflin (knees) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Thursday.
Eflin has dealt with continued tendinitis in both knees even after having surgery last August in hopes of fixing the issue. It might be something he's just going to have to pitch with, and it looks like he's ready to try things out in a game. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley once deemed ready.
Apr 6
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Joaquin Benoit
2
Hector Neris
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Adam Morgan
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
