Joe Mauer | First Baseman | #7

What better time for it than his 1,615th career game? After the Red Sox tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, Mauer took Robby Scott deep with two outs in the bottom of the frame. The 34-year-old went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored on the night. After failing to hit a homer through 21 games in April, he has gone deep twice so far in May. Sadly, there’s not much to get excited about in fantasy leagues at this point.

It was part of a three-homer inning against a pitcher in Valdez who was making his fourth big-league appearance in seven years. The Twins have refused to mess with Mauer's spot in the middle of the lineup in spite of his .226/.270/.310 line to date. He'll get better, but probably not enough better.