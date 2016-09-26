Justin Morneau | Designated Hitter | #44

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
Brandon Moss close to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
Steelers could move on from Ladarius Green
Antonio Brown's antics 'wearing thin' in PIT
Broncos interested in Romo, but only as a FA
Chris Ballard gets 2nd interview with Colts
Packers may be more aggressive in free agency
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
DeCosta: 'We have to try to retain' Williams
Chris Ballard 'clear favorite' to be Colts GM
Lawyer confirms Talib shot himself last June
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wesley Matthews (strained hip) active Sunday
Joel Embiid (left knee) game-time for Monday
Montrezl Harrell starting, Nene to bench
Taj Gibson (ankle) out Sunday vs. Philly
DeMar DeRozan (ankle) starting Sunday vs. ORL
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) questionable Monday
Evan Fournier (foot) out Sunday vs. Toronto
Kevin Love (back) will not return on Sunday
DeMar DeRozan (ankle) a game-time decision
Shaun Livingston expected to start on Sunday
Stephen Curry (illness) out Sunday vs. POR
D'Angelo Russell (calf) practices in full
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
Sergei Bobrovsky closing in on team record
Price, Atlantic win ASG Skills Competition
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
Lemieux expects to retire Jagr's number
Take note of Thomas Greiss' fantastic season
Weber vs Ovechkin in Hardest Shot competition
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Howell III closes FIO with 68; currently T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
Jason Day among notable MCs at FIO; MDF looms
Rose maintains Farmers lead with 1-under 71
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
ASU hires Bama WR coach Napier as new OC
Narduzzi comps QB Peterman to Kirk Cousins
Texas Tech dismisses early enrolee WR Boyd
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
Suspended Minnesota players have case heard
Four-star Robinson cited for MJ on OSU visit
Reports: Hurd takes weekend Buckeyes visit
UNLV extends HC Tony Sanchez through 2021
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
LFC hire a private jet to fly Mane back
Schweinsteiger scores and assists on start
Saints go from heaven to hell in a few days
Romeu signs new four and half year contract
West Ham accepts Marseille bid for Payet
Bojan loaned out to Bundesliga side
Conte: Ivanovic to decide his own future
Trippier injures hip in Spurs comeback win
N'Koudou tweets about knock to his knee
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Matt Albers
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Avisail Garcia
(DH)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Cody Asche
(OF)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
David Purcey
(R)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Chris Beck
(R)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Dan Black
(DH)
Brad Goldberg
(R)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Robertson
(R)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Jacob May
(OF)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Josh Wall
(R)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Derek Holland
(S)
Yoan Moncada
(3B)
Carlos Sanchez
(2B)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
James Shields
(S)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Nate Jones
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Justin Morneau | Designated Hitter | #44
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 5/15/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, there is mutual interest in a possible reunion between Justin Morneau and the Twins.
The Twins brass came out publicly on Saturday indicating that they were looking to add some veteran leadership through free agency, and Morneau would certainly fit the bill. The 35-year-old played 1278 games for the Twins between 2003-2013. He hit .261/.303/.429 with six homers and 25 RBI in 218 plate appearances with the White Sox in 2016.
Jan 29 - 5:05 PM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Justin Morneau went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBI against the Rays on Monday.
Morneau came back pretty strong in his return from elbow surgery, but he entered tonight hitting just .215/.255/.333 with eight RBI in his previous 27 games, leaving him with a .709 OPS overall. The White Sox have nothing to play for right now, but Morneau could use a big final week to entice a team to give him a DH job next year.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 11:57:00 PM
Justin Morneau (neck) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in his return to the starting lineup Monday against the Royals.
Morneau had been held out of game action since September 12 due to a neck issue. The 35-year-old has batted .261/.299/.438 over 49 games this season and is reportedly leaning toward playing another season.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 08:37:00 AM
Justin Morneau (neck) is hoping to return by the end of the team's current nine-game road trip.
The road trip ends a week from Sunday. Morneau has missed the last five games with a self-described "old man neck." Despite battling injuries all season, the 35-year-old said he's "leaning" toward playing another year. Morneau's contract is up at the end of 2016.
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 08:51:00 PM
Source:
whitesox.com
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
Jan 29 - 5:05 PM
Justin Morneau hits sixth home run
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 11:57:00 PM
Morneau (neck) has two hits in return
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 08:37:00 AM
Justin Morneau (neck) nearing a return
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 08:51:00 PM
More Justin Morneau Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Forsythe
LA
(2848)
2
B. Anderson
CHC
(2840)
3
M. Napoli
CLE
(2605)
4
C. Carter
MLW
(2492)
5
M. Wieters
BAL
(1928)
6
F. Hernandez
SEA
(1810)
7
J. Dyson
SEA
(1804)
8
S. Feldman
CIN
(1777)
9
V. Martinez
DET
(1698)
10
A. Jackson
CLE
(1643)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
58
203
53
14
1
6
25
16
12
52
0
0
.261
.303
.429
.731
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
54
Justin Morneau's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Justin Morneau's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Justin Morneau's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Justin Morneau's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Birmingham(SOU)
AA
2
6
2
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
.333
.556
.333
Charlotte(INT)
AAA
6
17
2
0
1
0
1
1
1
4
0
0
.118
.211
.235
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Brett Lawrie
2
Carlos Sanchez
3
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
2
Tyler Saladino
3B
1
Todd Frazier
2
Yoan Moncada
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Cody Asche
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
2
Adam Engel
3
Jacob May
4
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Rymer Liriano
2
Willy Garcia
DH
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Reynaldo Lopez
7
Lucas Giolito
8
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
6
Dan Jennings
7
Tommy Kahnle
8
Chris Beck
9
Juan Minaya
10
Giovanni Soto
11
Brad Goldberg
12
Anthony Swarzak
Headlines
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Nate Grimm analyzes the Rockies' signing of Greg Holland and discusses potential fantasy sleeper Jarrod Dyson in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
»
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
»
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
»
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
»
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
MLB Headlines
»
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
»
Brandon Moss close to deal with Royals
»
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
»
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
»
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
»
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
»
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
»
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
»
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
»
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
»
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
»
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved