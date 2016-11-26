Victor Martinez | Designated Hitter | #41

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cousins says he would play under tag again
Jadeveon Clowney undergoes scope on left knee
Jags GM: 'We can win a Super Bowl with Blake'
McCarthy hints DC Dom Capers will return
McCarthy would 'love to see' Lacy re-signed
Packers confirm Ty Montgomery staying at RB
New DBs coach thinks Revis can play safety
Skins' goal is 'long-term' deal with Cousins
Dolphins meeting with Stills' reps in Mobile
Hue: No 'conclusions' about RG3's future
Mark Dominik emerges as 49ers GM candidate
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Emmanuel Mudiay (lower back) out Thursday
Evan Fournier (foot) misses practice again
Rodney Hood goes through shootaround
Knicks reach out to BOS, LAC about Carmelo
Avery Bradley (Achilles) likely a week away
Monta Ellis (ankle) is probable for Thursday
Russell Westbrook drops 23rd triple-double
Mason Plumlee w/ third straight double-double
Steven Adams scores 20 points in full line
Lou Williams scores game-high 31 pts in loss
Ivica Zubac gets 12 & 10 w/ three blocks Wed
Jimmy Butler scores 40 points in loss to ATL
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
Dose:Shutout, Shutout, Shutout
Jan 26
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anders Nilsson is likely to start on Thursday
NHL hands Brad Marchand a $10,000 fine
Patric Hornqvist (LBI) is game-time decision
Semyon Varlamov has been shutdown for 2016-17
T.J. Oshie (personal) won't play on Thursday
Keith Kinkaid will start Thursday vs Capitals
NHL puts Cam Atkinson on All-Star roster
Scott Darling gets the nod against Winnipeg
Curtis McElhinney will start Thursday vs. PHI
Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday
Cam Talbot gets 4th SO in win over Ducks
Sven Baertschi scores twice in win over Avs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kaufman a late WD at Farmers Insurance Open
Dredge shoots 64; surges into lead in Doha
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NCAA hasn't ruled on Davis' medical waiver
WKU's Lamp sprains ankle, out for Senior Bowl
Etta-Tawo dealing with a dislocated finger?
Engram says he received 6th round grades
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Slimani returns from AFCON with injury
Mahrez available for FA Cup fourth round
Middlesbrough trio ruled out for FA Cup tie
Karanka on transfer window latest
Race to sign Robert Snodgrass intensifies
Guzan signs pre-contract with Atlanta United
Watford signs forward Mauro Zarate
Swansea ties down Routledge with new deal
Burnley midfielder will miss most of 2017
Arsenal ready to welcome Walcott back
Tottenham trio to miss FA Cup fourth round
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Myles Jaye
(S)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Jeff Ferrell
(R)
Joe Jimenez
(R)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Ruben Alaniz
(S)
Dominic Ficociello
(1B)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Brett Pill
(1B)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Sandy Baez
(S)
Michael Gerber
(OF)
Jason Krizan
(OF)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Chad Bell
(S)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Austin Green
(C)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Adam Ravenelle
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Grayson Greiner
(C)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Evan Reed
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
Dustin Molleken
(R)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
John Hicks
(1B)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
William Cuevas
(R)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Victor Martinez | Designated Hitter | #41
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 12/23/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1996 / UDFA / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $18 million, 2017: $18 million, 2018: $18 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Victor Martinez needed surgery in October for a sports hernia.
Tigers general manager Al Avila made that revelation on Thursday afternoon. V-Mart is almost fully recovered by this point and should be ready for the start of the 2017 regular season, though he figures to be eased into activities this spring for precautionary reasons. The veteran designated hitter has slashed .270/.329/.427 with 38 homers and 150 RBI in 274 games since re-signing with the Tigers for four years, $68 million in 2014.
Jan 26 - 1:56 PM
Source:
Anthony Fenech on Twitter
Teams are "sniffing around" on Victor Martinez, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.
The Tigers are looking to cut payroll this offseason and they can accomplish that by trading Martinez, who still has two years and $36 million remaining on his contract. V-Mart has 10-5 rights, meaning he can veto any potential trade. The soon-to-be 38-year-old hit a respectable .289 with 27 HR and 86 RBI this past season.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 09:26:00 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
Victor Martinez hit a three-run homer off the bench in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Martinez is back in the starting lineup for game two tonight. He missed three starts with a swollen knee.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 06:54:00 PM
Victor Martinez (knee) is out again for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Twins.
V-Mart is still getting over some right knee swelling, though he could play in the 8:10 p.m. ET nightcap. Miguel Cabrera will take a turn at DH in Game 1 versus Twins left-hander Pat Dean, with Jarrod Saltalamacchia drawing a start at first base.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 01:14:00 PM
Source:
Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Jan 26 - 1:56 PM
Cafardo: Teams 'sniffing around' on V-Mart
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 09:26:00 PM
Victor Martinez hits three-run homer
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 06:54:00 PM
V-Mart (knee) out for Game 1 against Twins
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 01:14:00 PM
More Victor Martinez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Ventura
KC
(3194)
2
L. Valbuena
LAA
(3010)
3
C. Carter
MLW
(2957)
4
T. Ross
TEX
(2872)
5
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2811)
6
M. Napoli
CLE
(2635)
7
L. Forsythe
LA
(2588)
8
T. Cahill
SD
(2154)
9
J. Johnson
SF
(2104)
10
J. Loney
TEX
(1924)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
154
553
160
22
0
27
86
65
50
90
0
0
.289
.351
.476
.826
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
5
0
0
0
0
138
Victor Martinez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Victor Martinez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Victor Martinez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Victor Martinez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
3
Brett Pill
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Matt Boyd
7
Sandy Baez
8
Myles Jaye
9
A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Mark Lowe
3
Justin Wilson
4
Alex Wilson
5
Shane Greene
6
Drew VerHagen
Sidelined
Drew VerHagen (shoulder) will throw off a mound next week.
It will be the first time he's thrown off a mound since undergoing thoracic outlet surgery in August. The right-hander seems to be making good progress and could be ready for the start of spring training. VerHagen wasn't much help last year, producing an ugly 7.11 ERA over 19 relief outings.
Jan 21
7
Bruce Rondon
8
Kyle Ryan
9
Blaine Hardy
10
Buck Farmer
11
Chad Bell
12
Daniel Stumpf
13
Mike Pelfrey
14
Edward Mujica
Headlines
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
At long last, the Dodgers have found a second baseman. Nick Nelson discusses their trade and more in the latest Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
»
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
»
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
»
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
MLB Headlines
»
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
»
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
»
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
»
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
»
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
»
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
»
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
»
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
»
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
»
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
»
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
»
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved