J.P. Howell | Relief Pitcher | #56

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/25/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Texas
Drafted: 2004 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent left-hander J.P Howell.
No word yet on the financial details, and Howell also still has to pass his pre-signing physical. The veteran southpaw posted a rough 4.09 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 64 appearances last season for the Dodgers, but he had a stellar 1.97 ERA in 200 appearances with Los Angeles between 2013-2015. Toronto will obviously be hoping for a bounceback in 2017. Jan 31 - 5:45 PM
Source: Buster Olney on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA640110250.25623231544004.091.40
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
3Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Jacob Rhame
12Yimi Garcia
13Brandon Morrow
14Steve Geltz
 

 