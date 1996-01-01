R.A. Dickey | Starting Pitcher | #19 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (42) / 10/29/1974 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Tennessee Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 1 (18) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $8 million club option ($500,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

R.A. Dickey was removed from his start Thursday against the Mets due to a left quad spasm. Dickey allowed three runs -- two earned -- over five innings before his departure. If it's truly just a spasm, the veteran knuckleballer should be fine for his next scheduled start. Source: David O'Brien on Twitter

R.A. Dickey allowed three runs over seven innings in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday. It was a bit of a tough-luck night for Dickey, who gave up just three hits while walking two but still ended up on the losing end. After an ugly first start of the year he's now turned in two pretty good ones his last two turns. He'll carry a 1-2 record and 3.86 ERA into a start against one of his former teams, the Mets, on Wednesday.

R.A. Dickey limited the Padres to two runs over six innings in a win Saturday. Things got a little dicey in the second inning, when Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges connected for back-to-back solo homers, but Dickey was otherwise spotless in earning his first win with the Braves. The knuckleballer struck out six while walking one on the evening. He's now 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA through two starts this year, and Dickey will get a taste of division play when the Braves host the Nationals on Thursday.