John Lackey | Starting Pitcher | #41

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
John Lackey expects to play beyond 2017
Sandoval drills two home runs vs Twins Sat.
Verlander fires five shutout frames vs Miami
Franco crushes grand slam vs Pirates Sat.
Hellickson punished for eight runs in five IP
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bengals sign ex-Cardinals LB Kevin Minter
McCown visit 'going very well,' talking deal
Report: Jags to draft RB, Fournette possible
Report: Lockett ahead of schedule, ready Wk 1
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nikola Mirotic starting over Bobby Portis
Deron Williams, Smith and Frye to start
LeBron, Kyrie and Love will not play vs. LAC
Russell Westbrook scores 28 with no trip-dub
Jodie Meeks expected to be available Monday
Ersan Ilyasova will start for Paul Millsap
Markieff Morris (illness) out vs. Charlotte
Georgios Papagiannis logs first double-double
Paul Millsap (left knee) out for Saturday
Trevor Booker (leg) not on injury report
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out again Sunday
Evan Turner (hand) will play on Saturday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Senators tab Anderson vs Montreal on Saturday
Werenski extends point streak to five games
Tomas Tatar collects three points once again
Jimmy Howard stellar in win over Avalanche
Marian Hossa sidelined Saturday with LBI
Jamie Benn (eye) should be good to go Monday
Steven Stamkos unsure when return will come
Brian Elliott wins 10th straight on Friday
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 goals in loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores 2G, 1A in win over NJ
Aleksander Barkov scores GWG in shootout
No Jamie Benn for Stars vs Flames on Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch quickest in Phoenix final practice
Joey Logano fastest in PIR final practice
Byron: On pole for DC Solar 200 in Phoenix
Martin Truex Jr. quickest in PIR practice 2
Solomito sets pace in lone Modified practice
Keselowski: 5th-fastest in PIR practice 2
Daniel Suarez: 18th-fastest in PIR practice 2
Chase Elliott fastest in Saturday am practice
Denny Hamlin: to the back at PIR
Dillon Bros., Ragan penalized in practice 2
Martin chasing NASCAR Pinty's rookie title
Stenhouse slaps wall in PIR practice 2
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoffman clings to share w/ trip-birdie finish
Kisner co-leads API after third-round 68
Hatton posts 8-under after 8-birdie 67 in R3
McIlroy vaults into the mix w/ bogey-free 65
Fowler big jump on Moving Day; week-low 65
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
Leishman matches week low w/ 6-under 66 in R2
Two hole-out eagles buoys Grillo to 68 in R2
Fleetwood 12 better on Day 2; bogey-free 66
Hoffman sets 36-hole target at Arnie's Invite
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bournemouth edge closer to safety
Chelsea win on the road without Hazard
Injuries begin mount as West Ham lose again
Troy Deeney gifts Palace third win in a row
Huddlestone sent off in Hull loss
Leicester hang on to take victory at WHam
The Allardyce rebound continues for Palace
Phil Bardsley sees red as Potters fall late
Gary Cahill atones for error with winner
Cech is removed early with calf injury
Wenger saga continues, Gunners fall 3-1
Craig Dawson heads a brace as Baggies win 3-1
John Lackey | Starting Pitcher | #41
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 10/23/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Grayson County (TX) CC
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 2 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $12.5 million ($7 million signing bonus), 2017: $12.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
John Lackey said he's "more likely to pitch next year than not pitch."
Lackey has fielded dozens of retirement questions since arriving at spring training last month. Despite his age, Lackey is still pitching at a high level and claims that his body feels great. Lackey should return for at least one more season, but his contract with the Cubs expires after this year.
Mar 18 - 6:59 PM
Source:
Patrick Mooney on Twitter
John Lackey yielded one run over three innings against the Padres in his Cactus League start on Monday.
Lackey gave up three hits and a walk while also hitting a batter. The lone run scored on an odd play in the third inning after Willson Contreras hit Wil Myers in the back with a throw in the batter’s box while attempting to make a throw to third base. The veteran right-hander posted a 3.35 ERA over 29 starts during his first season in Chicago and remains a solid mid-rotation option in mixed fantasy leagues.
Mar 13 - 7:02 PM
John Lackey threw two scoreless innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against Team Italy.
Italy actually wound up beating the defending World Series champions, led by the offense of Daniel Descalso and Francisco Cervelli, but this was nothing more than a tuneup game for the WBC. Lackey did his job, yielding one hit but no walks in two efficient innings. He struck out one.
Mar 7 - 7:16 PM
John Lackey said he isn't thinking about retirement.
Lackey turned 38 in October but is coming off an outstanding year and seems to have plenty left in the tank. "I feel great," said Lackey. "I am just playing this year. At the end of the year, if I feel good, I will keep playing." The 15-year veteran will be a free agent after 2017.
Mar 2 - 4:59 PM
Source:
CBS Chicago
John Lackey expects to play beyond 2017
Mar 18 - 6:59 PM
Lackey gives up one run vs. Padres
Mar 13 - 7:02 PM
Lackey goes two scoreless versus Team Italy
Mar 7 - 7:16 PM
John Lackey not thinking about retirement
Mar 2 - 4:59 PM
More John Lackey Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(3122)
2
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2881)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2283)
4
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2183)
5
M. Brantley
CLE
(2181)
6
S. Perez
KC
(2159)
7
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2110)
8
C. Seager
LA
(2031)
9
K. Broxton
MLW
(2008)
10
D. Price
BOS
(1952)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
29
29
11
8
0
0
188.1
146
74
70
53
180
0
0
3.35
1.06
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Jake Buchanan
8
Ryan Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Brian Duensing
10
Eddie Butler
11
Fernando Rodriguez
12
Daniel Moskos
13
Caleb Smith
14
Jim Henderson
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Why do so many players skip the World Baseball Classic? Jesse Pantuosco investigates in Friday's Spring Training Daily.
