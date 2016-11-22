Javier Lopez | Relief Pitcher | #49

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants do extension with DC Steve Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach Randolph (left foot) out vs. Phoenix
Dwyane Wade (illness) a game-time call vs. GS
Jimmy Butler (heel) will not play vs. GSW
Vince Carter (rest) will not play vs. Suns
Klay Thompson (personal) will play Wednesday
Aaron Gordon (foot) questionable Thursday
Evan Turner (hand) hoping to avoid surgery
Cody Zeller (quad) questionable for Thursday
Myles Turner (illness) not on injury report
Caris LeVert (knee) not on the injury report
Dragan Bender set to undergo ankle surgery
Quincy Acy (ankle) out Wednesday vs. Wizards
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Watkins Glen segments revealed
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
NFL exec: Bama's Reuben Foster is not a MLB
Trubisky is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Gordon Beckham
(2B)
Jose Dominguez
(R)
Chase Johnson
(S)
Steven Okert
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Michael Roth
(R)
Ty Blach
(S)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ray Black
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Ian Gardeck
(R)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Daniel Slania
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Matt Moore
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Miguel Gomez
(3B)
Reyes Moronta
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Orlando Calixte
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Jae-gyun Hwang
(3B)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Jimmy Rollins
(SS)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Javier Lopez | Relief Pitcher | #49
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 7/11/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
1998 / Rd. 4 (0) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Free agent LHP Javier Lopez retired.
"More than anything, it’s just time. It’s a young man’s game," Lopez said. "Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring." As of early November, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo was reporting that Lopez hoped to pitch in 2017 and was soliciting offers from MLB clubs. Nothing came through to his liking on that front, though, and Lopez can now look back on a big league career in which he posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 358/235 K/BB ratio over 533 1/3 frames. He spent time with the Giants, Pirates, Red Sox, Diamondbacks and Rockies. While with the Giants, Lopez was part of three World Series teams. He also won a ring with the Red Sox in 2007.
Feb 8 - 4:47 PM
Source:
FOX Sports
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that Javier Lopez is "actively soliciting offers" from teams and expects to pitch in 2017 if he finds the right fit.
There has been some speculation about Lopez opting for retirement, but it sounds like he'll be back for at least one more season. The 39-year-old has pitched for the Giants since coming over from the Pirates at the trade deadline in 2010. He made 65 appearances this past season while posting a 4.05 ERA and 15/15 K/BB ratio in 26 2/3 innings. Lopez held left-handed batters to a .208/.315/.312 batting line.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 03:15:00 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Javier Lopez said late Tuesday that he wants to continue his playing career.
"If I have the opportunity to come back, I'll welcome that," the 39-year-old lefty told reporters after the Giants' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS. Lopez posted an ugly 4.05 ERA in 26 2/3 innings during the regular season and he walked the one batter he faced in San Francisco's nightmare of a ninth inning Tuesday. There will probably be offers, though maybe not from the Giants.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 01:06:00 AM
Source:
Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Javier Lopez (biceps) faced four batters Tuesday in his first Cactus League appearance.
Lopez retired the first two Padres hitters he faced, but he then issued a walk to Will Venable and a single to Matt Kemp before being removed from the game. The left-hander had been slowed in Giants camp by some mild biceps tendinitis. He should be 100 percent by the beginning of the 2015 regular season.
Tue, Mar 10, 2015 07:37:00 PM
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Feb 8 - 4:47 PM
Javier Lopez open to pitching in 2017
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 03:15:00 PM
Javier Lopez, 39, to continue playing career
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 01:06:00 AM
Javier Lopez (biceps) makes spring debut
Tue, Mar 10, 2015 07:37:00 PM
More Javier Lopez Player News
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
68
0
1
3
1
20
26.2
24
13
12
15
15
0
0
4.05
1.46
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Jimmy Rollins
3
Orlando Calixte
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
3
Gordon Beckham
4
Jae-gyun Hwang
5
Miguel Gomez
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
3
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
RF
1
Hunter Pence
2
Gorkys Hernandez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
8
Chase Johnson
9
Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Ray Black
10
Ian Gardeck
11
Reyes Moronta
12
Matt Reynolds
13
Michael Roth
14
Jose Dominguez
MLB Headlines
»
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
»
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
»
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
»
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
»
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
»
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
»
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
»
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
»
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
»
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
»
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
»
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
