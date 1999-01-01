Player Page

Jose Reyes | Third Baseman | #7

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/11/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 197
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Jose Reyes has been dropped to seventh in the order for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Reyes has looked lost at the plate in the early going, with just one hit through 27 at-bats. Mets manager Terry Collins will give Curtis Granderson a try out of the leadoff spot against Clay Buchholz. Apr 11 - 3:37 PM
Source: New York Mets on Twitter
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
7271000021900.037.071.037.108
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170001700
2016000135000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 10@ PHI14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 9MIA14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 8MIA11000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 7MIA15000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 6ATL14100001000000.250.250.250
Apr 5ATL15000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 3ATL14000001120000.000.200.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Josh Edgin
8Seth Lugo
9Rafael Montero
 

 