Justin Morneau | Designated Hitter | #44 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (35) / 5/15/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIN

According to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, there is mutual interest in a possible reunion between Justin Morneau and the Twins. The Twins brass came out publicly on Saturday indicating that they were looking to add some veteran leadership through free agency, and Morneau would certainly fit the bill. The 35-year-old played 1278 games for the Twins between 2003-2013. He hit .261/.303/.429 with six homers and 25 RBI in 218 plate appearances with the White Sox in 2016. Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press

Justin Morneau went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBI against the Rays on Monday. Morneau came back pretty strong in his return from elbow surgery, but he entered tonight hitting just .215/.255/.333 with eight RBI in his previous 27 games, leaving him with a .709 OPS overall. The White Sox have nothing to play for right now, but Morneau could use a big final week to entice a team to give him a DH job next year.

Justin Morneau (neck) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in his return to the starting lineup Monday against the Royals. Morneau had been held out of game action since September 12 due to a neck issue. The 35-year-old has batted .261/.299/.438 over 49 games this season and is reportedly leaning toward playing another season.