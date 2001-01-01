Player Page

Joe Mauer | First Baseman | #7

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/19/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (1) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Joe Mauer slugged his first career walk-off homer in Friday’s 4-3 victory over the Red Sox.
What better time for it than his 1,615th career game? After the Red Sox tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, Mauer took Robby Scott deep with two outs in the bottom of the frame. The 34-year-old went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored on the night. After failing to hit a homer through 21 games in April, he has gone deep twice so far in May. Sadly, there’s not much to get excited about in fantasy leagues at this point. May 6 - 12:33 AM
More Joe Mauer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.5001202000000100
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
24872040110118700.230.295.310.605
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201702300000
2016095000034
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 5BOS14200122000010.500.6001.250
May 4OAK10000000100000.0001.000.000
May 3OAK13100001210000.333.600.333
May 2OAK14100121000000.250.2501.000
Apr 30@ KC14000000110000.000.200.000
Apr 28@ KC14110020000000.250.250.500
Apr 25@ TEX15210001000000.400.400.600
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
2Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Glen Perkins
4Michael Tonkin
5Tyler Duffey
6Taylor Rogers
7Craig Breslow
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Matt Belisle
10Drew Rucinski
11Justin Haley
12Trevor May
 

 