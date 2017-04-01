Jeremy Guthrie | Starting Pitcher | #18

Jeremy Guthrie retired only two batters while getting torched for 10 runs in a record-setting loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies set a club record by scoring 12 runs in the first inning -- ten of them were charged to Guthrie. Even the outs he managed to get brought in runs. Both outs were sacrifice flies. He gave up six hits and walked four and all ten of those baserunners came around to score. This could quite possibly be the worst start we will see all season. Guthrie was just called up from Triple-A today to make this spot start on his 38th birthday. He did not pitch in the majors last year. He worked 148 1/3 innings for the Royals in 2015, ending up with a 5.95 ERA. It is unlikely he will get another start, not only because of today's nightmare but because the Nationals don't need a fifth starter for the next two weeks and Joe Ross will be back soon.