J.P. Howell | Relief Pitcher | #56

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays agree to deal with FA lefty J.P. Howell
Sergio Romo intrigued by Nationals and Mets
Nationals sign Joe Nathan to minors deal
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Chase De Jong
(S)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Josh Fields
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Eric Stults
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
J.P. Howell | Relief Pitcher | #56
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/25/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2004 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $6.25 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent left-hander J.P Howell.
No word yet on the financial details, and Howell also still has to pass his pre-signing physical. The veteran southpaw posted a rough 4.09 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 64 appearances last season for the Dodgers, but he had a stellar 1.97 ERA in 200 appearances with Los Angeles between 2013-2015. Toronto will obviously be hoping for a bounceback in 2017.
Jan 31 - 5:45 PM
Source:
Buster Olney on Twitter
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Giants have expressed interest in free agent J.P. Howell.
Howell was a disappointment with the Dodgers in 2016, registering a 4.09 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 64 appearances, but he did produce a brilliant 1.97 ERA between 2013-2015. Pretty much every team in baseball is seeking lefty relief help. He should do well for himself in this market as a 33-year-old potential bounceback candidate.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:47:00 PM
Source:
Buster Olney on Twitter
J.P. Howell exercised his $6.25 million player option for the 2016 season.
The news comes as a surprise. Howell registered a shiny 1.43 ERA in 65 appearances this past season for Los Angeles and probably could have scored a two- or three-year deal on the free agent market, worth as much or more than $6.25 million annually. Instead he'll return as a major piece of the Dodgers' bullpen in 2016.
Thu, Nov 5, 2015 12:10:00 AM
Source:
Buster Olney on Twitter
J.P. Howell (groin) is scheduled to play catch Tuesday.
Howell skipped a scheduled bullpen session Sunday due to tightness in his left groin. The southpaw has experienced similar discomfort in previous spring trainings, so it's not a major concern. He should be ready to return to action soon.
Tue, Mar 10, 2015 12:46:00 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Jays agree to deal with FA lefty J.P. Howell
Jan 31 - 5:45 PM
Giants showing interest in lefty Howell
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:47:00 PM
J.P. Howell exercises $6.25 mil player option
Thu, Nov 5, 2015 12:10:00 AM
Howell (groin) plays catch Tuesday
Tue, Mar 10, 2015 12:46:00 PM
More J.P. Howell Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
64
0
1
1
0
2
50.2
56
23
23
15
44
0
0
4.09
1.40
J.P. Howell's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
J.P. Howell's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View J.P. Howell's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
J.P. Howell's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
3
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
10
Josh Ravin
11
Jacob Rhame
12
Yimi Garcia
Sidelined
The Dodgers announced Thursday that Yimi Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow on October 27.
He'll miss the entire 2017 season as a result. It's brutal news for Garcia, who only pitched only 8 1/3 innings in the majors this year and missed long stretches of time with a biceps injury and eventually knee surgery. Prior to getting hurt he was emerging as a viable late-inning reliever with high strikeout rates and low walk rates. He had a 3.34 ERA and 68/10 K/BB ratio in 56 2/3 innings in 2015. The good news is that he's just 26 years old, so he'll have an opportunity to bounce back.
Dec 15
13
Brandon Morrow
14
Steve Geltz
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Oakland Athletics in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
»
Jays agree to deal with FA lefty J.P. Howell
»
Sergio Romo intrigued by Nationals and Mets
»
Nationals sign Joe Nathan to minors deal
»
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
»
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
»
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
»
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
»
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
»
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
»
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
»
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
»
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
