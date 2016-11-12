Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brandon Phillips | Second Baseman | #4

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (35) / 6/28/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 208
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 2 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, Brandon Phillips vetoed a trade to the Braves in November.
This is the third time in the last two offseasons that Phillips has exercised his 10-and-5 rights, as he blocked deals to the Nationals and Diamondbacks last winter. Phillips is from Stone Mountain, Georgia and owns a home in Atlanta, so Rosenthal writes that the Reds were surprised that he rejected the deal. Of course, it's within his right to do so. According to Rosenthal, Phillips would want the team to address "certain, unspecified issues" before waiving his no-trade protection. It's an awkward situation, especially as the Reds try to find playing time for Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera in their middle infield. The Braves were in talks with the Reds at the same time they were pursuing Sean Rodriguez. They cooled on Phillips after signing Rodriguez and it's unlikely talks will be revived at this point. Phillips, 35, has one year and $14 million remaining on his contract. Jan 5 - 9:42 PM
Source: FOX Sports
More Brandon Phillips Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1415501603411164741868148.291.320.416.736
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001380003
Brandon Phillips's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Brandon Phillips's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brandon Phillips's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Brandon Phillips's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Brandon Phillips
SS1Zack Cozart
2Jose Peraza
3B1Eugenio Suarez
2Richie Shaffer
LF1Adam Duvall
2Steve Selsky
3Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Aristides Aquino
3Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Dan Straily
5Tim Adleman
6Robert Stephenson
7Cody Reed
8Nick Travieso
9Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Tony Cingrani
4Drew Storen
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Ariel Hernandez
9Lucas Luetge
 

 