Victor Martinez | Designated Hitter | #41 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (38) / 12/23/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 1996 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $18 million, 2017: $18 million, 2018: $18 million, 2019: Free Agent

Victor Martinez needed surgery in October for a sports hernia. Tigers general manager Al Avila made that revelation on Thursday afternoon. V-Mart is almost fully recovered by this point and should be ready for the start of the 2017 regular season, though he figures to be eased into activities this spring for precautionary reasons. The veteran designated hitter has slashed .270/.329/.427 with 38 homers and 150 RBI in 274 games since re-signing with the Tigers for four years, $68 million in 2014. Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter

Teams are "sniffing around" on Victor Martinez, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. The Tigers are looking to cut payroll this offseason and they can accomplish that by trading Martinez, who still has two years and $36 million remaining on his contract. V-Mart has 10-5 rights, meaning he can veto any potential trade. The soon-to-be 38-year-old hit a respectable .289 with 27 HR and 86 RBI this past season. Source: Boston Globe

Victor Martinez hit a three-run homer off the bench in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins. Martinez is back in the starting lineup for game two tonight. He missed three starts with a swollen knee.