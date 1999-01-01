Jose Reyes | Third Baseman | #7

Welcome,
Boyd bounces back with strong outing vs. MIN
Buxton strikes out three more times Tuesday
Braves put OF Matt Kemp (hamstring) on DL
Jays activate closer Osuna from disabled list
Reyes dropped to seventh for Tuesday's game
Prado (hamstring) beginning rehab stint Wed.
Rendon getting day off Tuesday vs. Cardinals
Hanley Ramirez (flu) back in lineup Tuesday
Josh Donaldson (calf) not in Tuesday's lineup
Red Sox activate Pomeranz for season debut
Red Sox place OF Bradley (knee) on 10-day DL
Tillman (shoulder) starts in ext. spring game
Report: It would take 2 picks to land Sherman
Galette seen 'striking another individual'
Seahawks take a chance on Dion Jordan
Chad Kelly underwent wrist surgery Monday
Carlos Hyde (knee) not back to full health
Robert Turbin could have a bigger 2017 role
Eifert (back surgery) says he is 'close'
Report: Seahawks 'want a lot' for Sherman
Report: Fournette 'in the mix' for Carolina
Keenan Allen estimates he's at 85 percent
C.J. Anderson ready for offseason program
Trevor Siemian full go for offseason program
Beverley, Williams, Capela, Nene probable Wed
Draymond Green, Iguodala won't play Wednesday
Rondo (wrist) says he 'might' play Wednesday
Russell Westbrook (rest) ruled out Tuesday
Devin Booker (rest) ruled out Tuesday
Anthony and Porzingis doubtful Wednesday
Gallinari, Faried, Nelson out final two games
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in return
Shabazz Napier scores career-high 32 points
Bradley Beal scores 33 points in win over DET
Tobias Harris scores 22 points off the bench
LeBron James will also rest Wednesday
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
Evgeni Malkin will play in playoff opener
Kings fire Darryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi
Patrick Eaves (undisclosed) good for Game 1
Report: Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
Torey Krug doubtful for Bruins' first round
Andrew Ladd played through nagging injury
Tom Rowe loses coaching, GM jobs with Florida
Artem Anisimov will be 'good to go' Thursday
Connor McDavid reaches 100 points in EDM win
Toronto to face WSH despite JVR's pair
Ron Silk: Icebreaker 150 results
Bassett 2nd at Greenville, keeps points lead
Ryan Preece: Icebreaker 150 results
Theriault keeps lead after 4th in Nashville
Dave Sapienza: Icebreaker 150 results
Sadler 10th at Fort Worth, retains NXS lead
Harrison Burton: Runner-up in K&N East points
Shane Lee: Music City 200 results
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Todd Szegedy: Icebreaker 150 results
Gilliland: Kevin Whitaker Chev 150 results
Dalton Sargeant: Music City 200 results
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
Fowler drops to one back after third-round 71
SF 'seriously considering' Fournette at #2?
LB Foster invited back for medical rechecks
Fournette on an official visit with Bengals
Steelers hosting EDGE Tim Williams Tuesday
Pelissero: QB Chad Kelly had wrist surgery
Saban blames offense on Howard's production
Rapsheet: Derek Barnett visited DAL and TB
Saints host size/speed S Melifonwu on visit
Panthers bring in LSU S Adams for a visit
NDSU reels in ex-Illinois WR Desmond Cain
LB/EDGE Reddick visits the LB-needy Redskins
Giants will host Alabama T Cam Robinson
Ndidi in doubt for UCL quarter-final opener
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
Butland hoping for weekend return
Wenger wants Oxlade-Chamberlain stay
Ozil and the Gunners limp in defeat
Zaha leads Palace destruction of Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus not expected back for Cup semis
Pienaar, Kirchhoff ruled out for season
Moyes looks to Anichebe to boost attack
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Wilmer Flores
(1B)
Steven Matz
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(R)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jose Reyes | Third Baseman | #7
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 6/11/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 197
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1999 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $22 million, 2017: $22 million, 2018: $22 million club option ($4 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Reyes has been dropped to seventh in the order for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Reyes has looked lost at the plate in the early going, with just one hit through 27 at-bats. Mets manager Terry Collins will give Curtis Granderson a try out of the leadoff spot against Clay Buchholz.
Apr 11 - 3:37 PM
Source:
New York Mets on Twitter
Jose Reyes had another hitless game Monday, finishing 0-for-4 against the Phillies.
Reyes is 1-for-27 with nine strikeouts and one walk so far. Terry Collins said nothing after the game to suggest he'll give Reyes another day off or maybe drop him from the leadoff spot, but Reyes was hardly such a good bet entering the season that he deserves a particularly long leash.
Apr 10 - 11:41 PM
Jose Reyes is not in the Mets starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Marlins.
Reyes is off to a 1-for-18 (.056) start to the season, so he'll get a day to clear his head. Wilmer Flores is starting at the hot corner and batting cleanup for the Mets against Adam Conley and the Marlins on Saturday.
Apr 8 - 3:41 PM
Source:
New York Mets on Twitter
Jose Reyes went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts from the leadoff spot Wednesday against the Braves.
Reyes did pretty well after joining the Mets last year, hitting .267/.326/.443, but it came with far-and-away the highest strikeout rate of his career; one more than 50 percent higher than his career average. At 33 (34 in June), he's far from a sure thing to remain a decent leadoff hitter going forward, and it's not like he adds much on defense. The Mets won't be quick to sour on him, but they might eventually find they're better off with Wilmer Flores at third.
Apr 5 - 11:10 PM
Reyes dropped to seventh for Tuesday's game
Apr 11 - 3:37 PM
Jose Reyes goes hitless against Phils
Apr 10 - 11:41 PM
Jose Reyes not in Mets lineup on Saturday
Apr 8 - 3:41 PM
Jose Reyes goes 0-for-5 in loss
Apr 5 - 11:10 PM
More Jose Reyes Player News
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
7
27
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
9
0
0
.037
.071
.037
.108
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
1
7
0
0
2016
0
0
0
13
50
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 10
@ PHI
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 9
MIA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 8
MIA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 7
MIA
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 6
ATL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 5
ATL
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 3
ATL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
David Wright
10-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder) resumed a throwing program last Friday.
It's only light tossing for the time being, but it's the first step as he builds up arm strength. Wright was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement in late February and of course is also battling spinal stenosis which isn't going away. A timetable for his return remains completely up in the air.
Apr 10
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
10-Day DL
Juan Lagares (oblique) went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and a run scored Monday in his first minor league rehab game with High-A St. Lucie.
Lagares, who is coming back from an oblique strain, also played five innings in center field. He should only need a handful of games before being cleared to join the Mets. He should see some playing time in center field against lefties.
Apr 11
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Mets placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
He suffered the injury during the World Baseball Classic. Nimmo still isn't ready to play in games and it's unclear when he will be.
Apr 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
4
Steven Matz
10-Day DL
Bob Klapisch of the Bergen Record writes that Steven Matz took the Mets by surprise by telling reporters last week that he's dealing with a flexor tendon strain.
"Our [doctors] found nothing wrong," one person with knowledge of Matz's care told Klapisch. The thought is that Matz received the diagnosis after seeing a third doctor -- outside of the organization -- which is his right. The Mets don't believe that Matz is faking his injury, but his health continues to be a concern. The southpaw recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection and the hope is that he'll be able to return at some point next month.
Apr 10
5
Zack Wheeler
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
10-Day DL
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Seth Lugo (elbow) will have his medicals reviewed by Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.
Rosenthal describes it as a "standard next step" after Lugo was diagnosed with a "slight" tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Lugo could have been pitching through the issue for a while, but Marc Carig of Newsday hears that there's some thought that the injury is a new one, possibly from pitching during the World Baseball Classic. Lugo has received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will attempt to go the rest and rehab route. It's certainly possible he'll make it back to the Mets this season, but there's no timetable for his return.
Apr 4
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
Suspended
Jeurys Familia is tentatively slated to begin pitching in minor league game on Friday.
Familia is set to return from suspension on April 20, so he'll knock the rust off in the minors first. He should immediately regain his closer role upon activation, pushing Addison Reed back to a setup role.
Apr 10
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Josh Edgin
8
Seth Lugo
9
Rafael Montero
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
Seattle's stock is falling while the D'Backs and Rays are on the rise. Jesse Pantuosco takes a closer look in his latest Power Rankings.
