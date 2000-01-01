Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Josh Fields
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Rich Hill
(S)
Chase Utley | Second Baseman | #26
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 12/17/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 194
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 1 (15) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $7 million, 2017: Free Agent
Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal with Chase Utley.
Financial terms of the detail have not yet been disclosed. Utley had narrowed his choice to four teams recently, and it appears as though the familiarity of the Dodgers won out. With Logan Forsythe set to play second base, Utley will function in a utility role.
Feb 10 - 11:33 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Chase Utley has narrowed his choices down to four contending teams.
No word on exactly which four teams Utley is considering, but he was mentioned in connection with the Indians earlier this week. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently didn't rule out re-signing Utley even after trading for Logan Forsythe. While Utley is looking at contenders, he's unlikely to land a starting gig at this point. After a dismal 2015 season, the 38-year-old Utley bounced back to respectability in 2016 -- posting a .252/.319/.396 batting line with 14 homers and 79 runs scored in 138 games.
Feb 9 - 10:38 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Indians are "intrigued" by free agent infielder Chase Utley.
It's an imperfect fit, as the Indians already have Jason Kipnis as their regular second baseman. Utley could end up finding a better situation elsewhere, even in a part-time role. The 38-year-old batted .252/.319/.396 with 14 home runs over 565 plate appearances with the Dodgers in 2016.
Feb 8 - 12:07 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Chase Utley has "multiple offers" and is expected to pick a team "relatively soon."
It's unclear at this point which clubs have the best chance to land the veteran second baseman. Utley batted an underwhelming .252/.319/.396 with 14 home runs for the Dodgers in 2016 and is now 38, but he might still be able to find a starting job.
Jan 30 - 8:25 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
Feb 10 - 11:33 PM
Utley getting close to signing with contender
Feb 9 - 10:38 PM
Report: Indians 'intrigued' by Chase Utley
Feb 8 - 12:07 PM
Chase Utley expected to pick team soon
Jan 30 - 8:25 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
138
512
129
26
3
14
52
79
40
115
2
2
.252
.319
.396
.716
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
134
0
1
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
3
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
10
Josh Ravin
11
Jacob Rhame
12
Yimi Garcia
Sidelined
The Dodgers announced Thursday that Yimi Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow on October 27.
He'll miss the entire 2017 season as a result. It's brutal news for Garcia, who only pitched only 8 1/3 innings in the majors this year and missed long stretches of time with a biceps injury and eventually knee surgery. Prior to getting hurt he was emerging as a viable late-inning reliever with high strikeout rates and low walk rates. He had a 3.34 ERA and 68/10 K/BB ratio in 56 2/3 innings in 2015. The good news is that he's just 26 years old, so he'll have an opportunity to bounce back.
Dec 15
13
Brandon Morrow
14
Steve Geltz
