Josh Hamilton | Outfielder | #32 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (35) / 5/21/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 240 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $30 million, 2017: $30 million, 2018: Free Agent

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that there's a "good chance" the Rangers re-sign Josh Hamilton to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Wilson says the Rangers' doctors cleared Hamilton after examining his surgically-repaired left knee on Thursday. The former MVP is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training, although that's certainly no given considering his knee issues the last two seasons. Hamilton will turn 36 in May and hasn't been very productive the last few years when healthy. It would be a surprise if he's a major contributor in 2017. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Wednesday that the club plans to watch Josh Hamilton (knee) work out before Christmas. Hamilton has received clearance from doctors after undergoing surgery in June to repair an ACL injury and arterial and meniscus cartilage in his left knee. He was released by the Rangers in August, but they haven't ruled out a reunion. He'd probably have to settle for a spring training invite at this point. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter

Rangers activated OF Josh Hamilton from the 60-day disabled list; placed him on unconditional release waivers. Hamilton underwent surgery in June for an ACL injury and to repair arterial and meniscus cartilage in his left knee. The 35-year-old outfielder is still owed $28.4 million in 2017, but the Angels are on the hook for most of that. He didn't appear in a single game this season and will turn 36 years old next May. It probably won't be a very fruitful free agent market for him.