Ryan Madson | Relief Pitcher | #44

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (36) / 8/28/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 9 (0) / PHI
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that the roles in the bullpen this season will likely be "fluid."
The skipper indicated that Ryan Madson, who saved 30 games for Oakland in 2016, would probably be the primary closer to begin the season. However, it sounds like many others could get an opportunity, with Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, John Axford and possibly others all in the mix. The situation promises to be a headache for fantasy owners. Mar 21 - 6:01 PM
Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK6306730364.26327262049003.621.28
