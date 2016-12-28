Player Page

Colby Lewis | Starting Pitcher | #48

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (37) / 8/2/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 238
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Bakersfield (CA) JC
Drafted: 1999 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Rangers GM Jon Daniels admitted Thursday that it is unlikely Colby Lewis will return to Texas in 2017.
Daniels did say the Rangers are on the search for starting pitching, but they have apparently already moved on from the 37-year-old Lewis. He posted a 3.71 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, and 73/28 K/BB ratio in 116 1/3 innings last season, missing nearly three months with a severe lat strain. There's thought to be mild interest from the Padres. Otherwise it's been a very quiet winter for the veteran righty. Jan 5 - 12:52 PM
Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX19196500116.110353482873103.711.13
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Frisco(TEX)AA220006126622009.0002.333
Spokane(NWST)A11000584403007.2001.600
Career Trajectory
 

 