[X]
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
COLUMNS
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
Kipnis (shoulder) says he's 'turned a corner'
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
Rendon (leg) might not be ready for opener
Tigers place OF J.D. Martinez (foot) on DL
Addison Russell homers in return from injury
Ricky Nolasco to start Opening Day for Angels
Athletics could open with closer by committee
Cardinals lock up Molina with 3-year pact
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Josh Osich
(R)
Michael Roth
(R)
Ty Blach
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Chris Marrero
(1B)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Slade Heathcott
(OF)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Aaron Hill
(2B)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Buster Posey
(C)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Jae-gyun Hwang
(3B)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Steven Okert
(R)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Matt Cain | Starting Pitcher | #18
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 10/1/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (25) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $21 million, 2017: $21 million, 2018: $21 million club option ($7.5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Friday that Matt Cain will occupy the fifth spot in the club's starting rotation.
That means Ty Blach, who had a much better spring than the veteran right-hander, will bide his time in the bullpen until a need arises. Cain registered a 7.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 25 1/3 innings in Cactus League play. He isn't a recommended fantasy option, even in NL-only formats.
Mar 31 - 7:40 PM
Source:
Chris Haft on Twitter
Matt Cain allowed four earned runs over 5 1/3 innings Tuesday in a Cactus League start versus the Cubs.
Cubs minor leaguer Chesney Young hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Javier Baez had an RBI single in the sixth. Ian Happ then plated Baez with a ground-rule double, after Cain had departed. The veteran right-hander reached 99 pitches, but the results obviously weren't great. He holds a 7.84 ERA in this year's Cactus League.
Mar 28 - 6:24 PM
Matt Cain took his lumps Wednesday in the Giants’ Cactus League win over the Brewers, surrendering seven hits, four runs and one walk over five sluggish frames.
He ended the day with four strikeouts. Cain barely made it out of the first inning, allowing hits to Keon Broxton, Ryan Braun, Domingo Santana and Jesus Aguilar before mercifully inducing a Jett Bandy popup for the final out of the frame. The Brewers didn't score again until the fourth inning, but it was still a shaky outing for the veteran right-hander. Cain’s career has been in steady decline for several years now and he should be on a short leash in 2017.
Mar 22 - 8:12 PM
Matt Cain was hit hard in a losing effort against the Rockies on Friday, surrendering three runs on nine hits in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
The veteran right-hander punched out five and didn't walk a batter in the contest. Cain has struggled mightily in Cactus League play, compiling an 8.40 ERA over 15 innings of work. He's slated to enter the season as the club's fifth starter but is a poor bet for even the deepest of fantasy leagues.
Mar 17 - 11:59 PM
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
Mar 31 - 7:40 PM
Cain allows four earned versus Cubs
Mar 28 - 6:24 PM
Cain lasts five innings against Milwaukee
Mar 22 - 8:12 PM
Matt Cain hit hard in loss to Rockies Friday
Mar 17 - 11:59 PM
More Matt Cain Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Brantley
CLE
(4432)
2
D. Price
BOS
(4156)
3
I. Desmond
COL
(4128)
4
K. Glover
WAS
(4037)
5
D. Dahl
COL
(3922)
6
S. Matz
NYM
(3787)
7
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3744)
8
J. Martinez
DET
(3680)
9
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3614)
10
G. Holland
COL
(3547)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
21
17
4
8
0
0
89.1
103
58
56
32
72
0
0
5.64
1.51
Matt Cain's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Matt Cain's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Matt Cain's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Matt Cain's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Scottsdale(ARIZ)
R
1
1
0
0
0
3.1
3
2
2
0
6
0
0
5.400
.900
Sacramento(PCL)
AAA
2
2
1
1
0
10.2
11
8
6
4
6
0
0
5.063
1.406
San Jose(CAL)
A
1
1
0
1
0
4
10
9
9
3
2
0
0
20.250
3.250
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Jimmy Rollins
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
Sidelined
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) is back in the Giants' lineup Sunday.
Nunez has been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder all camp and had a cortisone shot Wednesday. He's in the designated hitter spot Sunday but hopefully should be ready to resume third base duties soon. Nunez is optimistic he'll be ready to go on Opening Day, but it probably can't be considered a given.
Mar 26
2
Conor Gillaspie
3
Jae-gyun Hwang
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
Sidelined
Mac Williamson (quad) is expected to miss a couple weeks of action.
So, he won't be ready for Opening Day, obviously. Williamson was having a nice spring, going 11-for-34 with two homers, but now it looks like he could be out for much of April. He was competing with Jarrett Parker for at-bats in left field.
Mar 21
3
Chris Marrero
4
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
3
Slade Heathcott
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
Sidelined
Will Smith underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles.
He's hoping to be recovered and big-league ready by next May. The 27-year-old pitched to a 3.35 ERA over 53 outings for the Brewers and Giants last year. Smith is under team control through 2019.
Mar 30
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Bryan Morris
10
Neil Ramirez
11
Matt Reynolds
12
Michael Roth
Headlines
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
Matthew Pouliot goes through the entire league, providing last-minute tidbits for weekend drafts and pickups.
More MLB Columns
»
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
»
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
»
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
»
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
»
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
»
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
»
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
»
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
MLB Headlines
»
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
»
Kipnis (shoulder) says he's 'turned a corner'
»
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
»
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
»
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
»
Rendon (leg) might not be ready for opener
»
Tigers place OF J.D. Martinez (foot) on DL
»
Addison Russell homers in return from injury
»
Ricky Nolasco to start Opening Day for Angels
»
Athletics could open with closer by committee
»
Cardinals lock up Molina with 3-year pact
»
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
