Ryan Madson | Relief Pitcher | #44 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (36) / 8/28/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 9 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.5 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that the roles in the bullpen this season will likely be "fluid." The skipper indicated that Ryan Madson, who saved 30 games for Oakland in 2016, would probably be the primary closer to begin the season. However, it sounds like many others could get an opportunity, with Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, John Axford and possibly others all in the mix. The situation promises to be a headache for fantasy owners. Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter

Ryan Madson struck out three batters in a scoreless inning of work Friday against the Diamondbacks. Madson worked around a single and a walk in the frame. He probably deserves to be considered the front-runner for the closer role after saving 30 games last season, but this situation could be a very frustrating one for fantasy owners. Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, and John Axford also appeared in Friday’s game and could all find themselves in the mix for saves at some point this year. Good luck figuring this one out.

Ryan Madson (arm) will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday. Madson was scratched from a scheduled appearance last Thursday due to some soreness in his pitching arm, but it was obviously considered minor. The veteran reliever is probably the favorite to open the season as the A's closer, but he faces competition. Source: San Francisco Chronicle