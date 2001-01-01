Joe Mauer | First Baseman | #7

Welcome,
date 2001-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 5
NBA DFS Podcast for May 5
May 5
Dose: The Great Wall
May 5
Dose: LeBron Keeping It Real
May 4
NBA DFS Podcast for May 3
May 3
Dose: Isaiah Thomas scores 53!
May 3
Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz
May 2
Dose: Rockets, Cavs roll
May 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard scores 26 points in win
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 26 points in 38 mins
Good Danny Green shows up, scores 11
James Harden drops 43 points in loss to Spurs
Clint Capela plays 32 minutes, scores 12
LeBron James scores 35 as Cavs take 3-0 lead
DeMar DeRozan scores playoff career-high 37
Dejounte Murray starting for Tony Parker
George Hill (toe) questionable for Game 3
Draymond Green (knee) probable for Game 3
Jonas Valanciunas starting over Patterson
Cory Joseph starting at point guard vs. Cavs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bowyer fastest in shortened ‘Dega practice
Brandon Jones tops XFINITY Final Practice
Sean Corr leads lone ARCA practice
Landon Cassill is consistent on plate tracks
Ty Dillon: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Blake Koch paces Talladega XFINITY Practice 1
No plate track DNFs for Brendan Gaughan
DJ Kennington hopes to make second start
Ryan Blaney almost won at Daytona
Sean Corr: General Tire 200 advance
3 straight top-15s for Aric Almirola on type
Timmy Hill has not finished on track type
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Coleman rewarded with new Everton contract
Aguero ruled out, Silva hopeful
Everton midfielders close to return
Spurs' title dreams hammered by defeat
Valdes in doubt for Stamford Bridge trip
Midfield duo in contention for Chelsea clash
Swans to be without Montero for their run-in
Coutinho 'much better' now, eyes the weekend
Dyche sweats on the fitness of his defense
Ramirez out with pelvic problem
Carroll back in training ahead of Spurs clash
Cherries confident of signing Terry and Defoe
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(3B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Trevor May
(R)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Kennys Vargas
(DH)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Robbie Grossman
(DH)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Justin Haley
(R)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Tim Wood
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Mauer | First Baseman | #7
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 4/19/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 1 (1) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $23 million, 2018: $23 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joe Mauer slugged his first career walk-off homer in Friday’s 4-3 victory over the Red Sox.
What better time for it than his 1,615th career game? After the Red Sox tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, Mauer took Robby Scott deep with two outs in the bottom of the frame. The 34-year-old went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored on the night. After failing to hit a homer through 21 games in April, he has gone deep twice so far in May. Sadly, there’s not much to get excited about in fantasy leagues at this point.
May 6 - 12:33 AM
Joe Mauer is getting the day off Thursday.
Kennys Vargas will play first base and bat cleanup versus A's right-hander Jharel Cotton.
May 4 - 11:34 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Joe Mauer got on the board with his first homer Tuesday, hitting a two-run shot off Cesar Valdez.
It was part of a three-homer inning against a pitcher in Valdez who was making his fourth big-league appearance in seven years. The Twins have refused to mess with Mauer's spot in the middle of the lineup in spite of his .226/.270/.310 line to date. He'll get better, but probably not enough better.
May 3 - 12:39 AM
Joe Mauer is not in the Twins' lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
He'll get the night off with left-hander Cole Hamels throwing for Texas. Kennys Vargas is in at first base and batting fifth. Mauer carries a .236 average with no homers through 72 at-bats this season. He's no longer on the fantasy radar.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Mauer's absence from the lineup is good news for anyone who is sneakily trying to stack the Twins. Minnesota will be a very lightly owned stack against Cole Hamels, but Hamels has had some struggles with RH bats at home while with the Rangers. Last season, he allowed a .367 wOBA,1.47 HR/9 rate and 34.7 hard% to RHs at home, and the Twins do possess a few tough RHs towards the heart of the order (Dozier, Sano, Grossman). The Twins aren't going to be popular, but they provide some nice under-owned upside in large-field tournaments.
Apr 26 - 5:09 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Joe Mauer slugs first career walk-off homer
May 6 - 12:33 AM
Mauer getting the day off Thursday
May 4 - 11:34 AM
Joe Mauer hits first homer
May 3 - 12:39 AM
Joe Mauer sitting against Cole Hamels
Apr 26 - 5:09 PM
More Joe Mauer Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
24
87
20
4
0
1
10
11
8
7
0
0
.230
.295
.310
.605
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
23
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
95
0
0
0
0
34
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 5
BOS
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
.500
.600
1.250
May 4
OAK
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
May 3
OAK
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.600
.333
May 2
OAK
1
4
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 30
@ KC
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Apr 28
@ KC
1
4
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 25
@ TEX
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
Chris Gimenez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
Sidelined
Byron Buxton is having headaches and dealing with overall body soreness following his collision with the outfield wall Thursday.
He's not in the lineup Friday, but for the time being the Twins don't think he'll need to go on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Buxton actually collided with the wall a couple times Thursday, so it's not a surprise that he's banged up.
May 5
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
3
Hector Santiago
4
Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Glen Perkins
60-Day DL
Glen Perkins (shoulder) said that he feels as though his rehab has plateaued.
Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery to repair a torn labrum in Perkins' left shoulder last summer, will meet with the Twins' doctor to reassess the state of the southpaw's health and rehab. Perkins has been throwing bullpen sessions over the past month and could potentially set out on a rehab assignment soon, assuming that there is no setback in the works.
May 3
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Tyler Duffey
6
Taylor Rogers
7
Craig Breslow
8
Ryan O'Rourke
60-Day DL
Ryan O'Rourke underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Tuesday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek. O'Rourke will miss the entire 2017 season and his rehab will also extend into the first half of the 2018 campaign.
May 2
9
Matt Belisle
10
Drew Rucinski
11
Justin Haley
10-Day DL
Justin Haley (biceps) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Rochester.
Haley, a Rule 5 Draft pick of the Twins in December, landed on the 10-day disabled list April 22 with biceps tendinitis. He should be ready to return to the Minnesota bullpen early next week.
May 4
12
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Twins placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Craig Breslow. May underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 22
