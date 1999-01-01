Jose Reyes | Third Baseman | #7 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (33) / 6/11/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 197 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 1999 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $22 million, 2017: $22 million, 2018: $22 million club option ($4 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jose Reyes has been dropped to seventh in the order for Monday's game against the Phillies. Reyes has looked lost at the plate in the early going, with just one hit through 27 at-bats. Mets manager Terry Collins will give Curtis Granderson a try out of the leadoff spot against Clay Buchholz. Source: New York Mets on Twitter

Jose Reyes had another hitless game Monday, finishing 0-for-4 against the Phillies. Reyes is 1-for-27 with nine strikeouts and one walk so far. Terry Collins said nothing after the game to suggest he'll give Reyes another day off or maybe drop him from the leadoff spot, but Reyes was hardly such a good bet entering the season that he deserves a particularly long leash.

Jose Reyes is not in the Mets starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Marlins. Reyes is off to a 1-for-18 (.056) start to the season, so he'll get a day to clear his head. Wilmer Flores is starting at the hot corner and batting cleanup for the Mets against Adam Conley and the Marlins on Saturday. Source: New York Mets on Twitter