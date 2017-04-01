Player Page

Jeremy Guthrie | Starting Pitcher | #18

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (38) / 4/8/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (22) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Jeremy Guthrie retired only two batters while getting torched for 10 runs in a record-setting loss to the Phillies on Saturday.
The Phillies set a club record by scoring 12 runs in the first inning -- ten of them were charged to Guthrie. Even the outs he managed to get brought in runs. Both outs were sacrifice flies. He gave up six hits and walked four and all ten of those baserunners came around to score. This could quite possibly be the worst start we will see all season. Guthrie was just called up from Triple-A today to make this spot start on his 38th birthday. He did not pitch in the majors last year. He worked 148 1/3 innings for the Royals in 2015, ending up with a 5.95 ERA. It is unlikely he will get another start, not only because of today's nightmare but because the Nationals don't need a fifth starter for the next two weeks and Joe Ross will be back soon. Apr 9 - 12:15 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final10.2000135.0015.000101064000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 8@ PHI11010.2610104000135.0015.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Blake Treinen
2Shawn Kelley
3Koda Glover
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
 

 