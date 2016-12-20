Player Page

Jake Peavy | Starting Pitcher | #22

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/31/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 15 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have had discussions with free agent right-hander Jake Peavy.
Peavy is coming off a career-worst 5.54 ERA over 21 starts and 10 relief appearances with the Giants, but he'd have a clear path to a spot in the Padres' rotation if he can stay healthy. The 35-year-old was originally drafted by the Padres in 1999 and spent the first eight years of his career with the club while posting a 3.29 ERA over 212 starts. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2007. He's going to have to settle for a one-year deal at this stage of his career, so a reunion could make sense for all involved. Dec 20 - 2:25 PM
Source: San Diego Union-Tribune
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF31215900118.2134767336102005.541.43
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 21@ LA100001.011110009.002.00
Sep 10@ ARZ100001.01001100.002.00
Aug 20NYM100002.0555040022.502.50
Aug 17PIT100001.02000200.002.00
Aug 15PIT100001.01000100.001.00
Aug 12BAL100002.00000300.00.00
Aug 9@ MIA10000.21001000.003.00
Aug 8@ MIA100001.01000100.001.00
Aug 6@ WAS10000.0311000099.9999.99
