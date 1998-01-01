Welcome,
Ryan Madson | Relief Pitcher | #44
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 8/28/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1998 / Rd. 9 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.5 million, 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that the roles in the bullpen this season will likely be "fluid."
The skipper indicated that Ryan Madson, who saved 30 games for Oakland in 2016, would probably be the primary closer to begin the season. However, it sounds like many others could get an opportunity, with Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, John Axford and possibly others all in the mix. The situation promises to be a headache for fantasy owners.
Mar 21 - 6:01 PM
Source:
Susan Slusser on Twitter
Ryan Madson struck out three batters in a scoreless inning of work Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Madson worked around a single and a walk in the frame. He probably deserves to be considered the front-runner for the closer role after saving 30 games last season, but this situation could be a very frustrating one for fantasy owners. Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, and John Axford also appeared in Friday’s game and could all find themselves in the mix for saves at some point this year. Good luck figuring this one out.
Mar 17 - 7:12 PM
Ryan Madson (arm) will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday.
Madson was scratched from a scheduled appearance last Thursday due to some soreness in his pitching arm, but it was obviously considered minor. The veteran reliever is probably the favorite to open the season as the A's closer, but he faces competition.
Mar 5 - 11:43 AM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Ryan Madson was held out of Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rangers because of "general soreness."
He'll be pushed back a few days but it doesn't sound like the A's are pressing the panic button. Madson was Oakland's primary closer last season but this year he'll face competition from John Axford, Santiago Casilla and Sean Doolittle.
Mar 2 - 6:06 PM
Source:
Joe Stiglich on Twitter
Melvin: Oakland bullpen roles will be 'fluid'
Mar 21 - 6:01 PM
Madson strikes out three batters vs. AZ
Mar 17 - 7:12 PM
Ryan Madson (arm) to appear in game Tuesday
Mar 5 - 11:43 AM
Ryan Madson held out with 'general soreness'
Mar 2 - 6:06 PM
More Ryan Madson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
63
0
6
7
30
3
64.2
63
27
26
20
49
0
0
3.62
1.28
Ryan Madson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ryan Madson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Madson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ryan Madson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
4
Matt McBride
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4, scored one run and drove in two in a spring win over the Reds on Thursday.
He now has a .357 batting average and .900 OPS in 14 at-bats in Cactus League play. He is penciled in as the starter at second base on the Athletics' depth chart. Lowrie hit just .263/.314/.322 with two home runs in 87 games last year.
Mar 9
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
Sidelined
Joe Wendle remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.
He hasn't played in a Cactus League game since March 7. When asked, manager Bob Melvin wouldn't give a timeline for his return. Wendell fared reasonably well as a September call-up last year (.260 in 28 appearances for Oakland), but will likely begin 2017 in the minors.
Mar 18
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3
Franklin Barreto
4
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
Sidelined
Jake Smolinski had his labrum repaired and a bursectomy procedure during his shoulder surgery Thursday.
Smolinski will be in a sling for four weeks and probably won't be an option in the A's outfield until June at the earlier. He was a favorite to win the last spot on the team's bench. Alejandro De Aza is one option there now, but the A's could grab someone on waivers at the end of the month.
Mar 17
3
Alejandro De Aza
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
Sidelined
Sonny Gray (lat) has been cleared to resume a throwing program.
Gray was supposed to be shut down for three weeks after being diagnosed with a strained right lat, but he had an MRI at his two-week checkup and was given the go-ahead to throw from 75 feet Tuesday. That puts him ahead of schedule, meaning that he could return by mid-April if all goes well rather than the initial late-April projection. It's good news, but Gray remains a question mark after last year's performance and health struggles coupled with more issues this spring.
Mar 21
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
Sidelined
Daniel Mengden will be in a walking boot for six weeks after undergoing right foot surgery on Tuesday.
Mengden fractured his medial tibial sesamoid bone in his foot while throwing a bullpen session at home on January 31. The surgery, which was performed by Dr. Kevin Varner, involved a sesamoidectomy. It's unclear how soon he'll be ready to pitch after shedding the walking boot. The injury makes it more likely that Andrew Triggs will begin the year as the fifth starter. Mengden, who turns 24 this month, posted a 6.50 ERA over 14 starts as a rookie in 2016.
Feb 8
8
Raul Alcantara
9
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
Chris Bassitt (elbow) threw all of his pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt had the operation last May and has progressed without any setbacks so far during his rehab. He hopes to be an option for the A's around midseason.
Mar 21
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
Sidelined
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday.
Doolittle has been brought along slowly this spring due to his past shoulder issues, but he was cleared for game action after getting through a 25-pitch live batting practice session Saturday. The left-hander will likely begin the campaign in a setup role but is a threat to possibly nab some saves if he can stay healthy.
Mar 12
3
Santiago Casilla
4
John Axford
5
Ryan Dull
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Simon Castro
9
Ross Detwiler
