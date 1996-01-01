Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Harvey loses command, velocity in loss
Braves' Dickey leaves start with quad spasm
Pedroia (knee, ankle) returns to lineup Thurs
Altuve (head) remains out Thursday vs. CLE
George Springer (hamstring) still out Thurs.
Cespedes diagnosed with a pulled hamstring
Rich Hill (hand) may return to a bullpen role
LAD promote Julio Urias for Thursday start
Zimmerman, Rendon not in Nats lineup Thurs.
Reds activate C Devin Mesoraco from the DL
CarGo out of lineup on Thursday afternoon
Aaron Sanchez (finger) set to return Sunday
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Lane Adams
(OF)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jace Peterson
(OF)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(R)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Jason Motte
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Joe Wieland
(S)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Matt Wisler
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
R.A. Dickey | Starting Pitcher | #19
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 10/29/1974
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
1996 / Rd. 1 (18) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $8 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
R.A. Dickey was removed from his start Thursday against the Mets due to a left quad spasm.
Dickey allowed three runs -- two earned -- over five innings before his departure. If it's truly just a spasm, the veteran knuckleballer should be fine for his next scheduled start.
Apr 27 - 3:44 PM
Source:
David O'Brien on Twitter
R.A. Dickey allowed three runs over seven innings in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday.
It was a bit of a tough-luck night for Dickey, who gave up just three hits while walking two but still ended up on the losing end. After an ugly first start of the year he's now turned in two pretty good ones his last two turns. He'll carry a 1-2 record and 3.86 ERA into a start against one of his former teams, the Mets, on Wednesday.
Apr 20 - 10:59 PM
R.A. Dickey limited the Padres to two runs over six innings in a win Saturday.
Things got a little dicey in the second inning, when Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges connected for back-to-back solo homers, but Dickey was otherwise spotless in earning his first win with the Braves. The knuckleballer struck out six while walking one on the evening. He's now 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA through two starts this year, and Dickey will get a taste of division play when the Braves host the Nationals on Thursday.
Apr 16 - 12:36 AM
R.A. Dickey gave up six runs -- three earned -- in 5 2/3 innings and was charged with a loss against the Pirates on Saturday.
This was Dickey's first start as a Brave and it didn't go well. He surrendered nine hits and issued four free passes. His teammates contributed to his woes by making two errors and allowing a passed ball -- all of which allowed runs to score. He gave up two runs in the second, two runs in the third and two runs in the sixth before being lifted after 109 pitches. He helped himself at the plate by singling in two runs to open the scoring in the second inning, but it wasn't enough to save the day.
Apr 8 - 10:52 PM
Braves' Dickey leaves start with quad spasm
Apr 27 - 3:44 PM
Apr 27 - 3:44 PM
Dickey turns in quality start against Nats
Apr 20 - 10:59 PM
Apr 20 - 10:59 PM
Dickey holds Padres to two runs in victory
Apr 16 - 12:36 AM
Apr 16 - 12:36 AM
Dickey gives up six runs in 5 2/3 innings
Apr 8 - 10:52 PM
Apr 8 - 10:52 PM
More R.A. Dickey Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
5.0
1
0
0
3.60
1.400
3
2
5
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ATL
3
3
1
2
0
0
18.2
19
11
8
7
13
0
0
3.86
1.39
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 27
@ NYM
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
5
3
2
2
3
0
0
3.60
1.40
Apr 20
WAS
1
1
0
1
0
7.0
3
3
3
2
3
0
0
3.86
.71
Apr 15
SD
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
7
2
2
1
6
0
0
3.00
1.33
Apr 8
@ PIT
1
1
0
1
0
5.2
9
6
3
4
4
0
0
4.76
2.29
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
Sidelined
Brandon Phillips (groin) said Thursday morning that he doesn't anticipate needing a 10-day disabled list stint.
Phillips made an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Mets after suffering a strained left groin, but it's thought to be relatively minor. The veteran second baseman told reporters he's aiming to play this weekend in Milwaukee, even if trainers have to wrap him "like a Chipotle burrito."
Apr 27
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
10-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Micah Johnson on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with a fractured left wrist.
Johnson had surgery on the wrist last month and he will be on the shelf for a while. He figures to get moved to the 60-day DL eventually.
Apr 2
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
3
Lane Adams
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
Sidelined
R.A. Dickey was removed from his start Thursday against the Mets due to a left quad spasm.
Dickey allowed three runs -- two earned -- over five innings before his departure. If it's truly just a spasm, the veteran knuckleballer should be fine for his next scheduled start.
Apr 27
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
10-Day DL
Mauricio Cabrera (elbow) will pitch in an extended spring training game on Friday.
Cabrera threw live batting practice on Tuesday as he continues to ramp up his recovery efforts. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow near the end of spring training. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Cabrera could embark on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett next week, with a return by the beginning of May very much in play assuming no setbacks.
Apr 19
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Daniel Winkler on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Winkler required surgery last April for a right elbow fracture and is still working through the rehab process. The 26-year-old could be an option for the major league bullpen at some point in the first half if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 8
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain.
Jason Hursh has been called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move to fill the vacant bullpen spot. Roe had allowed four runs -- two earned -- in two innings of relief for Atlanta.
Apr 12
9
Eric O'Flaherty
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
12
Matt Wisler
13
Jason Motte
Waiver Wired: You Need Yuli
Apr 27
In this week's Waiver Wired. D.J. Short discusses Cody Bellinger's arrival and the hot-hitting Yuli Gurriel.
