Javier Lopez | Relief Pitcher | #49

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/11/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Virginia
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 4 (0) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Free agent LHP Javier Lopez retired.
"More than anything, it’s just time. It’s a young man’s game," Lopez said. "Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring." As of early November, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo was reporting that Lopez hoped to pitch in 2017 and was soliciting offers from MLB clubs. Nothing came through to his liking on that front, though, and Lopez can now look back on a big league career in which he posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 358/235 K/BB ratio over 533 1/3 frames. He spent time with the Giants, Pirates, Red Sox, Diamondbacks and Rockies. While with the Giants, Lopez was part of three World Series teams. He also won a ring with the Red Sox in 2007. Feb 8 - 4:47 PM
Source: FOX Sports
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF6801312026.22413121515004.051.46
Javier Lopez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
