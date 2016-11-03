Yusmeiro Petit | Relief Pitcher | #52 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (32) / 11/22/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 256 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.5 million, 2017: $3 million club option ($500,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Angels signed RHP Yusmeiro Petit to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The Nationals bought out Petit's 2017 option back in November after he posted a 4.50 ERA and 49/15 K/BB ratio over 62 innings. With his experience and past success, the 31-year-old would seem to have a good chance to make the Opening Day roster. The plan is for him to go into camp as a starter, but he could always wind up in the bullpen.

Nationals declined their $3 million option on RHP Yusmeiro Petit. He gets a $500,000 buyout instead and will officially become a free agent next week. Petit, 31, posted an underwhelming 4.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 49/15 K/BB ratio in 62 innings this season for Washington.

Yusmeiro Petit allowed three runs over six innings in his emergency start Monday against the Dodgers. He was facing Clayton Kershaw, so it wasn't nearly good enough to get him a win. Still, he gave the Nationals more than they could have expected, given that he hadn't started all year or thrown more than two innings in an appearance in six weeks.