Chase Utley | Second Baseman | #26

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (38) / 12/17/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 194
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (15) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal with Chase Utley.
Financial terms of the detail have not yet been disclosed. Utley had narrowed his choice to four teams recently, and it appears as though the familiarity of the Dodgers won out. With Logan Forsythe set to play second base, Utley will function in a utility role. Feb 10 - 11:33 PM
Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1385121292631452794011522.252.319.396.716
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001340100
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
3Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Jacob Rhame
12Yimi Garcia
13Brandon Morrow
14Steve Geltz
 

 