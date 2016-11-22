Javier Lopez | Relief Pitcher | #49 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (39) / 7/11/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Virginia Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 4 (0) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Free agent LHP Javier Lopez retired. "More than anything, it’s just time. It’s a young man’s game," Lopez said. "Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring." As of early November, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo was reporting that Lopez hoped to pitch in 2017 and was soliciting offers from MLB clubs. Nothing came through to his liking on that front, though, and Lopez can now look back on a big league career in which he posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 358/235 K/BB ratio over 533 1/3 frames. He spent time with the Giants, Pirates, Red Sox, Diamondbacks and Rockies. While with the Giants, Lopez was part of three World Series teams. He also won a ring with the Red Sox in 2007. Source: FOX Sports

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that Javier Lopez is "actively soliciting offers" from teams and expects to pitch in 2017 if he finds the right fit. There has been some speculation about Lopez opting for retirement, but it sounds like he'll be back for at least one more season. The 39-year-old has pitched for the Giants since coming over from the Pirates at the trade deadline in 2010. He made 65 appearances this past season while posting a 4.05 ERA and 15/15 K/BB ratio in 26 2/3 innings. Lopez held left-handed batters to a .208/.315/.312 batting line. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

Javier Lopez said late Tuesday that he wants to continue his playing career. "If I have the opportunity to come back, I'll welcome that," the 39-year-old lefty told reporters after the Giants' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS. Lopez posted an ugly 4.05 ERA in 26 2/3 innings during the regular season and he walked the one batter he faced in San Francisco's nightmare of a ninth inning Tuesday. There will probably be offers, though maybe not from the Giants. Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter