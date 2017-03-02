Player Page

Weather | Roster

John Lackey | Starting Pitcher | #41

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (38) / 10/23/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Grayson County (TX) CC
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 2 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

John Lackey said he's "more likely to pitch next year than not pitch."
Lackey has fielded dozens of retirement questions since arriving at spring training last month. Despite his age, Lackey is still pitching at a high level and claims that his body feels great. Lackey should return for at least one more season, but his contract with the Cubs expires after this year. Mar 18 - 6:59 PM
Source: Patrick Mooney on Twitter
More John Lackey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC292911800188.1146747053180003.351.06
John Lackey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View John Lackey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View John Lackey's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to John Lackey's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory
 

 