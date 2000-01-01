Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
Adam Wainwright | Starting Pitcher | #50
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 8/30/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 1 (29) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $19.5 million, 2017: $19.5 million, 2018: $19.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Adam Wainwright yielded two runs over five innings and led the charge for the offense in Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Brewers.
Wainwright drove in four runs en route to his first victory of the season, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth. The veteran right-hander really struggled through his first three starts, but he struck out nine and walked none on Friday. The Brewers are striking out more than any team so far this season, but Wainwright will happily take it. He improved his ERA to 6.27 with the victory and will try to build off this one next week against the struggling Blue Jays in St. Louis.
Apr 22 - 1:25 AM
Adam Wainwright was hit hard in a losing effort against the Yankees on Sunday night, allowing four runs on 10 hits in just 4 2/3 innings.
The veteran right-hander walked two and struck out four on the night. While he gave up a ton of baserunners, it was the long ball that did Wainwright in on this night, with Greg Bird blasting a two-run homer in the second inning and Aaron Hicks adding a solo shot in the fifth. Now 0-3 on the season, he'll look to improve upon a disappointing 7.24 ERA and 2.20 WHIP when he does battle against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday. He should be nowhere near a fantasy lineup at this point.
Apr 16 - 11:26 PM
Adam Wainwright allowed six runs -- five earned -- over just four innings Monday in the Cardinals' loss to the Nationals.
The line could have been even worse for Wainwright, who served up 11 hits and two walks while again showing diminished fastball velocity and poor movement on his cutter. The veteran right-hander now holds an 0-2 record, 7.00 ERA, and 2.00 WHIP through two starts -- nine innings -- this season. It's too early to drop him, but he really doesn't look good. A rare road matchup with the Yankees is next.
Apr 10 - 10:54 PM
Adam Wainwright struck out six while yielding two runs over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Wainwright pitched well overall but ran into trouble in the fourth inning when he allowed a couple hits and a walk, as the Cubs plated one run on an RBI single and another on a safety squeeze. Still, he gave up just three hits and a couple walks and probably had more in the tank if the Cardinals hadn't had to pinch-hit for him when they had a scoring chance. Wainwright will face the Nationals on the road the next time out.
Apr 4 - 11:39 PM
Wainwright Ks nine, drives in four vs. MIL
Apr 22 - 1:25 AM
Adam Wainwright hit hard in loss to Yankees
Apr 16 - 11:26 PM
Wainwright allows six runs in loss to Nats
Apr 10 - 10:54 PM
Adam Wainwright solid in loss to Cubs
Apr 4 - 11:39 PM
More Adam Wainwright Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
5.0
1
0
0
3.60
1.200
2
2
6
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
3
3
0
3
0
0
13.2
24
12
11
6
13
0
0
7.24
2.20
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 21
@ MLW
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
6
2
2
0
9
0
0
3.60
1.20
Apr 16
@ NYY
1
1
0
1
0
4.2
10
4
4
2
4
0
0
7.71
2.57
Apr 10
@ WAS
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
11
6
5
2
3
0
0
11.25
3.25
Apr 4
CHC
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
3
2
2
2
6
0
0
3.60
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Jedd Gyorko
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed 3B Jhonny Peralta on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 16, with an upper respiratory illness.
Peralta was off to a 3-for-25 (.120) start with nine strikeouts and zero extra-base hits. Maybe the time off will act as a kind of reset for him. Greg Garcia and Jedd Gyorko figure to share starts at third base for St. Louis. There's also talk of Matt Carpenter sliding back over from first base.
Apr 20
2
Greg Garcia
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Gant put up a 1.50 ERA in seven appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League, before straining his groin on March 25. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably join the starting rotation at Triple-A Memphis once he returns to full health.
Mar 30
7
Alex Reyes
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in mid-February and will miss the entire 2017 season. The 22-year-old top pitching prospect will aim for a big breakout in 2018.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) will begin throwing off a mound this week.
It's the beginning of what's expected to be a three-month process of building his arm back up following Tommy John surgery. Duke and the Cardinals hope he can make it back late this season, although it's probably more likely that we won't see him until 2018.
Apr 9
