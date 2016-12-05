J.P. Howell | Relief Pitcher | #56

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent left-hander J.P Howell.

No word yet on the financial details, and Howell also still has to pass his pre-signing physical. The veteran southpaw posted a rough 4.09 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 64 appearances last season for the Dodgers, but he had a stellar 1.97 ERA in 200 appearances with Los Angeles between 2013-2015. Toronto will obviously be hoping for a bounceback in 2017.