Josh Hamilton | Outfielder | #32

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/21/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that there's a "good chance" the Rangers re-sign Josh Hamilton to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Wilson says the Rangers' doctors cleared Hamilton after examining his surgically-repaired left knee on Thursday. The former MVP is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training, although that's certainly no given considering his knee issues the last two seasons. Hamilton will turn 36 in May and hasn't been very productive the last few years when healthy. It would be a surprise if he's a major contributor in 2017. Dec 23 - 4:41 PM
Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Frisco(TEX)AA120000000000.000.000.000
