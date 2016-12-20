Jake Peavy | Starting Pitcher | #22

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have had discussions with free agent right-hander Jake Peavy.

Peavy is coming off a career-worst 5.54 ERA over 21 starts and 10 relief appearances with the Giants, but he'd have a clear path to a spot in the Padres' rotation if he can stay healthy. The 35-year-old was originally drafted by the Padres in 1999 and spent the first eight years of his career with the club while posting a 3.29 ERA over 212 starts. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2007. He's going to have to settle for a one-year deal at this stage of his career, so a reunion could make sense for all involved.