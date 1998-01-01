Player Page

Francisco Rodriguez | Relief Pitcher | #57

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (35) / 1/7/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1998 / UDFA / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Francisco Rodriguez (groin) will remain with Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
K-Rod experienced some discomfort in his groin Saturday during an appearance against Team Italy, but it was apparently just a cramp. The veteran right-hander is planning to stick with Venezuela for however long they last in the tournament. Mar 13 - 11:58 AM
Source: Evan Woodberry on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET6103444058.14524212152003.241.13
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
3Brett Pill
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Mike Pelfrey
7Matt Boyd
8Buck Farmer
9Myles Jaye
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Alex Wilson
6Mark Lowe
7Daniel Stumpf
8Blaine Hardy
9Kyle Ryan
10Drew VerHagen
11Edward Mujica
12A.J. Achter
13Warwick Saupold
14Logan Kensing
 

 