Matt Cain | Starting Pitcher | #18 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (32) / 10/1/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (25) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $21 million, 2017: $21 million, 2018: $21 million club option ($7.5 million buyout)

Latest News Recent News

Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Friday that Matt Cain will occupy the fifth spot in the club's starting rotation. That means Ty Blach, who had a much better spring than the veteran right-hander, will bide his time in the bullpen until a need arises. Cain registered a 7.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 25 1/3 innings in Cactus League play. He isn't a recommended fantasy option, even in NL-only formats. Source: Chris Haft on Twitter

Matt Cain allowed four earned runs over 5 1/3 innings Tuesday in a Cactus League start versus the Cubs. Cubs minor leaguer Chesney Young hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Javier Baez had an RBI single in the sixth. Ian Happ then plated Baez with a ground-rule double, after Cain had departed. The veteran right-hander reached 99 pitches, but the results obviously weren't great. He holds a 7.84 ERA in this year's Cactus League.

Matt Cain took his lumps Wednesday in the Giants’ Cactus League win over the Brewers, surrendering seven hits, four runs and one walk over five sluggish frames. He ended the day with four strikeouts. Cain barely made it out of the first inning, allowing hits to Keon Broxton, Ryan Braun, Domingo Santana and Jesus Aguilar before mercifully inducing a Jett Bandy popup for the final out of the frame. The Brewers didn't score again until the fourth inning, but it was still a shaky outing for the veteran right-hander. Cain’s career has been in steady decline for several years now and he should be on a short leash in 2017.