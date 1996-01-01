Joaquin Benoit | Relief Pitcher | #53 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (39) / 7/26/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 250 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1996 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Monday that Joaquin Benoit will be the team's closer for the time being. Jeanmar Gomez being booted from the role seemed to be a foregone conclusion, it was just a matter of whether Mackanin went with Hector Neris or Benoit as the replacement. He's elected to go with the 39-year-old Benoit, who posted a 2.81 ERA with over a strikeout per inning in 2016 and who has tossed three scoreless frames to start 2017. Neris is undoubtedly the most talented guy in the Phillies' bullpen and could eventually get a shot, but Philly probably considered his arbitration cost here. Benoit should do just fine in the role and is obviously worth picking up in all fantasy formats. Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter

Joaquin Benoit returned to the mound Tuesday and pitched a scoreless innings despite hitting two batters and walking another. Benoit pitched like someone who hadn't worked in a game in 17 days, probably because he hadn't. The veteran setup man had been sidelined by an infection in his neck.

Joaquin Benoit hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game in over a week due to an infection in the beck of his neck. It doesn't sound like a big deal, but Benoit was coy when asked Monday whether he'll pitch in a game soon, saying, "we’ll see Tuesday." Jeanmar Gomez is expected to get the first shot to close for the Phillies, but Hector Neris and Benoit should be in the mix. Source: PhillyVoice.com