Ervin Santana | Starting Pitcher | #54

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (34) / 12/12/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / LAA
Ervin Santana has been announced as the Twins' Opening Day starter.
As expected. Santana will get the ball at home against Kansas City on April 3. He'll be followed in the rotation by Hector Santiago and Kyle Gibson. Last year Santana was a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season for the Twins, contributing a 3.38 ERA over 30 starts. Mar 28 - 2:47 PM
Source: Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIN303071100181.1168786853149213.381.22
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Dan Rohlfing
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Matt Hague
3Ben Paulsen
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Tyler Duffey
6Adalberto Mejia
7Justin Haley
8Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Glen Perkins
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Matt Belisle
10Trevor May
11Raul Fernandez
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
 

 