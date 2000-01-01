Player Page

Weather | Roster

Adam Wainwright | Starting Pitcher | #50

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (35) / 8/30/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (29) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Adam Wainwright yielded two runs over five innings and led the charge for the offense in Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Brewers.
Wainwright drove in four runs en route to his first victory of the season, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth. The veteran right-hander really struggled through his first three starts, but he struck out nine and walked none on Friday. The Brewers are striking out more than any team so far this season, but Wainwright will happily take it. He improved his ERA to 6.27 with the victory and will try to build off this one next week against the struggling Blue Jays in St. Louis. Apr 22 - 1:25 AM
More Adam Wainwright Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final15.01003.601.2002260900000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL33030013.2241211613007.242.20
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 21@ MLW111005.062209003.601.20
Apr 16@ NYY110104.2104424007.712.57
Apr 10@ WAS110104.01165230011.253.25
Apr 4CHC110105.032226003.601.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
2B1Kolten Wong
2Jedd Gyorko
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Greg Garcia
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Zach Duke
 

 