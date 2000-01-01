Welcome,
Ervin Santana | Starting Pitcher | #54
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 12/12/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / UDFA / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $13.5 million, 2017: $13.5 million, 2018: $13.5 million, 2019: $14 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2020: $14 million vesting option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ervin Santana has been announced as the Twins' Opening Day starter.
As expected. Santana will get the ball at home against Kansas City on April 3. He'll be followed in the rotation by Hector Santiago and Kyle Gibson. Last year Santana was a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season for the Twins, contributing a 3.38 ERA over 30 starts.
Mar 28 - 2:47 PM
Source:
Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Ervin Santana was dominant in Friday's Grapefruit League start against the Orioles, racking up six strikeouts while not allowing an earned run over four innings.
The right-hander allowed just an unearned run on four hits and a pair of walks on the night. He looks to be in mid-season form already and is expected to take the ball on Opening Day for the Twins.
Mar 24 - 10:21 PM
Ervin Santana is joining Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Santana had thrown five scoreless innings over two Grapefruit League starts. He left Twins camp on Monday morning and hopped a flight to San Diego.
Mar 13 - 11:36 AM
Source:
Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Ervin Santana pitched four innings of two-run ball Thursday as the Twins beat Colombia 10-7 in an exhibition game.
This one won't count in Santana's spring starts, so his perfect ERA through five innings remains intact. Including this one, he's allowed 11 hits, walked two and struck out six in nine innings.
Mar 9 - 4:40 PM
Ervin Santana to start Opening Day for Twins
Mar 28 - 2:47 PM
Ervin Santana fans six in four strong innings
Mar 24 - 10:21 PM
Ervin Santana joins Team DR for WBC
Mar 13 - 11:36 AM
Ervin Santana goes four in Twins' victory
Mar 9 - 4:40 PM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIN
30
30
7
11
0
0
181.1
168
78
68
53
149
2
1
3.38
1.22
Ervin Santana's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ervin Santana's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ervin Santana's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ervin Santana's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Dan Rohlfing
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Matt Hague
3
Ben Paulsen
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
Sidelined
Updating an earlier report, Ehire Adrianza suffered a strained right oblique in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
Adrianza was believed to be dealing with a foot injury but it's actually his oblique that's bothering him. Twins manager Paul Molitor described the injury as "fairly acute," but wouldn't give a timetable for his return. Adrianza is a near lock to begin on the year on the disabled list.
Mar 25
4
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
Sidelined
Robbie Grossman (groin) went through a full workout Monday in Twins camp.
Grossman has been kept out of Grapefruit League action for over a week because of a groin injury, but he took batting practice Sunday and added more baseball activities to his plate on Monday. The switch-hitting backup outfielder should be ready for Opening Day.
Mar 27
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Sidelined
Kennys Vargas (foot) took batting practice Monday.
Vargas has been out of game action after fouling a ball off his left foot last Friday, but he did some running Sunday and has now resumed hitting. It's possible Vargas will be ready in time for Opening Day, but he seems to have fallen behind ByungHo Park in the battle for designated hitter at-bats.
Mar 27
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes was tagged for six runs -- five earned -- and nine hits in two innings by the Astros on Wednesday.
We're just not very optimistic about Hughes' chances this year, as his stuff already seemed diminished prior to last year's surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. He'll be in the rotation initially, but it remains to be seen how much patience the Twins will show.
Mar 22
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Tyler Duffey
6
Adalberto Mejia
7
Justin Haley
8
Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press writes that the "leading option" for Glen Perkins (shoulder) is to start the season on the 60-day disabled list.
Perkins has progressed well of late in his recovery from major shoulder surgery, but he hasn't appeared in any games this spring and the Twins are going to proceed extra cautiously with him. It's unclear when he might be ready for game action.
Mar 26
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
Ryan O'Rourke
Sidelined
Ryan O'Rourke (elbow) is expected to begin the year on the disabled list.
The good news is that there's no structural damage in the elbow, but O'Rourke is dealing with a strained flexor mass. He'll be shut down for 10 days before trying to ramp things up.
Mar 21
9
Matt Belisle
10
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Twins placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Craig Breslow. May underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 22
11
Raul Fernandez
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
