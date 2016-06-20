Player Page

Carl Crawford | Outfielder | #3

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (35) / 8/5/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 2 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, free agent Carl Crawford has "pretty much called it a career."
Cafardo was told by a Dodgers official that the 35-year-old is ready to hang up his cleats. Crawford has been out of the league since getting let go by the Dodgers last June. Assuming this is it for Crawford, the four-time All-Star will finish his career with a .290 average, 136 HR, 766 RBI and 480 steals over 1,716 MLB appearances. He played for three teams—the Rays, Red Sox and Dodgers—throughout his 15-year career. Jan 14 - 4:42 PM
Source: Boston Globe
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3081152106841101.185.230.235.464
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000214
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA283200210100.375.375.625
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A131000101100.333.500.333
