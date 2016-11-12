Brandon Phillips | Second Baseman | #4

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, Brandon Phillips vetoed a trade to the Braves in November.

This is the third time in the last two offseasons that Phillips has exercised his 10-and-5 rights, as he blocked deals to the Nationals and Diamondbacks last winter. Phillips is from Stone Mountain, Georgia and owns a home in Atlanta, so Rosenthal writes that the Reds were surprised that he rejected the deal. Of course, it's within his right to do so. According to Rosenthal, Phillips would want the team to address "certain, unspecified issues" before waiving his no-trade protection. It's an awkward situation, especially as the Reds try to find playing time for Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera in their middle infield. The Braves were in talks with the Reds at the same time they were pursuing Sean Rodriguez. They cooled on Phillips after signing Rodriguez and it's unlikely talks will be revived at this point. Phillips, 35, has one year and $14 million remaining on his contract.