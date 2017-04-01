Welcome,
Jeremy Guthrie | Starting Pitcher | #18
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 4/8/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (22) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Minor League Contract
Jeremy Guthrie retired only two batters while getting torched for 10 runs in a record-setting loss to the Phillies on Saturday.
The Phillies set a club record by scoring 12 runs in the first inning -- ten of them were charged to Guthrie. Even the outs he managed to get brought in runs. Both outs were sacrifice flies. He gave up six hits and walked four and all ten of those baserunners came around to score. This could quite possibly be the worst start we will see all season. Guthrie was just called up from Triple-A today to make this spot start on his 38th birthday. He did not pitch in the majors last year. He worked 148 1/3 innings for the Royals in 2015, ending up with a 5.95 ERA. It is unlikely he will get another start, not only because of today's nightmare but because the Nationals don't need a fifth starter for the next two weeks and Joe Ross will be back soon.
Apr 9 - 12:15 AM
Nationals selected the contract of RHP Jeremy Guthrie from Triple-A Syracuse.
Apr 8 - 4:05 PM
Apr 8 - 4:05 PM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Jeremy Guthrie is expected to start Saturday's game against the Phillies.
The Nats want to give Stephen Strasburg an extra day of rest and Joe Ross isn't eligible to return until April 12. After Saturday, the Nats won't need a fifth starter until April 22. It's conceivable that Guthrie could stick around as a long reliever until that date. The right-hander turns 38 on Saturday.
Apr 6 - 4:31 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
Nationals re-assigned RHP Jeremy Guthrie to minor league camp.
Guthrie held a 2.41 ERA this spring, but it wasn't enough to win an Opening Day long relief job. He could get a shot eventually should a need arise.
Apr 2 - 11:32 AM
Guthrie nuked for 10 runs in 2/3 of an inning
Apr 9 - 12:15 AM
Jeremy Guthrie called up to start Saturday
Apr 8 - 4:05 PM
Guthrie in line to start against Phillies
Apr 6 - 4:31 PM
Jeremy Guthrie re-assigned to minors
Apr 2 - 11:32 AM
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
0.2
0
0
0
135.00
15.000
10
10
6
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 8
@ PHI
1
1
0
1
0
.2
6
10
10
4
0
0
0
135.00
15.00
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
Sidelined
Trea Turner pulled his hamstring in Saturday's loss to the Phillies.
Turner pulled it rounding third in the first inning. Nationals manager Dusty Baker said he'll "probably be out a couple days." Beat writer Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post noted that Turner didn't seem to be walking with any limp inside the clubhouse. It looks like fantasy owners—and the Nationals—dodged a major bullet here. Look for Wilmer Difo to fill in at shortstop during Turner's absence.
Apr 8
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Blake Treinen
2
Shawn Kelley
3
Koda Glover
4
Sammy Solis
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
Nick Nelson covers the biggest fantasy news from MLB's first week, including an unfortunate injury for Brewers starter Junior Guerra.
