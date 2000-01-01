Ervin Santana | Starting Pitcher | #54

As expected. Santana will get the ball at home against Kansas City on April 3. He'll be followed in the rotation by Hector Santiago and Kyle Gibson. Last year Santana was a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season for the Twins, contributing a 3.38 ERA over 30 starts.

Ervin Santana was dominant in Friday's Grapefruit League start against the Orioles, racking up six strikeouts while not allowing an earned run over four innings.

The right-hander allowed just an unearned run on four hits and a pair of walks on the night. He looks to be in mid-season form already and is expected to take the ball on Opening Day for the Twins.