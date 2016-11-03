Yusmeiro Petit | Relief Pitcher | #52

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants do extension with DC Steve Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach Randolph (left foot) out vs. Phoenix
Dwyane Wade (illness) a game-time call vs. GS
Jimmy Butler (heel) will not play vs. GSW
Vince Carter (rest) will not play vs. Suns
Klay Thompson (personal) will play Wednesday
Aaron Gordon (foot) questionable Thursday
Evan Turner (hand) hoping to avoid surgery
Cody Zeller (quad) questionable for Thursday
Myles Turner (illness) not on injury report
Caris LeVert (knee) not on the injury report
Dragan Bender set to undergo ankle surgery
Quincy Acy (ankle) out Wednesday vs. Wizards
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Watkins Glen segments revealed
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
NFL exec: Bama's Reuben Foster is not a MLB
Trubisky is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
Dustin Ackley
(1B)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Nate Smith
(S)
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
David Fletcher
(SS)
Jefry Marte
(3B)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Matt Thaiss
(1B)
Manny Banuelos
(S)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Albert Pujols
(1B)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Michael Barash
(C)
Drew Gagnon
(S)
Alex Meyer
(S)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Kevin Grendell
(S)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Jose Briceno
(C)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Justin Miller
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Taylor Ward
(C)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Mike Morin
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Miguel Hermosillo
(OF)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Matthew Williams
(R)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Sherman Johnson
(2B)
Bud Norris
(S)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Jack Kruger
(C)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Daniel Wright
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Blake Parker
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Kirby Yates
(R)
David DeJesus
(OF)
John Lamb
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
Yusmeiro Petit | Relief Pitcher | #52
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 11/22/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 256
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $2.5 million, 2017: $3 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels signed RHP Yusmeiro Petit to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The Nationals bought out Petit's 2017 option back in November after he posted a 4.50 ERA and 49/15 K/BB ratio over 62 innings. With his experience and past success, the 31-year-old would seem to have a good chance to make the Opening Day roster. The plan is for him to go into camp as a starter, but he could always wind up in the bullpen.
Feb 8 - 3:24 PM
Nationals declined their $3 million option on RHP Yusmeiro Petit.
He gets a $500,000 buyout instead and will officially become a free agent next week. Petit, 31, posted an underwhelming 4.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 49/15 K/BB ratio in 62 innings this season for Washington.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:54:00 PM
Yusmeiro Petit allowed three runs over six innings in his emergency start Monday against the Dodgers.
He was facing Clayton Kershaw, so it wasn't nearly good enough to get him a win. Still, he gave the Nationals more than they could have expected, given that he hadn't started all year or thrown more than two innings in an appearance in six weeks.
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 01:15:00 AM
Yusmeiro Petit pitched a scoreless ninth in a two-run game to earn his second career save Friday against the Padres.
It's not surprising that the Nationals wanted to be careful with Shawn Kelley and give him the night off, but his replacement was unexpected; Petit got the call over Felipe Rivero, with Blake Treinen and Sammy Solis setting him up. Petit's only previous save was of the three-inning variety, coming last year for San Francisco. It's just the second time this year that he's entered the game in the seventh inning or later and with a lead of four runs or less.
Sat, Jun 18, 2016 02:25:00 AM
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Feb 8 - 3:24 PM
Nationals decline $3M option on Petit
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:54:00 PM
Yusmeiro Petit goes six in spot start
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 01:15:00 AM
Yusmeiro Petit records second career save
Sat, Jun 18, 2016 02:25:00 AM
More Yusmeiro Petit Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
36
1
3
5
1
1
62
67
33
31
15
49
0
0
4.50
1.32
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day.
Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, a painful foot issue that has bothered the 10-time All-Star for much of his career. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols batted just .268/.323/.457 in 2016 and is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign.
Jan 24
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels and RHP Garrett Richards avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.85 million contract.
Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to elbow issues but opted against Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.
Jan 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
Andrew Bailey
4
J.C. Ramirez
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Mike Morin
7
Deolis Guerra
8
Justin Miller
9
Brooks Pounders
10
Yusmeiro Petit
11
Kirby Yates
12
Eduardo Paredes
13
Keynan Middleton
14
Drew Gagnon
Bullpen Review: NL Review
Feb 8
Brad Johnson covers the 2017 MLB bullpens of the NL East in excruciating detail.
»
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
»
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
»
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
»
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
»
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
»
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
»
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
»
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
»
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
»
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
»
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
»
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
