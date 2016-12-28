Colby Lewis | Starting Pitcher | #48 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (37) / 8/2/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 238 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Bakersfield (CA) JC Drafted: 1999 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rangers GM Jon Daniels admitted Thursday that it is unlikely Colby Lewis will return to Texas in 2017. Daniels did say the Rangers are on the search for starting pitching, but they have apparently already moved on from the 37-year-old Lewis. He posted a 3.71 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, and 73/28 K/BB ratio in 116 1/3 innings last season, missing nearly three months with a severe lat strain. There's thought to be mild interest from the Padres. Otherwise it's been a very quiet winter for the veteran righty. Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports writes the Padres have considered signing Colby Lewis to bolster their starting rotation. The Padres have also been linked to Jered Weaver and Jake Peavy. They are clearly looking for some veteran leadership to mentor their young, unproven rotation. Lewis could benefit from a move to pitcher-friendly Petco Park after toiling in Texas' hitter-friendly stadium since 2010. Source: FanRag Sports

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told Casey Stern of MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Wednesday that the club hasn't ruled out a reunion with Colby Lewis. T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com wrote last week that a reunion is "making more sense" for the two sides and Daniels confirmed Tuesday that they have talked and the door is open on the possibility. The Rangers have already added right-hander Andrew Cashner this winter, but more back-end depth for the rotation isn't a bad idea. The 37-year-old Lewis is coming off a 3.71 ERA and 73/28 K/BB ratio over 116 1/3 innings in 2016. Source: Casey Stern on Twitter