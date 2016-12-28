Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Martin Perez
(S)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Burke Badenhop
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Lucas Harrell
(S)
Yohander Mendez
(S)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Cody Buckel
(S)
Brady Dragmire
(S)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Jared Burton
(R)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Allen Webster
(S)
Matt Bush
(R)
Andrew Faulkner
(R)
Keone Kela
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Colby Lewis | Starting Pitcher | #48
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 8/2/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 238
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Bakersfield (CA) JC
Drafted:
1999 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rangers GM Jon Daniels admitted Thursday that it is unlikely Colby Lewis will return to Texas in 2017.
Daniels did say the Rangers are on the search for starting pitching, but they have apparently already moved on from the 37-year-old Lewis. He posted a 3.71 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, and 73/28 K/BB ratio in 116 1/3 innings last season, missing nearly three months with a severe lat strain. There's thought to be mild interest from the Padres. Otherwise it's been a very quiet winter for the veteran righty.
Jan 5 - 12:52 PM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports writes the Padres have considered signing Colby Lewis to bolster their starting rotation.
The Padres have also been linked to Jered Weaver and Jake Peavy. They are clearly looking for some veteran leadership to mentor their young, unproven rotation. Lewis could benefit from a move to pitcher-friendly Petco Park after toiling in Texas' hitter-friendly stadium since 2010.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 07:22:00 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told Casey Stern of MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Wednesday that the club hasn't ruled out a reunion with Colby Lewis.
T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com wrote last week that a reunion is "making more sense" for the two sides and Daniels confirmed Tuesday that they have talked and the door is open on the possibility. The Rangers have already added right-hander Andrew Cashner this winter, but more back-end depth for the rotation isn't a bad idea. The 37-year-old Lewis is coming off a 3.71 ERA and 73/28 K/BB ratio over 116 1/3 innings in 2016.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Source:
Casey Stern on Twitter
According to MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, a reunion between free agent starter Colby Lewis and the Rangers is "making more sense" for club officials.
That comes after an exploration of the starting pitching market, which is as dry as it's been in years. Lewis, 37, posted a respectable 3.71 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, and 73/28 K/BB ratio across 116 1/3 innings (19 starts) this past season with Texas.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 05:48:00 PM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Jan 5 - 12:52 PM
Padres interested in Colby Lewis for rotation
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 07:22:00 PM
Rangers haven't ruled out Lewis reunion
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Rangers considering Colby Lewis reunion
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 05:48:00 PM
More Colby Lewis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
19
19
6
5
0
0
116.1
103
53
48
28
73
1
0
3.71
1.13
Colby Lewis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Colby Lewis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Colby Lewis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Colby Lewis's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Frisco(TEX)
AA
2
2
0
0
0
6
12
6
6
2
2
0
0
9.000
2.333
Spokane(NWST)
A
1
1
0
0
0
5
8
4
4
0
3
0
0
7.200
1.600
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
1B
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ronald Guzman
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Nomar Mazara
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Ryan Rua
3
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Cole Hamels
2
Yu Darvish
3
Martin Perez
4
A.J. Griffin
5
Andrew Cashner
6
Allen Webster
7
Mike Hauschild
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
5
Keone Kela
6
Tony Barnette
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Nick Martinez
11
Yohander Mendez
12
Jose Leclerc
13
Andrew Faulkner
14
Brady Dragmire
