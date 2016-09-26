Player Page

Justin Morneau | Designated Hitter | #44

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/15/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIN
According to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, there is mutual interest in a possible reunion between Justin Morneau and the Twins.
The Twins brass came out publicly on Saturday indicating that they were looking to add some veteran leadership through free agency, and Morneau would certainly fit the bill. The 35-year-old played 1278 games for the Twins between 2003-2013. He hit .261/.303/.429 with six homers and 25 RBI in 218 plate appearances with the White Sox in 2016. Jan 29 - 5:05 PM
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
582035314162516125200.261.303.429.731
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000054
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Birmingham(SOU)AA262000102000.333.556.333
Charlotte(INT)AAA6172010111400.118.211.235
