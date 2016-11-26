Player Page

Victor Martinez | Designated Hitter | #41

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (38) / 12/23/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1996 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Victor Martinez needed surgery in October for a sports hernia.
Tigers general manager Al Avila made that revelation on Thursday afternoon. V-Mart is almost fully recovered by this point and should be ready for the start of the 2017 regular season, though he figures to be eased into activities this spring for precautionary reasons. The veteran designated hitter has slashed .270/.329/.427 with 38 homers and 150 RBI in 274 games since re-signing with the Tigers for four years, $68 million in 2014. Jan 26 - 1:56 PM
Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
154553160220278665509000.289.351.476.826
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016050000138
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
3Brett Pill
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Matt Boyd
7Sandy Baez
8Myles Jaye
9A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Mark Lowe
3Justin Wilson
4Alex Wilson
5Shane Greene
6Drew VerHagen
7Bruce Rondon
8Kyle Ryan
9Blaine Hardy
10Buck Farmer
11Chad Bell
12Daniel Stumpf
13Mike Pelfrey
14Edward Mujica
 

 