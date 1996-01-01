Player Page

R.A. Dickey | Starting Pitcher | #19

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (42) / 10/29/1974
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 1 (18) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
R.A. Dickey was removed from his start Thursday against the Mets due to a left quad spasm.
Dickey allowed three runs -- two earned -- over five innings before his departure. If it's truly just a spasm, the veteran knuckleballer should be fine for his next scheduled start. Apr 27 - 3:44 PM
Source: David O'Brien on Twitter
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final15.01003.601.4003252300000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ATL33120018.219118713003.861.39
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 27@ NYM111005.053223003.601.40
Apr 20WAS110107.033323003.86.71
Apr 15SD111006.072216003.001.33
Apr 8@ PIT110105.296344004.762.29
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
3Lane Adams
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Eric O'Flaherty
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
12Matt Wisler
13Jason Motte
 

 