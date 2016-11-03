Player Page

Yusmeiro Petit | Relief Pitcher | #52

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/22/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 256
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Angels signed RHP Yusmeiro Petit to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The Nationals bought out Petit's 2017 option back in November after he posted a 4.50 ERA and 49/15 K/BB ratio over 62 innings. With his experience and past success, the 31-year-old would seem to have a good chance to make the Opening Day roster. The plan is for him to go into camp as a starter, but he could always wind up in the bullpen. Feb 8 - 3:24 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS3613511626733311549004.501.32
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Mike Morin
7Deolis Guerra
8Justin Miller
9Brooks Pounders
10Yusmeiro Petit
11Kirby Yates
12Eduardo Paredes
13Keynan Middleton
14Drew Gagnon
 

 