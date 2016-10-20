Adrian Gonzalez | First Baseman | #23 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (34) / 5/8/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 216 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (1) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $21 million, 2017: $21.5 million, 2018: $21.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Adrian Gonzalez won't swing a bat for two weeks due to a bout with tennis elbow. It shouldn't be a long-term concern for the veteran first baseman, but Gonzalez's ability to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic is now in doubt. The Dodgers should have more on Gonzalez's status early next month. He batted .285/.349/.435 with 18 homers and 90 RBI for Los Angeles last season. Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter

Adrian Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a single in Wednesday's NLCS Game 4 loss to the Cubs. Gonzalez drove in three runs over the first two games of the NLCS, but the Cubs have kept him in check over the last two. In Games 3 and 4, he has gone a combined 1-for-8. The veteran slugger will try to help his club to a 3-2 series advantage when he faces off with Jon Lester in Game 5 on Thursday.

Adrian Gonzalez clubbed a solo home run leading off the second inning on Sunday, powering the Dodgers to a 1-0 victory over the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS. With the victory, the Dodgers have evened up the series at one game apiece as the series transitions to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Tuesday night. Gonzalez got ahead of Kyle Hendricks 1-0, then took him deep to left-center to give the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead. That would prove to be all of the offense the Dodgers required as Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen combined to shut out the opposition. Gonzalez finished the day 1-for-3 and is now hitting .259/.310/.481 with a pair of homers and five RBI in the postseason.