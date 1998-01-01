Francisco Rodriguez | Relief Pitcher | #57

Welcome,
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
Carson Smith (elbow) throws light pen session
Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing spring debut?
Gregorius homers, plates five against Israel
Max Scherzer says he will be ready for season
Hardy (back) making spring debut on Monday
Danny Duffy dominates Canada in WBC victory
Ian Desmond diagnosed with left hand fracture
Segura plates three as DR outlasts Colombia
Ian Desmond leaves after getting hit by pitch
A.J. Pollock leaves game with groin tightness
Report: Boldin returning for 15th season
Giants expected to retain Shane Vereen
Report: Butler 'wants to make it work' w/Pats
Steelers next up for Dont'a Hightower
Teams have called Cowboys' 'bluff' on Romo?
Le'Veon has core muscle surgery, out 6 weeks
Report: Jets 'have been in touch' with Cutler
Report: Burkhead visiting Patriots on Monday
Report: Daniel expected to be released Monday
Falcons trying to get Dontari Poe to Atlanta
Dont'a Hightower visiting the Jets Monday
Homecoming: Foles headed back to Philly
Nerlens Noel (left knee soreness) out Monday
Larry Sanders to spend time in the D-League?
Kaminsky (shoulder) goes through shootaround
Nicolas Batum (migraine) questionable Monday
Victor Oladipo says wrist is 'a lot better'
Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable Monday
Ivica Zubac has 10 & 6, four blocks in start
Jordan Clarkson scores career-high 30
Dario Saric scores career-high 29 pts vs. LAK
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot w/ career-high 18 pts
James Harden gets 38/11/10 in win vs. Cavs
Devin Booker's 28 points not enough vs. POR
Mark Stone (lower body) is week-to-week
Nick Foligno (illness) is questionable Monday
Peter Budaj is expected to start Monday night
Jean-Francois Berube will start on Monday
John Gibson out again with LBI
Patrick Kane reaches 30-goal mark Sunday
Shattenkirk banned two games for charging
Antoine Vermette's suspension has ended
Hanzal returns to Minnesota due to illness
Kevin Shattenkirk to go before NHL Sunday
Carl Hagelin out for at least four weeks
Radulov to play against Oilers Sunday
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
15th-place Erik Jones is top rookie at Vegas
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Battery issue ruins Kurt Busch’s day
Cut tire sends Harvick home early from Vegas
Hemric: Big XFINITY points gain after Vegas
Wallace earns a gutsy 6th in Las Vegas
DNF for Matt Tifft in Las Vegas XFINITY event
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Dakoda Armstrong: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Custer: 11th at Vegas, 10th in NXS points
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
Report: Cincy to host Joe Mixon for visit
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Leighton Baines leaves win with back injury
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Warwick Saupold
(S)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Brett Pill
(1B)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Sandy Baez
(S)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Chad Bell
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Evan Reed
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
John Hicks
(1B)
Dustin Molleken
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Myles Jaye
(S)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
William Cuevas
(R)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Francisco Rodriguez | Relief Pitcher | #57
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 1/7/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1998 / UDFA / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $7.5 million, 2017: $6 million club option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Francisco Rodriguez (groin) will remain with Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
K-Rod experienced some discomfort in his groin Saturday during an appearance against Team Italy, but it was apparently just a cramp. The veteran right-hander is planning to stick with Venezuela for however long they last in the tournament.
Mar 13 - 11:58 AM
Source:
Evan Woodberry on Twitter
Francisco Rodriguez is only dealing with a cramp in his groin.
K-Rod looked to be in a lot of pain when he had to leave Saturday's World Baseball Classic game, but he said he simply suffered a cramp in his groin as a result of a tight tape job on his hamstring. It's unclear when or if he'll be cleared to pitch for Venezuela, but this should be a day-to-day thing.
Mar 12 - 11:11 AM
Source:
Chris McCosky on Twitter
Francisco Rodriguez pulled his groin Saturday in Venezuela's WBC win over Italy.
Rodriguez suffered the injury during the ninth inning but stayed in the game and eventually picked up the win. It's possible he was just dealing with a cramp. We'll see if this affects his availability for Sunday's Pool D finale against Mexico.
Mar 11 - 8:29 PM
Source:
James Wagner on Twitter
Francisco Rodriguez (hamstring) was scratched prior to Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest.
Rodriguez was feeling tightness in his hamstring on Wednesday, hence why he is being held out of action. He is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, now, instead. It doesn't sound like this is a major injury concern. Following Saturday's appearance, he will then join Team Venezuela for the World Baseball Classic.
Mar 1 - 4:45 PM
Source:
Jason Beck on Twitter
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
Mar 13 - 11:58 AM
K-Rod merely dealing with groin cramp
Mar 12 - 11:11 AM
Francisco Rodriguez suffers pulled groin
Mar 11 - 8:29 PM
K-Rod (hamstring) scratched from Wednesday
Mar 1 - 4:45 PM
More Francisco Rodriguez Player News
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
DET
61
0
3
4
44
0
58.1
45
24
21
21
52
0
0
3.24
1.13
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
3
Brett Pill
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
Sidelined
Tyler Collins (lat) was able to make throws to the bases on Friday without any issues.
Collins has battled a lat strain since early in camp and has yet to play the outfield in a Grapefruit League game. That could change as soon as Sunday or Monday provided he can avoid any setbacks. Collins is competing with JaCoby Jones and Mikie Mahtook for the club's starting job in center field.
Mar 10
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
Matt Boyd
8
Buck Farmer
9
Myles Jaye
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Alex Wilson
6
Mark Lowe
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Blaine Hardy
9
Kyle Ryan
10
Drew VerHagen
Sidelined
Drew VerHagen (shoulder) will work as a starter in Tigers' camp.
VerHagen served as a relief last season, but he's more comfortable in a starting role. The 26-year-old underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August and will likely begin the year in Triple-A.
Feb 14
11
Edward Mujica
12
A.J. Achter
13
Warwick Saupold
14
Logan Kensing
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
