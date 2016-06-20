Carl Crawford | Outfielder | #3

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jim Irsay wants Manning in front office role
C.J. Prosise (shoulder) ruled out vs Falcons
'Count on' Dion Lewis leading the backfield?
Rams could allow 'Fisher guys' to walk in FA
Schefter: Colts attempted to hire Jon Gruden
Jaguars announce Todd Wash will stay on as DC
Bill O'Brien confirms he is staying w/Texans
Raiders filing paperwork for Las Vegas move
Report: Malcolm Mitchell won't play Saturday
Broncos officially bring back Mike McCoy
LeGarrette Blount (illness) taken off injury report
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
Dose: What's under the Hood?
Jan 14
Mailbag: Hunting for Upside
Jan 13
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 13
Jan 13
Stew: What's Up, Buddy?
Jan 13
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeremy Lin remains out for Sunday night
Isaiah Whitehead (knee) probable for Sunday
Terrence Jones expected to start next to AD
Anthony Davis will play, has no restriction
Rajon Rondo remains in the rotation vs. NO
Lou Williams listed as starter vs. Clippers
Dwyane Wade to play Saturday, rest Sunday
Jimmy Butler (illness) will play on Saturday
Patty Mills (left calf) will not play vs. PHX
Evan Fournier (foot) questionable vs. Jazz
Luol Deng (rest) will not play on Saturday
Zach LaVine (hip) questionable for Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
Chicago can't solve Holtby
Jan 14
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rinne continues dominance over Avalanche
David Krejci picks up 500th career point
Marchand explodes for 5 points vs Flyers
Tuukka Rask continues mastery over Flyers
Brayden Schenn extends point streak to five
Predators get James Neal back from IR
Maroon on fire for Oilers
Andrew Shaw will return vs. NYR on Saturday
Alex Galchenyuk set to return to Habs lineup
Holtby white hot and Vezina worthy
Dubinsky removed from PP unit
Nick Foligno scores GWG vs. Lightning
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
Swafford sets the early pace at Sony midpoint
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Watford draw on an emotional day at Vicarage
Costa-less Chelsea cruise at Leicester City
Vertonghen set for a spell on the sidelines
Foxes sit in 15th after falling to Chelsea
Costa furore is a storm in a coffee cup
Hernandez inspires Hull to victory with brace
Arsenal too much for the Swans, win 0-4
Barton steals headlines without controversy
Swans defense unCorked by Arsenal in 0-4 loss
Carroll bicycle kick goal highlights win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Barry Enright
(S)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Josh Fields
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Bud Norris
(S)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Carl Crawford | Outfielder | #3
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 8/5/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 2 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $20.75 million, 2017: $21.0 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, free agent Carl Crawford has "pretty much called it a career."
Cafardo was told by a Dodgers official that the 35-year-old is ready to hang up his cleats. Crawford has been out of the league since getting let go by the Dodgers last June. Assuming this is it for Crawford, the four-time All-Star will finish his career with a .290 average, 136 HR, 766 RBI and 480 steals over 1,716 MLB appearances. He played for three teams—the Rays, Red Sox and Dodgers—throughout his 15-year career.
Jan 14 - 4:42 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays would consider a reunion with Carl Crawford.
Crawford was released by the Dodgers on June 13 after batting just .185/.230/.235 over his first 87 plate appearances in 2016. The 34-year-old might not have much left, but he'd be a low-cost outfielder for a team that can't spend and needs outfield depth. Crawford was drafted by the Rays in 1999 and spent his first nine MLB seasons in Tampa Bay, earning four All-Star nods. Maybe he can put a few extra fans in the seats at The Trop.
Mon, Jun 20, 2016 01:18:00 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Dodgers released OF Carl Crawford.
Crawford was designated for assignment back on June 5 and not surprisingly, the Dodgers didn't find any takers. By releasing him, they will eat the remaining $35 million on his contract. The 34-year-old was batting just .185/.230/.235 across 87 plate appearances this season, but he'll surely find a new team quickly now that he can be signed for the major league minimum.
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 05:52:00 PM
Dodgers designated OF Carl Crawford for assignment.
Crawford is still owed about $35 million through the end of next season, and it appears the Dodgers are prepared to eat the remainder of that deal. The 34-year-old outfielder is hitting only .185/.230/.235 across 87 plate appearances this season and has had trouble staying on the field the last few years. He's batted .271/.310/.407 and played 130 games just once since signing a seven-year, $142 million contract.
Sun, Jun 5, 2016 12:41:00 PM
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Jan 14 - 4:42 PM
Rays would be open to Carl Crawford reunion
Mon, Jun 20, 2016 01:18:00 PM
Dodgers officially release OF Carl Crawford
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 05:52:00 PM
Dodgers designate OF Crawford for assignment
Sun, Jun 5, 2016 12:41:00 PM
More Carl Crawford Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2335)
2
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2231)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(1851)
4
M. Smith
TB
(1823)
5
J. Hammel
CHC
(1812)
6
B. Phillips
CIN
(1779)
7
J. Dyson
SEA
(1720)
8
M. Ramirez
CHC
(1638)
9
J. Quintana
CWS
(1633)
10
B. Moss
STL
(1613)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
30
81
15
2
1
0
6
8
4
11
0
1
.185
.230
.235
.464
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
21
4
Carl Crawford's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Carl Crawford's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carl Crawford's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Carl Crawford's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
2
8
3
2
0
0
2
1
0
1
0
0
.375
.375
.625
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)
A
1
3
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
2B
1
Enrique Hernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Julio Urias
6
Brandon McCarthy
7
Jose De Leon
8
Hyun-Jin Ryu
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore will undergo a left elbow debridement on Tuesday.
Liberatore posted a 0.61 ERA in the first half but had elbow issues in the second half and posted a 9.45 ERA. He's expected to be ready to go at the beginning of next season. Grant Dayton is a lock for the NLDS roster now.
Oct 3
10
Josh Ravin
11
Carlos Frias
12
Jacob Rhame
13
Patrick Schuster
Headlines
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
MLB Headlines
»
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
»
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
»
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
»
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
»
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
»
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
»
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
»
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
»
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
»
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
»
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
»
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved