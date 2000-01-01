Chase Utley | Second Baseman | #26 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (38) / 12/17/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 194 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: UCLA Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (15) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $7 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal with Chase Utley. Financial terms of the detail have not yet been disclosed. Utley had narrowed his choice to four teams recently, and it appears as though the familiarity of the Dodgers won out. With Logan Forsythe set to play second base, Utley will function in a utility role. Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Chase Utley has narrowed his choices down to four contending teams. No word on exactly which four teams Utley is considering, but he was mentioned in connection with the Indians earlier this week. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently didn't rule out re-signing Utley even after trading for Logan Forsythe. While Utley is looking at contenders, he's unlikely to land a starting gig at this point. After a dismal 2015 season, the 38-year-old Utley bounced back to respectability in 2016 -- posting a .252/.319/.396 batting line with 14 homers and 79 runs scored in 138 games. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Indians are "intrigued" by free agent infielder Chase Utley. It's an imperfect fit, as the Indians already have Jason Kipnis as their regular second baseman. Utley could end up finding a better situation elsewhere, even in a part-time role. The 38-year-old batted .252/.319/.396 with 14 home runs over 565 plate appearances with the Dodgers in 2016. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter