Adrian Gonzalez | First Baseman | #23

[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A-Gone sidelined two weeks with tennis elbow
Reds in pursuit of veteran Ryan Raburn
Tyler Austin out 6 weeks with fractured foot
David Wright (neck) to play catch on Sunday
J.J. Hardy undergoes MRI, CT scan on back
Heyman: Cards, Molina talk contract extension
Todd Frazier says finger no longer an issue
Adrian Beltre strains calf, could miss WBC
Aaron Hill inks minor league deal with Giants
Darin Ruf signs with Korea's Samsung Lions
Alex Reyes undergoes Tommy John surgery
Jharel Cotton has the 'leg up' on No. 4 spot
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Richardson arrested for domestic violence
Report: GMs have 'real concerns' about AP
Michael Floyd sentenced to 120 days in jail
Report: Jets can void Darrelle Revis' contract
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
Stephon Gilmore looking for top-five CB money
Darrelle Revis charged with four felonies
Ladarius Green (concussion) yet to be cleared
Report: 'Fins holding off on cutting Albert
Browns make Charley Hughlett highest-paid LS
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Magic, Pistons talking Jackson deal
Derrick Rose viewed as a trade target
Cousins hopes to sign extension with Kings
Jimmy Butler scores 29 points in win vs. BOS
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 points in loss to CHI
John Wall scores 20 points in win vs. Pacers
Otto Porter scores 25 with six 3-pointers
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks
Gerald Green is 'questionable at best'
Rockets confident Beverley's injury is minor
Lavoy Allen (knee) will be a game-time call
Nikola Mirotic (back) is expected to play
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Babcock doesn't expect big moves at deadline
Mitch Marner (UBI) uncertain for Saturday
Olli Maatta out six weeks after hand surgery
Justin Schultz hurt Thursday in win over Jets
Erik Haula scores 1G, 1A in win over Dallas
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 3 assists in W vs. VAN
Robin Lehner blanks Avalanche on Thursday
Sidney Crosby hits 1000-point mark on Thu
Mike Condon blanks Devils 3-0 on Thursday
Andrew Ladd scores twice in win over NYR
Report: Antoine Vermette to appeal suspension
Crosby vies for historic 1,000th career point
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Josh Fields
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Adrian Gonzalez | First Baseman | #23
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 5/8/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 216
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 1 (1) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $21 million, 2017: $21.5 million, 2018: $21.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Adrian Gonzalez won't swing a bat for two weeks due to a bout with tennis elbow.
It shouldn't be a long-term concern for the veteran first baseman, but Gonzalez's ability to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic is now in doubt. The Dodgers should have more on Gonzalez's status early next month. He batted .285/.349/.435 with 18 homers and 90 RBI for Los Angeles last season.
Feb 17 - 2:38 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Adrian Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a single in Wednesday's NLCS Game 4 loss to the Cubs.
Gonzalez drove in three runs over the first two games of the NLCS, but the Cubs have kept him in check over the last two. In Games 3 and 4, he has gone a combined 1-for-8. The veteran slugger will try to help his club to a 3-2 series advantage when he faces off with Jon Lester in Game 5 on Thursday.
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 12:27:00 AM
Adrian Gonzalez clubbed a solo home run leading off the second inning on Sunday, powering the Dodgers to a 1-0 victory over the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS.
With the victory, the Dodgers have evened up the series at one game apiece as the series transitions to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Tuesday night. Gonzalez got ahead of Kyle Hendricks 1-0, then took him deep to left-center to give the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead. That would prove to be all of the offense the Dodgers required as Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen combined to shut out the opposition. Gonzalez finished the day 1-for-3 and is now hitting .259/.310/.481 with a pair of homers and five RBI in the postseason.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 10:57:00 PM
Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs Saturday in Game 1 of the NLCS.
It looked like Aroldis Chapman was going to pitch his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning but Gonzalez had other ideas. The veteran slugged a single back up the middle, plating Andrew Toles from third and Chase Utley from second. Gonzalez had been hitless in four career at-bats against Chapman before Saturday. Gonzalez also singled in his first at-bat of the game against Jon Lester, though he ended the inning by getting gunned down at home plate. He’ll try to extend his postseason hitting streak to five Sunday in Game 2.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 12:11:00 AM
A-Gone sidelined two weeks with tennis elbow
Feb 17 - 2:38 PM
Cubs muffle Adrian Gonzalez in Game 4
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 12:27:00 AM
Adrian Gonzalez powers Dodgers to Game 2 win
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 10:57:00 PM
Gonzalez singles off Chapman in Game 1
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 12:11:00 AM
More Adrian Gonzalez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
156
568
162
31
0
18
90
69
55
117
0
2
.285
.349
.435
.784
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
151
0
0
0
0
2
Adrian Gonzalez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Adrian Gonzalez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adrian Gonzalez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Adrian Gonzalez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Adrian Gonzalez won't swing a bat for two weeks due to a bout with tennis elbow.
It shouldn't be a long-term concern for the veteran first baseman, but Gonzalez's ability to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic is now in doubt. The Dodgers should have more on Gonzalez's status early next month. He batted .285/.349/.435 with 18 homers and 90 RBI for Los Angeles last season.
Feb 17
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
10
Josh Ravin
11
Jacob Rhame
12
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
13
Brandon Morrow
14
Steve Geltz
