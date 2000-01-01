Adam Wainwright | Starting Pitcher | #50 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (35) / 8/30/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (29) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $19.5 million, 2017: $19.5 million, 2018: $19.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Adam Wainwright yielded two runs over five innings and led the charge for the offense in Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Brewers. Wainwright drove in four runs en route to his first victory of the season, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth. The veteran right-hander really struggled through his first three starts, but he struck out nine and walked none on Friday. The Brewers are striking out more than any team so far this season, but Wainwright will happily take it. He improved his ERA to 6.27 with the victory and will try to build off this one next week against the struggling Blue Jays in St. Louis.

Adam Wainwright was hit hard in a losing effort against the Yankees on Sunday night, allowing four runs on 10 hits in just 4 2/3 innings. The veteran right-hander walked two and struck out four on the night. While he gave up a ton of baserunners, it was the long ball that did Wainwright in on this night, with Greg Bird blasting a two-run homer in the second inning and Aaron Hicks adding a solo shot in the fifth. Now 0-3 on the season, he'll look to improve upon a disappointing 7.24 ERA and 2.20 WHIP when he does battle against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday. He should be nowhere near a fantasy lineup at this point.

Adam Wainwright allowed six runs -- five earned -- over just four innings Monday in the Cardinals' loss to the Nationals. The line could have been even worse for Wainwright, who served up 11 hits and two walks while again showing diminished fastball velocity and poor movement on his cutter. The veteran right-hander now holds an 0-2 record, 7.00 ERA, and 2.00 WHIP through two starts -- nine innings -- this season. It's too early to drop him, but he really doesn't look good. A rare road matchup with the Yankees is next.