Brandon Phillips | Second Baseman | #4

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts still 'eerily quiet' on Pagano's status
Jets source: Hackenberg will 'never make it'
Lynn draws interest from sixth team, Bolts
Payton, Saints fire five assistant coaches
Gregory loses appeal, banned at least 1 year
Jets owner hints team will move on from Revis
Raiders LT Donald Penn missing again Thursday
Corey Coleman accused of 'felonious assault'
Giants want to be physical with Ty Montgomery
Jaylon Smith expected to return for OTAs
Eagles won't let DeFilippo talk with Jets
Jeremy Hill will be a 'backup' next season?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Russell Westbrook's 49 points not enough
Brandon Ingram will start for Luol Deng
Myles Turner explodes for 25-15 with 5 blocks
Boban Marjanovic grabs career-high 19 boards
Nicolas Batum (right knee) will not return
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
Luol Deng out against the Blazers on Thursday
Woj: Hawks actively in trade talks on Millsap
Darrell Arthur starts, Will Chandler to bench
Nene, Patrick Beverley to start against OKC
The Cavs are finalizing deal for Kyle Korver
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrick Maroon nets hat trick in win over BOS
Beat the streak: WSH snaps CBJ winning streak
James Neal out Thurs vs Bolts with UBI
Holtby to try to play spoiler vs Blue Jackets
Hurricanes activate Justin Faulk (lower body)
Detroit will start Jared Coreau on Thursday
Semyon Varlamov will be available on Friday
Sabres will start Anders Nilsson on Thursday
Evgeny Kuznetsov fined $2K for embellishment
Anton Khudobin successfully clears waivers
Jaden Schwartz (flu) is a game-time decision
Colorado claims Matthew Nieto off waivers
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
2nd verse, same as 1st for Chase Elliott
Plan ahead: Patrick best at Atlanta, Kansas
6 top-10s, 5 accidents for Stenhouse in 2016
Plan ahead: Matt DiBenedetto best at Bristol
Richmond to crew chief for Gragson at KBM
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
K Daniel Carlson to return to Auburn in 2017
Strong lures ex-UT OC Gilbert to USF with him
Report: Gophers nearing deal with P.J. Fleck
Report: UNC RB Hood now considering declaring
Penn State DE Sickels opts into NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
More bad news from the Arsenal treatment room
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Wilfred Ndidi set to sign with Leicester City
Middlesbrough recall defender Dael Fry
Leicester City trio heads to AFCON
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Drew Storen
(R)
Jose Arredondo
(R)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dan Straily
(S)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Paul Maholm
(S)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Blake Wood
(R)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Keury Mella
(S)
Richie Shaffer
(1B)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Chris Carpenter
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandon Phillips | Second Baseman | #4
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 6/28/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 208
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 2 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $13 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, Brandon Phillips vetoed a trade to the Braves in November.
This is the third time in the last two offseasons that Phillips has exercised his 10-and-5 rights, as he blocked deals to the Nationals and Diamondbacks last winter. Phillips is from Stone Mountain, Georgia and owns a home in Atlanta, so Rosenthal writes that the Reds were surprised that he rejected the deal. Of course, it's within his right to do so. According to Rosenthal, Phillips would want the team to address "certain, unspecified issues" before waiving his no-trade protection. It's an awkward situation, especially as the Reds try to find playing time for Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera in their middle infield. The Braves were in talks with the Reds at the same time they were pursuing Sean Rodriguez. They cooled on Phillips after signing Rodriguez and it's unlikely talks will be revived at this point. Phillips, 35, has one year and $14 million remaining on his contract.
Jan 5 - 9:42 PM
Source:
FOX Sports
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Brandon Phillips is more willing to waive his no-trade clause this offseason that he has been in the past.
With only one year remaining on his deal with the Reds, the veteran second baseman appears to be more open to a move out of Cincinnati. With the Reds looking to create room for Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera, there's a very realistic chance that Phillips gets moved at some point this winter. The 35-year-old slashed .291/.320/.416 with 11 homers, 64 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 2016.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 12:40:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Brandon Phillips (hand) remained out of the Reds' lineup Sunday.
Phillips hasn't played since Tuesday due to a left hand injury. Ivan De Jesus is at second base.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:27:00 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Brandon Phillips left Tuesday night's game in St. Louis after suffering a left hand injury.
X-rays were negative, but even minor injuries can be season-enders at this point. Phillips was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and an RBI sac fly Tuesday before exiting. He's sitting on a .291/.320/.416 batting line in 141 games played.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 12:19:00 AM
Source:
C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
Jan 5 - 9:42 PM
Phillips could be willing to waive no-trade
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 12:40:00 PM
Brandon Phillips (hand) out again Sunday
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:27:00 PM
Brandon Phillips day-to-day with hand injury
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 12:19:00 AM
More Brandon Phillips Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
141
550
160
34
1
11
64
74
18
68
14
8
.291
.320
.416
.736
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
138
0
0
0
3
Brandon Phillips's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Brandon Phillips's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brandon Phillips's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Brandon Phillips's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) is expected to resume catching drills in mid-to-late January.
Mesoraco needed season-ending surgery in May to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and then underwent a procedure on his troublesome hip in July. Reds general manager Dick Williams said the club is anticipating Mesoraco being 100 percent for the beginning of the 2017 season but noted that "it's important to prepare a contingency plan." Mesoraco has made just 18 starts behind the plate (and 22 starts total) over the last two years.
Nov 8
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
SS
1
Zack Cozart
2
Jose Peraza
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
2
Richie Shaffer
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Steve Selsky
3
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Aristides Aquino
3
Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
2
Homer Bailey
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Dan Straily
5
Tim Adleman
6
Robert Stephenson
7
Cody Reed
8
Nick Travieso
9
Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Tony Cingrani
4
Drew Storen
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Ariel Hernandez
9
Lucas Luetge
Headlines
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Seth Trachtman looks at sleepers for save opportunities in 2017.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
MLB Headlines
»
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
»
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
»
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
»
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
»
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
»
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
»
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
»
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
»
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
»
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
»
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
»
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
