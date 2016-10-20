Player Page

Adrian Gonzalez | First Baseman | #23

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 5/8/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 216
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (1) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Adrian Gonzalez won't swing a bat for two weeks due to a bout with tennis elbow.
It shouldn't be a long-term concern for the veteran first baseman, but Gonzalez's ability to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic is now in doubt. The Dodgers should have more on Gonzalez's status early next month. He batted .285/.349/.435 with 18 homers and 90 RBI for Los Angeles last season. Feb 17 - 2:38 PM
Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1565681623101890695511702.285.349.435.784
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016015100002
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Jacob Rhame
12Yimi Garcia
13Brandon Morrow
14Steve Geltz
 

 