Matt Cain | Starting Pitcher | #18

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (32) / 10/1/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (25) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Friday that Matt Cain will occupy the fifth spot in the club's starting rotation.
That means Ty Blach, who had a much better spring than the veteran right-hander, will bide his time in the bullpen until a need arises. Cain registered a 7.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 25 1/3 innings in Cactus League play. He isn't a recommended fantasy option, even in NL-only formats. Mar 31 - 7:40 PM
Source: Chris Haft on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF2117480089.110358563272005.641.51
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Scottsdale(ARIZ)R110003.132206005.400.900
Sacramento(PCL)AAA2211010.2118646005.0631.406
San Jose(CAL)A1101041099320020.2503.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Kelby Tomlinson
3Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
2Jimmy Rollins
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
3Jae-gyun Hwang
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Mac Williamson
3Chris Marrero
4Justin Ruggiano
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Slade Heathcott
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Albert Suarez
7Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Will Smith
4Derek Law
5Steven Okert
6Cory Gearrin
7George Kontos
8Josh Osich
9Bryan Morris
10Neil Ramirez
11Matt Reynolds
12Michael Roth
 

 