Carl Crawford | Outfielder | #3 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (35) / 8/5/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 230 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 2 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $20.75 million, 2017: $21.0 million, 2018: Free Agent

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, free agent Carl Crawford has "pretty much called it a career." Cafardo was told by a Dodgers official that the 35-year-old is ready to hang up his cleats. Crawford has been out of the league since getting let go by the Dodgers last June. Assuming this is it for Crawford, the four-time All-Star will finish his career with a .290 average, 136 HR, 766 RBI and 480 steals over 1,716 MLB appearances. He played for three teams—the Rays, Red Sox and Dodgers—throughout his 15-year career. Source: Boston Globe

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays would consider a reunion with Carl Crawford. Crawford was released by the Dodgers on June 13 after batting just .185/.230/.235 over his first 87 plate appearances in 2016. The 34-year-old might not have much left, but he'd be a low-cost outfielder for a team that can't spend and needs outfield depth. Crawford was drafted by the Rays in 1999 and spent his first nine MLB seasons in Tampa Bay, earning four All-Star nods. Maybe he can put a few extra fans in the seats at The Trop. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Dodgers released OF Carl Crawford. Crawford was designated for assignment back on June 5 and not surprisingly, the Dodgers didn't find any takers. By releasing him, they will eat the remaining $35 million on his contract. The 34-year-old was batting just .185/.230/.235 across 87 plate appearances this season, but he'll surely find a new team quickly now that he can be signed for the major league minimum.