John Lackey | Starting Pitcher | #41 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (38) / 10/23/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Grayson County (TX) CC Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 2 (0) / LAA Contract: 2016: $12.5 million ($7 million signing bonus), 2017: $12.5 million, 2018: Free Agent

John Lackey said he's "more likely to pitch next year than not pitch." Lackey has fielded dozens of retirement questions since arriving at spring training last month. Despite his age, Lackey is still pitching at a high level and claims that his body feels great. Lackey should return for at least one more season, but his contract with the Cubs expires after this year. Source: Patrick Mooney on Twitter

John Lackey yielded one run over three innings against the Padres in his Cactus League start on Monday. Lackey gave up three hits and a walk while also hitting a batter. The lone run scored on an odd play in the third inning after Willson Contreras hit Wil Myers in the back with a throw in the batter’s box while attempting to make a throw to third base. The veteran right-hander posted a 3.35 ERA over 29 starts during his first season in Chicago and remains a solid mid-rotation option in mixed fantasy leagues.

John Lackey threw two scoreless innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against Team Italy. Italy actually wound up beating the defending World Series champions, led by the offense of Daniel Descalso and Francisco Cervelli, but this was nothing more than a tuneup game for the WBC. Lackey did his job, yielding one hit but no walks in two efficient innings. He struck out one.